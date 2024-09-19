MogulBodyCare, LLC, Poised to Become Game-Changer in Expert-led Weight Loss Treatments

Management Services Organization (MSO) IntraCare and intermittent fasting app MogulBody have joined forces to create MogulBodyCare, LLC. The new company takes a multidirectional approach to weight loss, combining nutrition and exercise with prescription medication and clinical supervision

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IntraCare, a prominent Texas-based MSO, has partnered with the AI-powered intermittent fasting app MogulBody with a view to giving people better options for weight management.

The new entity, operational under the name MogulBodyCare, LLC, brings together the current offerings of both organizations and enables greater access to weight loss medications, including GLP-1s such as Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, for patients of Primary Care Physicians under the IntraCare brand.

The partnership aims to cater to IntraCare's current patient base while also attracting health-conscious individuals of all ages, thereby expanding reach and impact.

Weight management is a key healthcare service that IntraCare provides to all its patients. It is especially important for senior adults aged 65 and above as keeping weight under control can protect from the risk of several chronic diseases including diabetes, heart failure, cholesterol, and hypertension.

Patients receiving weight loss treatments through MogulBodyCare, LLC, are first assessed by IntraCare physicians, who then create personalized plans incorporating nutrition, exercise, and weight loss medication. To supplement their physician-supervised plans and ensure they stay motivated and on track to achieving their health goals, patients have unlimited access to MogulBody app's comprehensive support system.

MogulBody is the brainchild of fitness professional and former athlete Derek Baiza. The AI-powered app helps people achieve their health and weight goals through intermittent fasting, a weight loss technique that alternates between designated periods of eating and fasting. Instead of calorie-counting, restrictive diets, or centering on 'what' to eat, intermittent fasting focuses on 'when' to eat to encourage safe weight loss.

MogulBody app's intuitive interface is simple to use and can be easily navigated by senior adults. Offerings that are tailored to the senior age group include workouts that improve mobility and strength while keeping physical limitations in view, and custom meal plans that ensure nutritional alignment with their dietary needs.

Baiza developed MogulBody in 2020 during the COVID-19 global lockdown, with the intent to build a supportive and encouraging community of people looking to improve their health through intermittent fasting. Since then, both the MogulBody app and its community have experienced rapid and expansive growth.

"We are incredibly grateful and excited about this new partnership with IntraCare," said Derek Baiza, owner and CEO, MogulBody. "This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our mission to transform lives through effective and personalized weight management solutions."

Baiza added, "We are committed to providing tailored fitness programs, custom meal plans, and advanced weight loss medications, all designed to meet the unique needs of our users. The formulation of MogulBodyCare, LLC, allows us to combine the innovative technology of the MogulBody app with the medical expertise of IntraCare, creating a comprehensive approach to health and wellness. I believe that by working together, we can make a profound impact on the lives of individuals, helping them achieve their health goals and improve their quality of life. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to combating the obesity epidemic and fostering a healthier future for all."

Anwar Kazi, CEO IntraCare, said, "Primary Care Physicians repeatedly emphasize the importance of bringing and keeping weight within healthy ranges for good reason, as obesity is a gateway to illnesses that can destroy a person's quality of life before becoming a fatal danger."

Kazi further said, "The launch of MogulBodyCare, LLC, is incredibly exciting for us. We're giving our subscribers the power to take charge of their health and providing support from every direction. Our expert doctors, nutritionists, and physical trainers guide, advise, and supervise to ensure health and safety. Then, the huge network of peers encourages and inspires members to do their best and live their best. This combination of professional education and personal support is what makes MogulBodyCare, LLC, a literal game-changer in the clutter of weight-management apps."

About IntraCare MSO

IntraCare's partnership track began its journey as an MSO at the end of 2022 with just two healthcare providers and achieved rapid growth and success within a remarkably short period of time. Today, IntraCare MSO works with 91 partnered and 425 affiliated Primary Care Providers. The company provides its partners with a suite of clinical and billing services, population health program solutions, and risk contracts.

IntraCare MSO is headquartered in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and is currently operational in two states, with plans to expand further.

To know more, visit https://theintracare.com

SOURCE IntraCare