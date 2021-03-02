Mohawk Valley Health System Brings Leading Kidney Care and Dialysis Organization U.S. Renal Care to Community

U.S. Renal Care partners with the nation's top nephrologists to build operational infrastructures that allow clinicians to focus on delivering the highest quality patient care. In connection with the arrangement, USRC is partnering with leading local nephrologists and MVHS medical staff members Dr. Charles Eldredge and Dr. Ahmad Mian to apply for approval of outpatient dialysis services transfer of ownership via the New York State Department of Health. It is anticipated that this approval process and ownership transfer will occur by year end 2022.

U.S. Renal Care intends to invest significantly in enhancing the patient experience and improving clinical outcomes for the kidney care population of Mohawk Valley by implementing technology advancements and purchasing new dialysis equipment including new dialysis machines and water treatment systems.

In the meantime, MVHS will continue to manage and staff their outpatient dialysis services seamlessly and with no impact to their patients or employees and USRC will provide expert administrative consulting services to further enhance operations. After the transfer of ownership, patients can be assured that they will continue to receive care at their existing center with their preferred nephrologist and with the same kind of friendly and skilled dialysis staff they enjoy now.

Mary Dittrich, MD, FASN, and Chief Medical Officer of U.S. Renal Care noted, "USRC and Mohawk Valley have a shared commitment to clinical excellence and quality patient experience. Partnering with renowned physicians like Dr. Eldredge and Dr. Mian will add tremendous value to our network as we all work to constantly improve care and outcomes for dialysis patients."

"We look forward to partnering with the entire Mohawk Valley Health System dialysis team and to a long and productive relationship with everyone involved in this program," said Mark Caputo, U.S. Renal Care Chairman and CEO. "MVHS already has a strong reputation for providing an incredible patient experience. We look forward to building on their strengths and supporting growth in their community."

"Our goal with this agreement is to strengthen dialysis services for our community," said Darlene Stromstad, MVHS President & CEO. "We are excited to partner with a national market leader that has the expertise of caring for people living with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), a nationwide network of physician and providers, the capital to purchase new dialysis equipment including new dialysis machines and water treatment systems, and the ability to enhance our recruitment and retention of staff."

"Our longstanding reputation of commitment and care for our local community, coupled with U.S. Renal Care's extensive network and expertise, will provide a unique and exceptional experience for our patients," said Dr.'s Eldredge and Mian. "We look forward to the evolution of our dialysis program and the benefits it will provide to patients who have entrusted us with their kidney care for more than three decades."

About U.S. Renal Care

U.S. Renal Care, Inc. partners with nephrologists and health systems to serve people living with chronic and acute kidney disease, offering a full range of services for patients including best-in-class in-center and home dialysis therapies. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, U.S. Renal Care serves approximately 26,000 patients in 339 dialysis facilities across 32 states and the Territory of Guam. For more information on U.S. Renal Care, Inc., please visit www.usrenalcare.com

About Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS)

MVHS is an integrated, non-profit healthcare delivery system that includes St. Elizabeth Medical Center (SEMC) and Faxton St. Luke's Healthcare (FSLH), serving Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties in New York State. For more information, visit www.mvhealthsystem.org and find us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

