Mogo Announces Results of Director Election

VANCOUVER, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Mogo Finance Technology Inc. (TSX: MOGO; OTCQX: MOGOF) ("Mogo" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading financial technology companies, today announced that the nominees listed in its management information circular dated May 14, 2018 were elected as directors of Mogo at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held in Vancouver, British Columbia earlier today. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
David Feller
|
7,498,219
|
99.86%
|
10,566
|
0.14%
|
Gregory Feller
|
7,494,469
|
99.81%
|
14,316
|
0.19%
|
Minhas Mohamed
|
7,501,685
|
99.91%
|
7,100
|
0.09%
|
Praveen Varshney
|
7,491,426
|
99.77%
|
17,359
|
0.23%
|
Tom Liston
|
7,498,219
|
99.86%
|
10,566
|
0.14%
|
Matthew Bosrock
|
7,501,985
|
99.91%
|
6,800
|
0.09%
MNP LLP were re-appointed as auditor of Company until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
8,413,534
|
99.91%
|
7,217
|
0.09%
Amendment to the Stock Option Plan was approved by the shareholders of the Company. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
7,158,530
|
95.34%
|
350,255
|
4.66%
Amendment to the Restricted Share Unit Plan was approved by the shareholders of the Company. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
7,162,080
|
95.38%
|
346,705
|
4.62%
Amendment to the Postmedia Network Inc. Warrants was approved by the shareholders of the Company. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
7,268,808
|
96.80%
|
239,977
|
3.20%
About Mogo
Mogo — a Vancouver -based financial technology company — is focused on building one of the "go-to" finance apps for millennials in Canada. Built mobile first, users can sign up for a free MogoAccount in only three minutes and get access to 6 products including free credit score monitoring, the MogoCrypto account which enables buying and selling of bitcoin, identity fraud protection, the Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa® Card, mortgages, and personal loans. The platform is engineered to deliver multiple financial products at scale through one account and enable the rapid launch of new features and products. With more than 600,000 members and growing, Mogo continues to empower consumers with simple solutions to help them improve their financial health. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).
