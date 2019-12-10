Mohawk Global Logistics Earns Great Place to Work® Certification for Sixth Consecutive Year

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohawk Global Logistics Corp., one of the largest freight forwarders headquartered in the Northeast, announced today that it has once again been certified as a Great Place to Work® for 2019-2020. This marks the sixth consecutive year of achieving this distinction based on its employees' anonymous feedback on the Trust Index® Employee Survey.

"Last year was an honor having achieved our fifth great workplace rating. This year's achievement is an affirmation that we continue to do the right things to improve our workplace for our Mohawk family," said Gar Grannell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mohawk Global. "This past year, we have taken a bottom-up approach and restructured our Great Place to Work committee to be employee-led. Empowering employees to determine what would make for an even happier workplace has been a positive and rewarding experience that showed in this year's results. We look forward to what the committee will accomplish in 2020," he added.

Chief People Officer, Alicia Kirkby, stated, "We are especially pleased this year saw a 96 percent employee participation rate, an increase over last year. In total, 90 percent of the 157 employees surveyed said Mohawk Global was a great place to work. These results are a testament to our engaged, family-like culture rooted in our Core Values – Enrich. Care. Deliver. We enrich each other's lives purposefully, care for one another personally and deliver world-class, personalized supply chain solutions that matter to our clients. These values are part of our DNA and are woven into the very fabric that makes up Mohawk," she added.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

About Mohawk

Mohawk Global Logistics is one of the largest freight forwarders headquartered in the Northeast. We are a team of supply chain and trade specialists and experts dedicated to fulfilling your supply chain needs with a strong emphasis on Customs brokerage, domestic and international transportation, trade compliance, education, and consulting.

