MOHEGAN ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FISCAL YEAR 2025 OPERATING RESULTS

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority ("Mohegan," "we" or "our") today announced operating results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 and Recent Highlights :

Mohegan generated net revenues of $453.0 million.

Mohegan Sun produced net revenues of $260.1 million.

Mohegan Digital net revenues up 40.3% year over year.

Mohegan Digital Adjusted EBITDA increased 28.6% year over year.

"In fiscal year 2025, our core properties and digital operations grew net revenues 6.0% year over year on a consolidated same-store basis. Mohegan Digital was the primary catalyst, with net revenues growing 48.5% year over year," said Raymond Pineault, Chief Executive Officer of Mohegan.

Mohegan Operating Results































Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands, unaudited) September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Net revenues $ 453,037

$ 435,508

$ 1,744,167

$ 1,725,536 Income from operations 55,771

56,934

259,313

286,631 Net loss attributable to

Mohegan (2,538)

(58,937)

(46,795)

(231,974) Adjusted EBITDA1 87,413

88,266

354,962

396,036 Adjusted EBITDAR1 100,935

98,870

400,519

439,742

Fourth Quarter 2025

"Net revenues of $453.0 million increased $17.5 million compared with the prior-year period, driven by 40.3% year over year growth from Mohegan Digital. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $87.4 million decreased 1.0% compared with the prior-year period, as the prior year benefitted from ilani management fees and Las Vegas operations, but was negatively impacted by a higher non-cash adjustment to the value of a customer contract asset at Niagara Resorts," said Ari Glazer, Chief Financial Officer of Mohegan.











1 Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures for a discussion and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR.

Full Fiscal Year 2025

"Net revenues of $1.7 billion increased $18.6 million compared with the prior-year period, driven by 48.5% year over year growth from Mohegan Digital. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $355.0 million decreased $41.1 million compared with the prior-year period, as the prior year benefitted from non-cash digital license fee revenue at Mohegan Pennsylvania, ilani management fees, and Las Vegas operations, but was negatively impacted by a higher non-cash adjustment to the value of a customer contract asset at Niagara Resorts. After normalizing the prior-year period for the Mohegan Pennsylvania, ilani, Las Vegas, and Niagara Resorts adjustments, Adjusted EBITDA would have been up $6.2 million, or 1.8%," said Ari Glazer, Chief Financial Officer of Mohegan.

Prior period amounts have been restated to exclude results of operations of Inspire Integrated Resort Co., Ltd., its parent company MGE Korea Limited, and certain affected subsidiaries from continuing operations.

Domestic Resorts































Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands, unaudited) September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Net revenues $ 322,698

$ 327,065

$ 1,230,001

$ 1,233,137 Income from operations 50,124

66,422

206,511

228,780 Net income 50,384

66,731

206,691

225,465 Adjusted EBITDA 78,825

88,852

294,718

318,890 Adjusted EBITDAR 80,986

91,013

303,362

327,565

Fourth Quarter 2025

Net revenues of $322.7 million decreased $4.4 million compared with the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA of $78.8 million decreased $10.0 million. The decreases are primarily attributed to lower table hold at Mohegan Sun compared with prior-year period, and the inclusion of Las Vegas operations in the prior year comparable period.

Fiscal Year 2025

Net revenues of $1.2 billion decreased $3.1 million compared with the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA of $294.7 million decreased $24.2 million. The prior year comparable period includes Las Vegas operations and benefitted from non-cash digital license fee revenue at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

Mohegan Digital































Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands, unaudited) September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Net revenues $ 61,569

$ 43,884

$ 238,692

$ 160,710 Income from operations 24,857

19,336

110,845

78,658 Net income 24,854

19,339

110,880

79,166 Adjusted EBITDA 24,896

19,366

111,026

79,161

Fourth Quarter 2025

Net revenues of $61.6 million increased $17.7 million compared with the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA of $24.9 million was $5.5 million favorable compared with the prior-year period.

Full Fiscal Year 2025

Net revenues of $238.7 million increased $78.0 million compared with the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA of $111.0 million was $31.9 million favorable compared with the prior-year period.

International Resorts































Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands, unaudited) September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Net revenues $ 73,788

$ 63,189

$ 288,118

$ 284,853 Income (loss) from operations 1,986

(12,980)

14,988

2,887 Net income (loss) (158)

(6,339)

3,890

(3,364) Adjusted EBITDA 4,467

(4,542)

20,667

13,374 Adjusted EBITDAR 15,828

3,901

57,580

48,405

Fourth Quarter 2025

Net revenues of $73.8 million increased $10.6 million compared with the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA of $4.5 million increased $9.0 million compared with the prior-year period. The prior year comparable period includes an unfavorable non-cash adjustment to the value of a customer contract asset at Niagara Resorts.

Full Fiscal Year 2025

Net revenues of $288.1 million increased $3.3 million compared with the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA of $20.7 million increased $7.3 million compared with the prior-year period. The prior year comparable period includes an unfavorable non-cash adjustment to the value of a customer contract asset at Niagara Resorts.

Corporate, development and other





























Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands, unaudited) September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Net revenues $ 6,188

$ 11,621

$ 20,279

$ 71,687 Loss from operations (21,198)

(15,844)

(73,031)

(23,694) Net loss (76,411)

(60,542)

(473,146)

(207,949) Adjusted EBITDA (20,777)

(15,410)

(71,449)

(15,389)

Fourth Quarter 2025

Net revenues of $6.2 million decreased $5.4 million compared with the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA loss of $20.8 million was $5.4 million unfavorable compared with the prior-year period. The decreases are primarily attributed to the prior-year period benefiting from ilani management fees and increased professional fees in the current-year period.

Full Fiscal Year 2025

Net revenues of $20.3 million decreased $51.4 million compared with the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA of $71.4 million was $56.1 million unfavorable compared with the prior-year period. The decreases are primarily attributed to the prior-year period benefiting from ilani management fees and increased professional fees in the current-year period.

Other Information

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, Mohegan held cash and cash equivalents of $128.0 million and $145.7 million, respectively. Inclusive of letters of credit, which reduce borrowing availability, Mohegan had $198.6 million of borrowing capacity under its senior secured credit facility and line of credit as of September 30, 2025. In addition, inclusive of letters of credit which reduce borrowing availability, Niagara Resorts had $35.9 million of borrowing capacity under its revolving credit and swingline facility as of September 30, 2025.

Conference Call

Mohegan will host a conference call regarding its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 operating results on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Those interested in participating in the call should dial as follows:

(877) 407-0890

+1(201) 389-0918 (International)

A live stream and subsequent replay of the call will also be available at: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/login/Mohegan_4Q25

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer, and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States and Canada. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut and Pennsylvania, and Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls, Ontario. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of North American customers. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Some information included within this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements may include information relating to business development activities, as well as capital spending, financing sources, the effects of regulation, including gaming and tax regulation, and increased competition. These statements can sometimes be identified by our use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect" or "intend" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated future results and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. The forward-looking statements included within this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. We cannot assure you that projected results or events will be achieved or will occur.

Contact:

Ari Glazer

Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Mohegan

(860) 862-5959

MOHEGAN TRIBAL GAMING AUTHORITY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Revenues:













Gaming $ 302,931

$ 285,329

$ 1,215,080

$ 1,162,262 Food and beverage 46,934

44,031

182,520

168,275 Hotel 33,053

31,495

123,277

120,389 Retail, entertainment and other 70,119

74,653

223,290

274,610 Net revenues 453,037

435,508

1,744,167

1,725,536 Operating costs and expenses:













Gaming 163,715

161,609

642,111

628,875 Food and beverage 38,557

34,605

150,815

135,028 Hotel 12,449

11,362

47,716

44,843 Retail, entertainment and other 37,459

38,807

119,979

115,667 Advertising, general and administrative 89,783

85,787

343,230

333,185 Corporate 20,666

18,415

71,491

60,674 Depreciation and amortization 23,822

23,759

96,178

98,878 Impairment of tangible assets —

2,727

332

6,372 Impairment of intangible assets 9,304

—

9,304

— Other, net 1,511

1,503

3,698

15,383 Total operating costs and expenses 397,266

378,574

1,484,854

1,438,905 Income from operations 55,771

56,934

259,313

286,631 Other income (expense):













Interest income 685

893

3,035

2,151 Interest expense, net (51,045)

(47,309)

(199,364)

(197,891) Loss on modification and early extinguishment of debt (77)

—

(24,521)

(123) Other, net 139

(721)

442

(1,334) Total other expense (50,298)

(47,137)

(220,408)

(197,197) Income before income tax 5,473

9,797

38,905

89,434 Income tax benefit (provision) (883)

4,999

(2,366)

1,318 Net income from continuing operations 4,590

14,796

36,539

90,752 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax (7,210)

(78,126)

(80,646)

(325,292) Net loss (2,620)

(63,330)

(44,107)

(234,540) (Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 82

4,393

(2,688)

2,566 Loss attributable to Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority $ (2,538)

$ (58,937)

$ (46,795)

$ (231,974)

MOHEGAN TRIBAL GAMING AUTHORITY

RECONCILIATION OF NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR Explanation:

Net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, and EBITDA before rent expense arising from real estate leases, or EBITDAR, are commonly used measures of performance in the casino and hospitality industry. EBITDA and EBITDAR are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). Mohegan historically has evaluated its operating performance with the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA, which as used in this press release, primarily represents EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash and other items as exhibited in the following reconciliation.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR provide additional ways to evaluate Mohegan's operations and, when viewed with both Mohegan's GAAP results and the reconciliation provided, Mohegan believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR provide a more complete understanding of its financial performance than could be otherwise obtained absent this disclosure. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR are presented solely as a supplemental disclosure because: (1) Mohegan believes it enhances an overall understanding of Mohegan's past and current financial performance; (2) Mohegan believes it is a useful tool for investors to assess the operating performance of the business in comparison to other operators within the casino and hospitality industry because Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR exclude certain items that may not be indicative of Mohegan's operating results; (3) measures that are comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR are often used as an important basis for the valuation of casino and hospitality companies; and (4) Mohegan uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to evaluate the performance of its operating personnel and management, and uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR as benchmarks to evaluate its operating performance in comparison to its competitors.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR has certain limitations. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, any US GAAP financial measure including net income (as an indicator of Mohegan's performance) or cash flows provided by operating activities (as an indicator of Mohegan's liquidity), nor should they be considered as an indicator of Mohegan's overall financial performance. Mohegan's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR is likely to be different from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR, or other similarly titled measurements, used by other casino and hospitality companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR eliminate certain items from net income, such as interest, depreciation and amortization, and rent expense that are items that have been incurred in the past and will continue to be incurred in the future and, therefore, should be considered in the overall evaluation of Mohegan's results. Mohegan compensates for these limitations by providing relevant disclosures of items excluded in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR, both in its reconciliation to the US GAAP financial measure of net income and in its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating its results. Mohegan strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.





Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended ($ in thousands, unaudited)

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Loss attributable to Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority

$ (2,538)

$ (58,937)

$ (46,795)

$ (231,974) Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(82)

(4,393)

2,688

(2,566) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax

7,210

78,126

80,646

325,292 Income tax (benefit) provision

883

(4,999)

2,366

(1,318) Interest income

(685)

(893)

(3,035)

(2,151) Interest expense, net

51,045

47,309

199,364

197,891 Loss on modification and early extinguishment of debt

77

—

24,521

123 Other, net

(139)

721

(442)

1,334 Income from operations

55,771

56,934

259,313

286,631 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests

(2,995)

3,346

(13,863)

(8,541) Depreciation and amortization

23,822

23,759

96,178

98,878 Impairment of tangible assets

—

2,727

332

6,372 Impairment of intangible assets

9,304

—

9,304

— Other, net

1,511

1,500

3,698

12,696 Adjusted EBITDA

87,413

88,266

354,962

396,036 Rent expense from real estate leases

13,522

10,604

45,557

43,706 Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 100,935

$ 98,870

$ 400,519

$ 439,742

SOURCE Mohegan