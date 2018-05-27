Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation Gearing up for 5th Annual Knowledge Award

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/697421/Mohammed_bin_Rashid_Al_Maktoum_Knowledge_Foundation_Logo.jpg )



The Foundation called on international and regional knowledge pioneers to apply for the competition before the deadline on June 25, 2018. The Award seeks to build a knowledge economy, stimulate creativity, and celebrate knowledge development and entrepreneurship.

The Award Laureates for 2017, announced at the Knowledge Summit, were Wendy Kopp, CEO of Teach for All (USA); Dr Hiroshi Komiyama, Chairman of the Mitsubishi Research Institute (Japan); and the Mohammed bin Salman (MiSK) Foundation (Saudi Arabia).

"I am member of judging committees on several prizes and they all focus on concrete findings or inventions," noted Dr Komiyama. "But my work is not of this sort; I proposed Vision 2050 and my work bridges the gap between the production and dissemination of knowledge. I'm thankful that this Award recognises such efforts."

Meanwhile, Wendy Kopp said: "As we worked to formulate our Vision 2040, we came to the realisation that we need to build collective leadership to shape the future, which will be led by the kids in our classes today. We were happy to come to Dubai for this Award and see the incredible level of commitment to education from this country's leadership."

Submissions for the Award can be made by individuals from the UAE or abroad, or by local and international organisations, including academic institutions, government entities, corporations or NGOs. The prize cannot be awarded posthumously and its categories include: knowledge, development and innovation; developing research institutions; ICT; and printing, publishing and documentation; among others.

All entries are to be made through the website (http://www.knowledgeaward.org) - in Arabic or English - and accompanied by letters from referees with expertise in the field of nomination. Submissions must include supporting documents about nominees' contributions, and adhere to the standards of scientific research, integrity and intellectual property.

The Award's Board of Trustees will not consider entries that do not meet the requirements, and can withdraw the Award in case of breach of any conditions, or of scientific research standards, ethics, scientific integrity, intellectual property, or any other violation the Board deems substantial and significant.

