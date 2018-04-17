Moët Hennessy USA Partners with City Harvest to Help Feed New York's Hungry

To kick off the partnership and in celebration of National Volunteer Week, Moët Hennessy USA employees are participating today in City Harvest's Repack on the Road volunteer drive to assemble 1,000 snack packs that serves 7,000 children in pre-school, Head Start and after school programs. This year, Moët Hennessy USA has committed to providing 200 volunteer hours by the end of the year to feed families in need.

Moët Hennessy will also serve as sponsor for all of City Harvest's 2018 signature events, including the 35th Anniversary Gala on April 24 at Cipriani 42nd Street, honoring Chrissy Teigen, Robin Hood, Bill and Wendy Mills and José Andrés. Proceeds from the event will go to supporting City Harvest's work of rescuing healthy food that would otherwise go to waste, and delivering it to low-income families and neighborhoods in New York City. This is City Harvest's largest annual fundraising event, and last year, it raised nearly $2.7 million – enough to help feed over 9,800 families for a year.

"The Moët Hennessy USA team and I could not be more excited to partner with City Harvest " said Jim Clerkin, President and CEO of Moët Hennessy North America. "We are an organization that highly values our commitment to philanthropy, community and sustainability, which fully aligns with the mission of City Harvest whose Healthy Neighborhoods programs make it possible for us to make a difference."

"Nearly 1.3 million New Yorkers face hunger every year, including one in five children in our city," said City Harvest CEO Jilly Stephens. "We're proud to partner with Moët Hennessy to ensure that residents across the five boroughs have enough nutritious food for themselves and their families. Moët Hennessy's generous commitment will help feed over 200,000 of our neighbors in need."

The City Harvest partnership builds on the work of the Moët Hennessy Philanthropic Committee, charged with supporting national charitable initiatives that tie with the heritage and identity of the brands, while fostering a community spirit within the organization.

Since its formation last year, the committee has organized volunteers, donations and resources for major local non-profits including Food Bank for NYC, Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort and Run 10 Feed 10. Outside of the greater New York area, the group has deployed volunteers in California, Illinois, Florida and Texas.

For more information about City Harvest, please visit https://www.cityharvest.org/.

About Moët Hennessy USA

MOËT HENNESSY USA is the leading importer and marketer of high quality wines, spirits and champagnes in the U.S. The Moët Hennessy portfolio includes renowned brands such as: Hennessy Cognac; Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Krug, Veuve Clicquot and Ruinart Champagnes; Belvedere Vodka; Volcan de mi Tierra Tequila; Glenmorangie and Ardbeg single malt Scotch whiskies, Woodinville; and fine wines, Ao Yun, Cape Mentelle, Cloudy Bay, Newton Vineyard, Numanthia, Terrazas de Los Andes, Smoke Tree, Chandon California, and Clos19. Moët Hennessy has a strong consumer focus with an uncompromising commitment to building luxury brands.

About City Harvest

City Harvest pioneered food rescue in 1982 and, this year, will collect 59 million pounds of excess food to help feed the nearly 1.3 million New Yorkers struggling to put meals on their tables. Through relationships with farms, grocers, restaurants and manufacturers, City Harvest collects nutritious food that would otherwise go to waste and delivers it free of charge to 500 soup kitchens, food pantries and other community food programs across the five boroughs. In addition to helping, our Healthy Neighborhoods initiative addresses long term food insecurity through community partnerships that work to increase access to affordable and wholesome food. To learn more about food rescue, Healthy Neighborhoods and fighting hunger in New York City, visit cityharvest.org.

