Moffitt Cancer Center Joins Employer Direct Healthcare's Network of Leading Cancer Centers

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare (EDH), a leader in specialty healthcare solutions, today announced that Moffitt Cancer Center, the only Florida based National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center and one of only 30 leading cancer centers in the U.S. participating in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network has joined it's network of leading cancer centers. Moffitt is one of the first NCI-designated cancer centers to join Employer Direct Healthcare's national network committed to ensuring patients throughout the United States have access to the best-in-class cancer expertise.

"Our network is being built on the premise that every individual deserves access to best-in-class cancer expertise," shared Dickon Waterfield, EDH Chief Strategy Officer. This requires us to work with partners who are the best in their field and willing to break the mold of today's current standards. We are thrilled to have Moffitt's bold innovation, expertise and multidisciplinary approach to cancer care, research and treatment as part of our network and available to our members."

Dr. Escobar, EDH Chief Medical Officer shared, "Having Moffitt's cutting-edge expertise as part of our network is exciting. They are at the forefront of cancer centers worldwide, pioneering advancements in research, diagnosis and treatment. Making their expertise accessible to more patients throughout the U.S. will contribute greatly to our mission of improving outcomes regardless of where someone lives."

Regarding the partnership, Patrick Skinner, Manager of Employer Relations Outreach at Moffitt stated that "Joining the EDH network of NCI-designated cancer centers is an opportunity for Moffitt to save more lives by providing the best care to those who need it most. This partnership helps make our advanced therapies and clinical trials available to more cancer patients."

Employer Direct Healthcare is continuing to expand its network of NCI-designated cancer centers, building a solution that is inclusive of partners with the shared mission of democratizing access to best-in-class expertise based on patient need. EDH's network of leading cancer centers is a foundational component of the comprehensive end-to-end oncology solution being launched in 2022. The network will be supported by two additional foundational components, digital and human led navigation and support, in partnership with Jasper Health (an intelligent digital engagement platform that provides end-to-end care guidance for people diagnosed with cancer).

About Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlus®

Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading healthcare services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's solutions democratize healthcare for its members, facilitating access to top-quality care at fair prices nationwide.

Employer Direct Healthcare's first product, SurgeryPlus®, is the market-leading surgical benefit, providing full-service concierge and network services to millions of covered members across hundreds of employers. In 2022, the company will launch a first of its kind, comprehensive end-to-end oncology solution.

For more information and the latest updates about Employer Direct Healthcare, visit EDHC.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Moffitt Cancer Center

Moffitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 52 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt's scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt's expert nursing staff is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status, its highest distinction. With more than 7,500 team members, Moffitt has an economic impact in the state of $2.4 billion. For more information, call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-888-663-3488), visit MOFFITT.org, and follow the momentum on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

