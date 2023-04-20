MOGL and NBC Sports Athlete Direct Announce Collaboration to Provide Student-Athletes with NIL Sponsorship Opportunities

NBC Sports Athlete Direct to Leverage MOGL Technology to Offer Scalable NIL Platform, ushering in a new era of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) marketing

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MOGL , the leading athlete marketplace and NIL operations software provider powering the Name, Image, and Likeness ("NIL") era of collegiate athletics, announced a strategic collaboration with NBC Sports Athlete Direct to help connect college student-athletes and advertisers through a trusted and compliant platform, enabling student-athletes to monetize their NIL.

The NBC Sports Athlete Direct NIL sponsorship platform will be powered by MOGL's software. Participating MOGL student-athletes will have access to NIL sponsorship opportunities from trusted brands that partner with NBC Sports Athlete Direct. MOGL currently powers the NIL programs for major universities across all three NCAA divisions and has connected over 10,000 student-athletes to paid NIL opportunities to date.

"As the NIL landscape continues to evolve, MOGL's vision is for student-athletes to maximize their potential in all areas of life – including their name, image, and likeness," said Ayden Syal, MOGL CEO and Co-Founder. "Our relationship with NBC Sports Athlete Direct increases our ability to continue to offer extraordinary opportunities for our student-athletes beyond simply sponsorships."

This first-of-its-kind strategic relationship represents a major shift in the NIL landscape and has the potential to revolutionize the way brands and athletes approach the NIL industry. With a simple click, brands can filter through a wide range of athlete influencers and gain access to key insights to enhance their advertising strategies and achieve scalable results.

"We're excited to collaborate with MOGL to provide NIL opportunities for student-athletes nationwide," said Damon Phillips, NBC Sports SVP of Strategic Initiatives. "MOGL's technology will enable to us to build an inclusive and trusted NIL community that will serve needs of student-athletes and brands."

Brands, athletes, agents, collectives, and universities can learn more at www.mogl.online .

About MOGL

MOGL is the leading athlete marketplace and NIL operations software provider enabling college athletes to connect with monetization and sponsorship opportunities with brands, employers, and fans. As the NIL era transforms the college athletics landscape, MOGL gives universities and their student-athletes the technology to monetize their personal brands in a safe and compliant manner.

Founded by Notre Dame graduates Ayden Syal and former starting QB Brandon Wimbush in 2019, MOGL is used by over 10,000 student-athletes across the United States and over 1,500 participating businesses and brands including NBC Sports, Toyota, Under Armour, and DoorDash. The company has partnered with universities across all three NCAA divisions including Notre Dame, Holy Cross, and Winona State - among others.

MOGL's comprehensive platform is poised to reshape the future of college sports and sports marketing. Learn more at www.mogl.online .

About NBC Sports Athlete Direct

NBC Sports Athlete Direct launched in April 2022. It links college student-athletes and advertisers through a trusted platform, enabling student-athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness. Eligible student-athletes who opt-in to NBC Sports Athlete Direct are presented with name, image, and likeness (NIL) opportunities from advertisers that include monetizing their social media followings in various ways.

SOURCE MOGL