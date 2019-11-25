Moët Hennessy USA Partners with Billion Oyster Project to Help Restore Oyster Reefs in New York Harbor

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moët Hennessy USA announced today a brand-new partnership with Billion Oyster Project (BOP) in which it will donate both time and resources to help the non-profit achieve its goal of restoring oysters in New York Harbor. Moët Hennessy will be the exclusive champagne and wine sponsor of Billion Oyster Project's major annual events.

Founded in 2014, Billion Oyster Project's mission is to restore oyster reefs to New York Harbor through public education initiatives. In order to achieve this, BOP conducts educational programs at local schools, offers community volunteering on Governors Island, and collects oyster shells from NYC restaurants to use as reef substrate as part of its shell collection program. Some of Moët Hennessy's top restaurant accounts such as Per Se, Morimoto, Mandarin Oriental, and Marea participate in the shell collection program. Within the past five years, BOP has restored 30 million oysters over 7 acres of habitat and is on track to achieve its long-term goal.

Starting this month, shortly after LVMH's Future Life New York, a conference held to highlight the groups sustainable commitments and upcoming goals, BOP will now have the additional support of Moët Hennessy USA which will be committing up to 200 hours of volunteer work by employees and supporting fundraisers by its brands.

Moët Hennessy will also serve as the official Champagne and Wine Sponsor for BOP's signature 2020 fundraisers The Billion Oyster Party at Liberty Warehouse and Harbor Up! at Pier A. The Billion Oyster Party is the Billion Oyster Project's largest annual gathering of supporters and a celebration to grow awareness of the value of restoring oysters to New York Harbor.

"The Moët Hennessy USA team is honored to partner with Billion Oyster Project," said Jim Clerkin, President and CEO of Moët Hennessy North America. "As an organization that is committed to the seven areas of sustainability – including water and effluents – embarking on this journey with Billion Oyster Project is an outstanding way to support a local program that also aligns with our dedication to sustainable development."

"Billion Oyster Project is proud to be partnering with Moët Hennessy to grow our community, in size and enthusiasm, around restoring New York Harbor," said Pete Malinowski, Executive Director of Billion Oyster Project. "Each shell collected, oyster planted, and classroom engaged propels our movement forward — and closer to a healthier Harbor."

About Moët Hennessy USA

MOËT HENNESSY USA is the leading importer and marketer of high-quality wines, spirits and champagnes in the U.S. The Moët Hennessy portfolio includes renowned brands such as: Hennessy Cognac; Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Krug, Veuve Clicquot and Ruinart Champagnes; Belvedere Vodka; Volcan de mi Tierra; Glenmorangie and Ardbeg single malt Scotch whiskies, Woodinville; and fine wines, Ao Yun, Cape Mentelle, Cloudy Bay, Newton Vineyard, Numanthia, Terrazas de Los Andes, Smoke Tree, Chandon California, and Clos19. Moët Hennessy has a strong consumer focus with an uncompromising commitment to building luxury brands.

About Billion Oyster Project

Billion Oyster Project (BOP) is a nonprofit organization on a mission to restore oyster reefs to New York Harbor through public education initiatives. Why oysters? Their reefs have the ability to filter water, provide habitat for many marine species, and help shield New York City shorelines from storm damage. Founded on the belief that restoration without education is temporary and observing that learning outcomes improve when students have the opportunity to work on real restoration projects, collaborating with public schools is fundamental to BOP's work. Billion Oyster Project designs STEM curriculum through the lens of oyster restoration for NYC schools, engages Urban Assembly New York Harbor School students in large-scale restoration projects, collects discarded oyster shells from 75 NYC restaurants, and engages thousands of volunteers. The project has planted 30 million oysters and installed 13 reef sites so far, with 6,000+ students and nearly 10,000 volunteers. To learn more, visit bop.nyc .

