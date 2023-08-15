MOGL Launches NILFans™, Granting Fans Direct Access to Their Favorite Athletes

New feature enables fans to interact directly with college athletes like never before

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MOGL , the leading athlete marketplace and NIL operations software provider powering the Name, Image, and Likeness ("NIL") era of collegiate athletics, announced today the launch of NILFans™, a new feature that enables fans to directly interact with athletes by requesting personalized video shoutouts, autographs, appearances, and more.

NILFans™ offers college sports fans the ability to request video shoutouts and other custom requests similar to Cameo. Through MOGL, athletes are given the freedom to select which customized services they'd like to offer as well as set their prices. This feature is currently available to all MOGL Monetize™ partners at no additional cost or usage fee for the athletes. Now, athletes can strengthen their bond with fans and athletic departments can deepen their relationship with their dedicated supporters like never before.

"We're extremely excited to bring this new offering to the Winona State alumni community and fan network," said Eric Schoh, Athletic Director at Winona State. "Now Warrior student-athletes will have the ability to directly connect with our amazing fans and help maintain strong relationships in the community."

NILFans™ is currently available at all MOGL partner schools. The innovative new offering changes the fan experience by allowing fans to directly engage with athletes and enhances fan loyalty to athletic programs.

"The ways fans want to engage with athletes continues to evolve with increasing innovations in the sports industry," said Ayden Syal, MOGL's Chief Executive Officer. "Athletic departments are looking for innovative solutions to increase fan engagement and maximize their athletes' fan followings. We are excited to help athletes monetize their fan audiences and athletic programs to strengthen relationships with fans through NILFans™."

"Prior to NIL, student-athletes like myself did not have a platform to facilitate these requests. Now through MOGL, they can directly connect with fans like never before," said Brandon Wimbush, MOGL's Chief Athletic Officer and former Notre Dame starting Quarterback. "Through NILFans™, we are closing the gap between fans and athletes and expanding an athlete's ability to monetize their fan audience."

More information about how MOGL helps athletic departments to manage their NIL programs and support their student-athletes can be found at https://www.mogl.online/solutions/universities

About MOGL

MOGL is the leading athlete marketplace and NIL operations software provider enabling college athletes to connect with monetization and sponsorship opportunities with brands, employers, and fans. As the NIL era transforms the college athletics landscape, MOGL gives athletic departments, collectives, and their student-athletes the technology to manage their NIL endeavors in an organized and compliant manner.

Founded by Notre Dame graduates Ayden Syal and former starting QB Brandon Wimbush in 2019, MOGL is used by over 10,000 student-athletes across the United States and over 2,000 participating businesses and brands including Toyota, Under Armour, and DoorDash. The company has partnered with universities and collectives across all three NCAA divisions including Notre Dame, Holy Cross, and Winona State and is a NIL technology provider for NBC Sports.

MOGL's comprehensive platform is poised to reshape the future of college sports and sports marketing. Learn more at www.mogl.online .

