Mogo Schedules Q1 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DATE: Tuesday, May 8, 2018 TIME: 8:30 a.m. (EDT) DIAL-IN NUMBER: 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191 CONFERENCE ID: 5996597



REPLAY: 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056 Available until midnight (EST) Tuesday, March 15, 2018



LIVE WEBCAST: https://bit.ly/2FjopJB or http://investors.mogo.ca/ Webcast will be archived for one year

About Mogo

Mogo — a Vancouver-based financial technology company — is focused on building the leading digital financial platform in Canada and empowering consumers with simple solutions to help them improve their financial health. Built mobile first, users can sign up for a free MogoAccount in only three minutes and get access to 6 products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, the Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa® Card, mortgages, personal loans and the MogoCrypto account which enables the buying and selling of bitcoin. The platform is engineered to deliver multiple financial products at scale through one account and enable the rapid launch of new features and products. With more than 600,000 members and growing, Mogo continues to execute on its vision of becoming the go-to financial app for the next generation of Canadians. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

