VANCOUVER, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Mogo Finance Technology Inc. (TSX:MOGO)(NASDAQ: MOGO) ("Mogo" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading financial technology companies, today announced it will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q1 2018 financial results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT). The call will be hosted by David Feller, Mogo's Founder & CEO, and Greg Feller, President & CFO. The live webcast will include a slide presentation. The Company will issue its financial results at 7:00 a.m. EDT on the same day.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:
DATE:
Tuesday, May 8, 2018
TIME:
8:30 a.m. (EDT)
DIAL-IN NUMBER:
647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191
CONFERENCE ID:
5996597
REPLAY:
416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056
Available until midnight (EST) Tuesday, March 15, 2018
LIVE WEBCAST:
https://bit.ly/2FjopJB or http://investors.mogo.ca/
Webcast will be archived for one year
About Mogo
Mogo — a Vancouver-based financial technology company — is focused on building the leading digital financial platform in Canada and empowering consumers with simple solutions to help them improve their financial health. Built mobile first, users can sign up for a free MogoAccount in only three minutes and get access to 6 products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, the Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa® Card, mortgages, personal loans and the MogoCrypto account which enables the buying and selling of bitcoin. The platform is engineered to deliver multiple financial products at scale through one account and enable the rapid launch of new features and products. With more than 600,000 members and growing, Mogo continues to execute on its vision of becoming the go-to financial app for the next generation of Canadians. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mogo-schedules-q1-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300637835.html
SOURCE Mogo Finance Technology Inc
