Mohawk Global Logistics' Newark, New Jersey Branch Booms with Growth - Prompts Need for New Office Space

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohawk Global Logistics, a leading freight forwarder and Customs broker in the Northeast and Midwest, announces the move of its Newark-based office.

"Expanding our office space is necessary to keep pace with the tremendous business growth we are experiencing. In particular, we are seeing substantial growth in our e-commerce business sector. Over the last few years we have developed strong partnerships with online retailers and food importers," said Brian Zappola, General Manager. "With this increase in demand comes the need for additional highly skilled and experienced staff, which has more than tripled over the last year. We expect to continue on this trajectory and this new office location has ample room to accommodate our future growth," he added.

Headquartered in Syracuse, New York, Mohawk Global Logistics expanded into the New Jersey area in 2016 to be closer to the New York and New Jersey ports of entry, as well as their clients in the fashion industry. This gives them the strategic advantage of being located near the Northeast gateway, which allows them to bring their extensive expertise to U.S. importers and exporters in the area. Mohawk Global Logistics also works closely with government agencies, such as the FDA, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Department of Commerce.

The new office address is:

220 Fernwood Ave

Edison, NJ 08837

About Mohawk

With roots dating back to 1970, Mohawk Global Logistics is a team of logistics and trade specialists dedicated to fulfilling supply chain needs with a strong emphasis on Customs brokerage, domestic and international transportation, trade compliance, education, and consulting.

By enriching the lives of our people, Mohawk Global Logistics is a leader in delivering world-class, personalized logistics solutions. Mohawk is a six-time certified Great Place to Work® company.

