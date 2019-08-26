Mogo to Participate in 2nd Annual Craig-Hallum FinTech Innovators Conference

VANCOUVER, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Mogo Inc. (TSX: MOGO) (NASDAQ: MOGO) ("Mogo" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading financial technology companies, today announced that Dave Feller, Mogo's Founder & CEO, and Greg Feller, President & CFO, will be presenting at the 2nd Annual Craig-Hallum FinTech Innovators Conference, which is being held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in New York. Mogo's presentation is scheduled to take place from 3:10 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Company management is also available for one-on-one meetings.   

About Mogo

Mogo — a financial technology company — offers a finance app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them improve their finances. Users can sign up for a free MogoAccount in only three minutes and get access to six products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection with MogoProtect, MogoSpend a digital spending account with a Platinum Prepaid Visa® Card, MogoMortgage featuring some of the lowest rates in Canada, MogoCrypto which offers a simple way to invest in bitcoin, and access to a full range of personal loans with MogoMoney. The platform has been purpose built to deliver a best-in-class digital experience, with best-in-class products all through one account. With more than 900,000 members and a marketing partnership with Canada's largest news media company, Mogo continues to execute on its vision of becoming the go-to financial app for the next generation of Canadians. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

