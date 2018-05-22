Mogo to Present at the Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Greg Feller, President and Co-Founder of Mogo, will discuss the Company's technology platform, products, including Mogo's recently launched MogoCrypto account, and strategy to become the go-to financial app for millennials in Canada. Mogo is scheduled to present on May 30, 2018 at 2:45 p.m. (ET). Mogo management is also available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

About Mogo

Mogo — a Vancouver-based financial technology company — is focused on building one of the "go-to" finance apps for millennials in Canada. Built mobile first, users can sign up for a free MogoAccount in only three minutes and get access to 6 products including free credit score monitoring, the MogoCrypto account which enables buying and selling of bitcoin, identity fraud protection, the Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa® Card, mortgages, and personal loans. The platform is engineered to deliver multiple financial products at scale through one account and enable the rapid launch of new features and products. With more than 600,000 members and growing, Mogo continues to empower consumers with simple solutions to help them improve their financial health. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

