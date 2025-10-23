MOFG STOCK ALERT: HALPER SADEH LLC IS INVESTIGATING WHETHER THE SALE OF MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. IS FAIR TO SHAREHOLDERS

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOFG) to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. for 0.3175 of a share of Nicolet common stock for each share of MidWestOne common stock is fair to MidWestOne shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages MidWestOne shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether MidWestOne and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for MidWestOne shareholders; (2) determine whether Nicolet is underpaying for MidWestOne; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for MidWestOne shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

On behalf of MidWestOne shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

