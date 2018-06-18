Mogo Announces Results of Director Election

Mogo Finance Technology Inc

19:04 ET

VANCOUVER, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Mogo Finance Technology Inc. (TSX: MOGO; OTCQX: MOGOF) ("Mogo" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading financial technology companies, today announced that the nominees listed in its management information circular dated May 14, 2018 were elected as directors of Mogo at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held in Vancouver, British Columbia earlier today. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

David Feller

7,498,219

99.86%

10,566

0.14%

Gregory Feller

7,494,469

99.81%

14,316

0.19%

Minhas Mohamed

7,501,685

99.91%

7,100

0.09%

Praveen Varshney

7,491,426

99.77%

17,359

0.23%

Tom Liston

7,498,219

99.86%

10,566

0.14%

Matthew Bosrock

7,501,985

99.91%

6,800

0.09%

MNP LLP were re-appointed as auditor of Company until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

8,413,534

99.91%

7,217

0.09%

Amendment to the Stock Option Plan was approved by the shareholders of the Company. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

7,158,530

95.34%

350,255

4.66%

Amendment to the Restricted Share Unit Plan was approved by the shareholders of the Company. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

7,162,080

95.38%

346,705

4.62%

Amendment to the Postmedia Network Inc. Warrants was approved by the shareholders of the Company. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

7,268,808

96.80%

239,977

3.20%

About Mogo

Mogo — a Vancouver -based financial technology company — is focused on building one of the "go-to" finance apps for millennials in Canada. Built mobile first, users can sign up for a free MogoAccount in only three minutes and get access to 6 products including free credit score monitoring, the MogoCrypto account which enables buying and selling of bitcoin, identity fraud protection, the Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa® Card, mortgages, and personal loans. The platform is engineered to deliver multiple financial products at scale through one account and enable the rapid launch of new features and products. With more than 600,000 members and growing, Mogo continues to empower consumers with simple solutions to help them improve their financial health. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

SOURCE Mogo Finance Technology Inc

SOURCE Mogo Finance Technology Inc

