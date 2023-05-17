MOGL, Alkeme Health to Provide Mental Health Resources for College Athletes

Partnership to provide mental health assistance to thousands of student athletes nationwide

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MOGL , the leading athlete marketplace and NIL operations software provider powering the Name, Image, and Likeness ("NIL") era of collegiate athletics, has teamed up with health and wellness community Alkeme Health . The partnership aims to address the critical issue of mental health in college sports, an area often overlooked despite the physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges that student-athletes face daily.

Founded by former University of Michigan and Pittsburgh Steelers Safety Ryan Mundy, Alkeme Health is launching the Alkeme Athlete Coalition , a group that focuses on mental health awareness, education, and resources for athletes of all levels. MOGL's partnership with Alkeme will provide athletes with the necessary tools and resources to support their mental well-being, making a positive difference in their lives.

"We are thrilled to add MOGL as an organization to our Athlete Coalition group," said Mundy. "As a former college athlete myself, I wanted to make sure our tools and resources were accessible for college athletes across the country. MOGL has been a leader and an advocate for the college athlete from the beginning, so our product at Alkeme will help the MOGL team affirm their place as a tool that keeps athletes top of mind in the NIL marketplace space."

MOGL's platform connects universities with sponsors, alumni, and fans while ensuring NCAA compliance through automated monitoring of disclosure requirements. The platform democratizes access to athlete influencers, giving universities an operating system to connect their student-athletes with brands, employers, and fans.

MOGL Co-founder, Chief Athletic Officer, and former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush said, "Ryan has been a mentor and a friend to me for over three years. He understands the struggles that student-athletes face and I know that Alkeme's resources will resonate with our athletes at MOGL. We are committed to creating a product that serves the off-the-field needs of college athletes, with mental health being one of the biggest."

MOGL provides equal access and opportunities for all athletes to monetize their NIL while offering education and resources to athletes, universities, and partners through MOGL Master™. The company is committed to reshaping the future of college sports and sports marketing, with over 10,000 student-athletes and 1,500 participating businesses and brands, including NBC Sports, Toyota, Under Armour.

The partnership between MOGL and Alkeme Health is a significant step towards addressing the critical issue of mental health in college sports. The Alkeme Athlete Coalition will provide student-athletes with the necessary tools and resources to support their mental well-being, making a positive difference in their lives.

For more information, please visit https://www.mogl.online/ .

About MOGL

MOGL is the leading athlete marketplace and NIL operations software provider enabling college athletes to connect with monetization and sponsorship opportunities with brands, employers, and fans. As the NIL era transforms the college athletics landscape, MOGL gives universities and their student-athletes the technology to monetize their personal brands in a safe and compliant manner.

Founded by Notre Dame graduates Ayden Syal and former starting QB Brandon Wimbush in 2019, MOGL is used by over 10,000 student-athletes across the United States and over 1,500 participating businesses and brands including NBC Sports, Toyota, Under Armour, and DoorDash. The company has partnered with universities across all three NCAA divisions including Notre Dame, Holy Cross, and Winona State - among others.

MOGL's comprehensive platform is poised to reshape the future of college sports and sports marketing. Learn more at www.mogl.online .

About Alkeme Health

Alkeme Health is building the leading Black wellness community focused on eliminating disparities within the healthcare system. Our mission is to educate and provide the culture with health & wellness tools needed to heal, empower, and thrive today, while creating generational health for tomorrow. The Alkeme Network is a collection of brands, creators, and service providers focused on providing wellness tools & resources for Black culture. Learn more at https://alkemehealth.com/ .

