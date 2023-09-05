Mohawk Global is named one of the Best Medium Workplaces™ in 2023 by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine

Mohawk Global

05 Sep, 2023, 13:48 ET

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Mohawk Global as one of this year's Best Medium Workplaces. After ten years of achieving the Great Places to Work® certification, this is the company's first time being featured on the prestigious list.  

"We believe in cultivating a culture of love and trust at Mohawk Global. That, along with our vision to enrich people's lives, allows our people to thrive—as well as our company," says Gar Grannell, Chairman and CEO of Mohawk Global.  

Enriching our people involves improving the communities in which we live. Our people are passionate about giving back and we wholly support them for this. The Mohawk Global Giveback program—launched in 2022—enhances the reinvestment into our communities through volunteer opportunities where Mohawk Global has an office location. 

"Their participation in this program is just one example of how our people are what makes Mohawk Global a Great Place to Work®," proudly states Gar Grannell. 

The Best Medium Workplaces award is based on employee feedback collected through America's largest annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses by Great Places to Work®. In that survey, 97% of Mohawk Global employees said it is a great place to work, a four percent increase from the 2022 survey.  

As a team, Mohawk Global emphasizes the importance of the participation rate, as it is an opportunity for employees to truly make a difference in the workplace culture. Mohawk Global is proud to report that the survey was completed by 91% of employees.  

The Best Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.  

To be considered for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work-Certified™ and have 100 to 999 U.S. employees. Mohawk Global is proud to be represented alongside the impressive companies on the Best Medium Workplaces list, ranking at #83.  

Learn more about Mohawk Global's survey results here.  

About Mohawk Global 
Mohawk Global is a leading supply chain services provider headquartered in Syracuse, New York. Mohawk Global strives to create an environment of growth, and as a family-owned and operated business, everything is guided by the core values – Enrich. Care. Deliver. The caring culture is what gives their teams the unique ability to deliver collaborative solutions with tailored projects for each partners' needs. They are a team who genuinely care about each other, clients, and their community. 

About the Best Medium Workplaces
Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in New York by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Companies must be headquartered in the state of New York to be eligible. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

