Mogo Announces Results of Director Election

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld David Feller 7,498,219 99.86% 10,566 0.14% Gregory Feller 7,494,469 99.81% 14,316 0.19% Minhas Mohamed 7,501,685 99.91% 7,100 0.09% Praveen Varshney 7,491,426 99.77% 17,359 0.23% Tom Liston 7,498,219 99.86% 10,566 0.14% Matthew Bosrock 7,501,985 99.91% 6,800 0.09%

MNP LLP were re-appointed as auditor of Company until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 8,413,534 99.91% 7,217 0.09%

Amendment to the Stock Option Plan was approved by the shareholders of the Company. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 7,158,530 95.34% 350,255 4.66%

Amendment to the Restricted Share Unit Plan was approved by the shareholders of the Company. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 7,162,080 95.38% 346,705 4.62%

Amendment to the Postmedia Network Inc. Warrants was approved by the shareholders of the Company. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 7,268,808 96.80% 239,977 3.20%

About Mogo

Mogo — a Vancouver -based financial technology company — is focused on building one of the "go-to" finance apps for millennials in Canada. Built mobile first, users can sign up for a free MogoAccount in only three minutes and get access to 6 products including free credit score monitoring, the MogoCrypto account which enables buying and selling of bitcoin, identity fraud protection, the Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa® Card, mortgages, and personal loans. The platform is engineered to deliver multiple financial products at scale through one account and enable the rapid launch of new features and products. With more than 600,000 members and growing, Mogo continues to empower consumers with simple solutions to help them improve their financial health. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mogo-announces-results-of-director-election-300668100.html

SOURCE Mogo Finance Technology Inc

Related Links

www.mogo.ca

