Mogo Named One of Canada's Top 50 Fintech Companies by the Digital Finance Institute

VANCOUVER, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Mogo Inc. (TSX: MOGO) (NASDAQ: MOGO) ("Mogo" or the "Company"), a financial health app, today announced that it has been named one of Canada's Top 50 FinTech Companies for 2019 by the Digital Finance Institute. The Digital Finance Institute is a think tank created to address issues concerning financial innovation, digital finance policy and regulation, financial inclusion and women in financial technology.

"We are honoured to be named one of Canada's Top 50 FinTech Companies and I commend our entire 280 team members for continuing to execute on our mission of helping Canadians get in control of their financial health," said David Feller, Mogo's Founder and CEO. "This recognition is further evidence of Mogo's growth and our success in using technology and design to transform the way Canadians manage their finances."

Greg Feller, Mogo's President, added: "Building on our 15-year track record and more than 800,000 Mogo members, we are focused on continuing to create a great mobile-first digital experience while also expanding the best-in-class products we offer. Through our ongoing innovation and new strategic partnerships, we plan to give Canadian consumers more ways to invest, save, borrow and control their financial life with Mogo."

To prepare the list of Canada's Top 50 FinTech Companies, the Digital Finance Institute conducted market research and informational interviews with stakeholders to help identify the leading companies in Canada. Factors such as disruption of service, scalability, growth, external adoption and innovation were taken into consideration when compiling the list.

The companies named to the list represent a wide diversity of sub-sectors in FinTech, capital markets, insurance, Blockchain, RegTech, payments and finance. To see the full list, visit http://www.digitalfinanceinstitute.org

