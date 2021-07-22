MOFT Launches NFC Feature Phone Stand in Collaboration With Popl

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Staying connected in more ways than one, productivity accessories brand MOFT and software startup Popl are excited to announce the release of the first MOFT x Popl. The orb-shaped MOFT O Phone Stand & Grip now comes with Popl's built-in NFC technology which connects with their iOS and Android apps.

The MOFT O transforms from a slim multi-disc design object to a sturdy three-dimensional phone stand and grip. It also acts as a kickstand at a vertical 90-degree angle, making it ideal for video chats and live streaming.

MOFT O Snap Phone Stand & Grip with Popl's built-in NFC Technology for hands-free viewing modes and touch-free contact sharing

Popl is replacing business cards with a modern, fun, and simple solution that allows people to instantly share contact information, social media, music, payment platforms and online profiles by tapping their phone to a compatible smartphone.

Features of the MOFT x Popl

Snap-Rotate-Stand: Snaps on, rotates 360° and flips into a stand that offers multiple hands-free viewing angles — 45° in portrait; 45° and 90° in landscape mode.

Snaps on, rotates 360° and flips into a stand that offers multiple hands-free viewing angles — 45° in portrait; 45° and 90° in landscape mode. Instant contact sharing: Popl's built-in NFC technology allows people to instantly share anything, including Instagram, Contact cards, Linkedin, Websites, TikTok, Spotify, Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, Venmo, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, and more.

Popl's built-in NFC technology allows people to instantly share anything, including Instagram, Contact cards, Linkedin, Websites, TikTok, Spotify, Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, Venmo, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, and more. Share with anyone: The receiver does not need a Popl or the app for the transfer of information to work, allowing for the fastest, easiest and most fun way to connect and share with others.

The receiver does not need a Popl or the app for the transfer of information to work, allowing for the fastest, easiest and most fun way to connect and share with others. 90° content creation: Acts as a kickstand at a vertical 90-degree angle, subbing in for a tripod stabilizer, making it ideal for video chats and live streaming.

Acts as a kickstand at a vertical 90-degree angle, subbing in for a tripod stabilizer, making it ideal for video chats and live streaming. No-slip grip. It also doubles as a phone grip for single-handed dexterity while the slim profile of the circular design conforms to the palm reassuringly when flat in its original state.

It also doubles as a phone grip for single-handed dexterity while the slim profile of the circular design conforms to the palm reassuringly when flat in its original state. Works on all phones : MagSafe-compatible and mounts securely to the iPhone 12 series or to any phone via the MOFT Snap Phone Sticker — a proprietary soft silicone pad with magnetic-like properties. Adheres safely to the back of devices or non-rubberized cases via a reusable non-glue adhesive backing.

: MagSafe-compatible and mounts securely to the iPhone 12 series or to any phone via the MOFT Snap Phone Sticker — a proprietary soft silicone pad with magnetic-like properties. Adheres safely to the back of devices or non-rubberized cases via a reusable non-glue adhesive backing. High-quality materials: It is made of premium vegan leather, giving it a soft finish that is smooth to the touch, while the sturdy fiberglass materials offer extra support for reliable everyday use.

It is made of premium vegan leather, giving it a soft finish that is smooth to the touch, while the sturdy fiberglass materials offer extra support for reliable everyday use. Slim and versatile. At 0.24 in and weighing 0.95 oz, it fits perfectly on the back of the phone and is barely seen or felt when carried. It's unobtrusive but powerful for use as a fully adjustable stand and grip.

At 0.24 in and weighing 0.95 oz, it fits perfectly on the back of the phone and is barely seen or felt when carried. It's unobtrusive but powerful for use as a fully adjustable stand and grip. Mounts on walls and other surfaces . With MOFT Magnetic Wall Sticker for a hands-free phone experience.

. With MOFT Magnetic Wall Sticker for a hands-free phone experience. Availability: July 21, 2021 ; Price: $39 ; moft.us

For more information, visit the product page here and media kit here.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Related Files

FINAL - MOFT x Popl Press Release.pdf

Related Images

moft-x-popl.jpg

MOFT x Popl

MOFT O Snap Phone Stand & Grip with Popl's built-in NFC Technology for hands-free viewing modes and touch-free contact sharing

SOURCE MOFT Inc.