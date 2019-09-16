Mogul Welcomes Over 1,500 Leaders And Diversity & Inclusion Partners to 2019 Mogul X, Top Conference for Diverse Talent Worldwide, in NYC on September 21st

Guests will meet and build relationships with other talented, like-minded women while developing and learning from some of the greatest minds of our time across industries. The day will be packed with over 80 speakers and counselors, dozens of recruiters and sponsors, and over 1,500 attendees from across the nation and abroad to connect with each other and interact directly on the professional and personal subjects of Work, Finance, Relationships, Travel, and Health & Wellness.

Mogul X encompasses classroom sessions on topics that Mogul has assessed diverse talent wishes to have learned in school, but did not. Topics range from "Creating A Sales Strategy for Your Business" to "Networking Your Way to the Top" to "Finding A Mentor." Talent will walk away with key takeaways that set them up for success to accomplish both professional and personal goals.

Confirmed speakers include highly regarded CEOs, Celebrities, Professors, and Founders across Work, Finance, Relationships Management, Travel, and Health & Wellness, including Tiffany Pham, Suze Orman, John Henry, Simone de La Rue, Deb Bubb, Stephanie Cohen, Lisa Perez, Kym Pham, Karleen Roy, Ali Kreigsman, Janis Hoyt, Divya Gugnani, Dani Austin, Scott Keyes, Faye Penn, Lisa Borders, Aleksandar Kostic, Kara Stevens, Mikaila Ulmer, Carla Hammond, Mandy Antoniacci, Alex Shebar, Marz Lovejoy, Johnny Jet, Will Roundtree, Ashley Lemieux, Juliana Luna, Andrew Horn, and more.

Guests select their own schedules from a curated program throughout this "modern growth experience" that consists of keynotes, intimate Q&As, delicious food and drinks, 1-on-1 coaching within the Counselor Lounge, and recruitment by top companies worldwide within Mogul's cutting-edge space for Recruiters.

Mogul X sponsors of Diversity & Inclusion include IBM, CBS, NYU Stern, Amazon, L'Oreal, Via, Me and the Bees Lemonade, Fidelity, The Honest Company, Stanley Black & Decker, Prologis, Spectrum, and BIC.

"Mogul X is a life-changing experience. It means a lot to our team because it enables our worldwide community to connect further in-person, at what is now one of the most influential conferences for diverse talent in the world," says Mogul Founder & CEO Tiffany Pham. "Learning and growing together in a breath-taking setting, guests will also have the opportunity to apply and interview for the job of their dreams across top companies who have partnered with Mogul to increase diversity and inclusion in the workplace."

"IBM is committed to investing its resources and time into advancing women professionally and personally," says Becki Jacobs, Recruiting at IBM. "I'm looking forward to making new connections at Mogul X, and excited to hear some of the innovative speakers talking about topics that are important to me like Health & Wellness and Finance!"

About Mogul

Mogul is a technology company that provides tools to individuals & organizations to achieve optimal productivity & growth.

Disrupting the $30 billion productivity tech market, Mogul provides an ecosystem, including our Mogul app & platform, that enables top diverse talent to reach their goals & realize their full potential. Mogul then partners with top workplaces worldwide to attract our top diverse talent — from rising talent to the most senior women worldwide — through our technology products. With the revenue we earn, Mogul provides free educational resources to women in need through international partners such as the United Nations.

Headquartered in NYC, Mogul has been named one of the 100 Most Exciting Startups by Business Insider, Best Website for Finding Top Talent by Inc. Magazine, Top Website for Marketing Your Company Online by Forbes, and Top Online Learning Platform by Entrepreneur. Mogul was also Winner of the Cadillac Innovator Award, Winner of the Northwestern Mutual Innovation & Inclusion Award, Winner of the Alice Paul Equality Award, Winner of the Corporate Culture Award, Winner of the 2018 Best Women-Focused Companies, and has been honored by Business Insider "30 Under 30", ELLE Magazine "30 Under 30", City of Fort Worth, City of New York & City of Paris.

