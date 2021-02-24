Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Weizmann Institute of Science establish joint AI Program

Drawing upon the combined expertise of MBZUAI and the Weizmann Institute, the AI Program will carry out both basic and applied research in Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Computational Biology, Neural Sciences, and more, toward the vision of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). The collaboration will encompass joint research projects, joint training programs, mutual visits, AI conferences and workshops, and student and staff exchange programs.

Professor Eric Xing, President of MBZUAI, and Weizmann Institute President, Professor Alon Chen, inked the new partnership agreement during a virtual ceremony in the presence of officials from both establishments.

H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the MBZUAI Board of Trustees, attended the event and delivered opening remarks. Speaking on the announcement, he said: "The collaboration between MBZUAI and WIS aligns with our leadership's vision of extending and strengthening bridges of collaboration in the service of our nation and humanity and seeks to enable socio-economic progress through AI innovation. We are confident that partnerships that leverage talent, technological and research capabilities will deliver breakthroughs in AI that will empower the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and contribute towards finding solutions for the greatest challenges we face as an international community – such as COVID-19, food security and more. MBZUAI is proud to work with leading institutes such as the Weizmann Institute of Science, to bring about a future built on knowledge, sustainability and resilience."

Professor Alon Chen said: "The implications of AI are vast, and will affect every aspect of our lives. Through the MBZUAI-WIS Joint Program for Artificial Intelligence we are bringing together some of the greatest minds in the fields of AI, natural and exact sciences, with the ambition of extending boundaries and empowering our scientists with access to exceptional resources. Together we will advance AI, discovering new means of leveraging the immense possibilities of this diverse and exciting technology for the benefit of humanity."

Professor Eric Xing said: "Collaborative efforts amongst leaders in the field of AI will enable us to achieve significant progress. The establishment of the AI Program further strengthens our partnership with the Weizmann Institute, laying the foundation to enhance the global AI ecosystem and further advance in areas of science, technology and higher education. This will provide our students and faculty with access to world-class resources beyond our own University, fostering a culture of international partnership and knowledge-sharing."

