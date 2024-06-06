Mohegan Announces Lineup for 2024 Hot Summer Fun Celebrations Across North America

UNCASVILLE, Conn., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan, the owner and operator of premier gaming and entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia, today announced its lineup of Hot Summer Fun celebrations. This year's annual event promises bigger prizes, new venues, live performances, promotions, exclusive offerings and more to visitors across its properties, including Mohegan Sun, Mohegan Pennsylvania, Mohegan Casino Las Vegas, Resorts Casino Hotel, Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara.

DESTINATION SUMMER EVENTS : At Mohegan Sun, it's the million-dollar summer, with cash giveaways and promotions all season long. The summer vibes continue with free live music at the return of Party on the Sun Patio every Friday from June 28 to Sept. 27. Each week, guests can visit the fully renovated Sun Patio and enjoy refreshing beverage specials like Jackpot Juice Hazy IPA, live tribute bands, yard games and a selection of food trucks, making it the perfect summer gathering spot under the stars. Don't miss our all-new Sun Patio Concert Series featuring free concerts from showstopping legends on select Saturdays. Plus, Momentum members can swipe their cards once a day at any promotional kiosk from June 24 through August 30 to enter the Lasso A Bronco Giveaway for a chance to win a 2024 Ford Bronco Sport!

The summer continues to heat up with over $1 million in cash prizes up for grabs Monday-Wednesday and Triple Status Points every Thursday! Promotions also include a special Hot Summer Fun session of the Jackpot Celebration, with $100,000 in cash prizes and 50 winners.

At Mohegan Pennsylvania, guests can kick off the season on a high note with a performance from the band "Almost Queen" on June 28 featuring the first ever beach ball drop, plus double Status Points for Momentum members. The excitement continues throughout the summer with promotions like the $1,000,000 Tropical Treasure and the Buck Wild Bronco Giveaway, where guests can play slots or table games for a chance to win a 2024 Limited Edition Ford Bronco Raptor. The 15th anniversary celebration of Party on the Patio continues with its biggest season yet, featuring live bands, food trucks and drink specials, such as the all-new Party on the Patio Lager with Lime!

Fallsview Casino Resort enhances the seasonal fun with the Backyard BBQ series, featuring a variety of food and drink selections alongside live music, and the Fallsview Food & Drink Fest, from June 6 to June 9, highlighted by appearances from celebrity chefs and exciting culinary events. Additionally, the property will celebrate its 20th anniversary with exciting promotions throughout the month of June and will offer food and beverage specials including a local beer collaboration where guests can sip on Power Play 20.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT : Each property will feature a lineup of world-class performers and acts throughout the summer. Mohegan Sun has scheduled an impressive lineup of 256 shows over 96 days, featuring world-renowned acts in a series of concerts that promise to be the season's highlight. The summer will kick off with performances from Brad Paisley, Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello, Sam Hunt, Kevin Hart, Phish, Childish Gambino and many more inside the award-winning Mohegan Sun Arena! Mohegan Sun also offers free music for those looking to dance the night away at our legendary Wolf Den and newly renovated Sun Patio. Fallsview Casino Resort, located in Niagara Falls, ON, celebrates its 20th anniversary weekend with a concert at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino with Michael Bublé and is hosting Keith Urban's electrifying performance. And at Mohegan Pennsylvania, Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen, kicks off Hot Summer Fun in style on June 28 at the resort's Outdoor Concert Venue!

Each Mohegan property offers unique daily promotions throughout the summer, rewarding Momentum members with everything from Free Slot Play to exclusive t-shirt giveaways and special dining offers. These promotions ensure that every visit offers a new way to win and enjoy the summer.

Mohegan Sun

Bring-A-Friend Acquisition Offer (Monday – Friday): During Hot Summer Fun, existing Momentum members who introduce a new member will receive $10 in Free Slot Play as a welcome bonus.

During Hot Summer Fun, existing Momentum members who introduce a new member will receive in Free Slot Play as a welcome bonus. More Money Mondays ( June 24 – Aug. 26 ): Every hour from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Mondays , Momentum members actively playing slots, table games, or in the Poker Room will be eligible for hourly cash drawings. Each winner will receive $1,000 Cash!

Every hour from , Momentum members actively playing slots, table games, or in the Poker Room will be eligible for hourly cash drawings. Each winner will receive Cash! Catchin' Rays Tuesdays ( June 25 – Aug. 27 ): Participating members can enter the Cash Cube and catch their share of $1,000,000 on Tuesdays. Catching the $2 bill in the Cash Cube will double your winnings!

Participating members can enter the Cash Cube and catch their share of on Tuesdays. Catching the bill in the Cash Cube will double your winnings! Wild Winning Wednesdays ( June 26 – Aug. 28 ): Momentum members earn entries into hourly drawings to be selected to draw from the prize barrel of cash prizes ranging from $500 to $5,000 .

Momentum members earn entries into hourly drawings to be selected to draw from the prize barrel of cash prizes ranging from to . Thrills & Chills Thursdays ( June 27 – Aug. 29 ): From 6:00 a.m. to midnight , all Momentum members playing slots, table games, or poker will earn Triple Status Points.

From , all Momentum members playing slots, table games, or poker will earn Triple Status Points. Fun in the Sun Fridays ( June 28 – Aug. 30 ): The first 1,000 Momentum members each Friday will receive a special edition t-shirt, and the Sun Patio will become a hub of entertainment starting at 7:00 p.m. with live music and festive activities.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Play & Eat Sundays : Every Sunday from June 30 through Sept. 1 , guests can earn four Status Points to receive a $15 dining voucher.

: Every Sunday from , guests can earn four Status Points to receive a dining voucher. Forever Young Mondays: Each Monday, guests aged 55 and over can enjoy half-off select entrées at The Hive Taphouse and receive a $10 food credit when they earn one Status Point.

Each Monday, guests aged 55 and over can enjoy half-off select entrées at The Hive Taphouse and receive a food credit when they earn one Status Point. T-Shirt Tuesdays: Rewarding the first 500 Momentum members to earn a Status Point with a new, limited-edition Hot Summer Fun t-shirt each week.

Rewarding the first 500 Momentum members to earn a Status Point with a new, limited-edition Hot Summer Fun t-shirt each week. Wheel Money Wednesdays: From 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. , guests can spin the Prize Wheel for the chance to win up to $10,000 cash every Wednesday.

From , guests can spin the Prize Wheel for the chance to win up to cash every Wednesday. Rockin' Thursdays: All 500 members who picked up a Hot Summer Fun t-shirt on Tuesday can visit any promotional kiosk to claim $20 in Free Slot Play.

All 500 members who picked up a Hot Summer Fun t-shirt on Tuesday can visit any promotional kiosk to claim in Free Slot Play. Mystery Treasure Fridays: Members who earn five Status Points can participate in a kiosk game to win prizes up to $10,000 cash, making Fridays a day of mystery and anticipation.

Members who earn five Status Points can participate in a kiosk game to win prizes up to cash, making Fridays a day of mystery and anticipation. Lucky Duck Saturdays: From Aug. 10 through Aug. 31 , one winner will be randomly selected to choose a rubber duck and win a Mystery Slot Play or cash prize of up to $5,000 .

From , one winner will be randomly selected to choose a rubber duck and win a Mystery Slot Play or cash prize of up to . Sunstakes Saturday: On August 17 , join us for live racing with over $2,000,000 in purses and grab a bite from local food truck vendors.

Mohegan Las Vegas

Cruise Days (Tuesdays in July & Aug.): Momentum members can earn entries to win a free cruise from Virgin Voyages.

Momentum members can earn entries to win a free cruise from Virgin Voyages. Hot Summer Prize Seats (Fridays in July & Aug.): Every half-hour, Momentum Members actively playing slot or table games are eligible to be randomly selected to win Free Slot Play prizes.

Every half-hour, Momentum Members actively playing slot or table games are eligible to be randomly selected to win Free Slot Play prizes. Gas Card Giveaway (Saturdays and Sundays in July & Aug.): Momentum members can earn up to $100 in free gas cards each week!

Fallsview Casino Resort/Casino Niagara

Kickoff to Drive into Summer: From July 1 through Aug. 22 , all Momentum cardholders are eligible to swipe their Momentum card at a Promotional Kiosk daily to accumulate ballots for the Car Celebration.

From , all Momentum cardholders are eligible to swipe their Momentum card at a Promotional Kiosk daily to accumulate ballots for the Car Celebration. Instant Win Mondays: Every Monday, at both properties, Momentum members have the chance to instantly win up to $250 Momentum Dollars.

Every Monday, at both properties, Momentum members have the chance to instantly win up to Momentum Dollars. Casino Niagara's Play N' Go Slot Tournament: Every Tuesday, there is a Free Slot Tournament for all Momentum Cardholders, with a top prize of up to $500 Free Play each session!

Every Tuesday, there is a Free Slot Tournament for all Momentum Cardholders, with a top prize of up to Free Play each session! Casino Niagara's Grill & Chill: Wednesdays in July, all Momentum cardholders are eligible to swipe their Momentum card at a Casino Niagara Promotional Kiosk for their chance to instantly win a Momentum Dollar prize. All patrons who swiped for that day will be entered into a draw to win a BBQ. All patrons that swiped for all five weeks will be entered into a draw where four patrons will be selected to receive $2,500 cash!

Wednesdays in July, all Momentum cardholders are eligible to swipe their Momentum card at a Niagara Promotional Kiosk for their chance to instantly win a Momentum Dollar prize. All patrons who swiped for that day will be entered into a draw to win a BBQ. All patrons that swiped for all five weeks will be entered into a draw where four patrons will be selected to receive cash! Casino Niagara's Friday Night Frenzy: Every Friday, all Momentum Members are eligible to participate in one complimentary slot tournament session and earn additional sessions. Free Play prizes are awarded each session.

Every Friday, all Momentum Members are eligible to participate in one complimentary slot tournament session and earn additional sessions. Free Play prizes are awarded each session. Hot Summer Giveaway Promotion: Every Sunday in July, all Momentum cardholders are eligible to swipe their Momentum card between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. at a Promotional Kiosk for their chance to instantly win a Momentum Dollar prize. All patrons who swiped for that day will be entered into a draw to Yeti prize pack.

Resorts Casino Hotel

$1 Million Slot Tournament: Guests who play in the $3,000 Cleopatra Slot Tournaments on Sundays from June 2 through Aug. 25 will be invited back to participate in the $1 Million Slot Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 31 . If a guest within the top 12 wins all three rounds, they win the $1,000,000 cash prize!

Guests who play in the Cleopatra Slot Tournaments on Sundays from will be invited back to participate in the Slot Tournament on . If a guest within the top 12 wins all three rounds, they win the cash prize! Putting for Prizes: Guests will get the chance to participate in one putt game daily, and prizes will be provided for each hole-in-one. Those who make a hole-in-one will receive $100 in Slot Cash, two holes-in-one will earn guests $1,000 in Slot Cash and three holes-in-one will result in guests receiving $5,000 cash!

Guests will get the chance to participate in one putt game daily, and prizes will be provided for each hole-in-one. Those who make a hole-in-one will receive in Slot Cash, two holes-in-one will earn guests in Slot Cash and three holes-in-one will result in guests receiving cash! $100,000 Sweepstakes: Star Card members can earn one entry per earned Tier Point through Sunday, Sept. 1 . Five winners will be selected every 30 minutes to receive $1,000 in Slot Cash, and a $10,000 cash prize winner will be selected at midnight.

Star Card members can earn one entry per earned Tier Point through . Five winners will be selected every 30 minutes to receive in Slot Cash, and a cash prize winner will be selected at midnight. Hot Seat Patrol: Every Monday, guests who are spotted wearing a Hot Summer Fun t-shirt will receive $25 in Slot Cash.

Every Monday, guests who are spotted wearing a Hot Summer Fun t-shirt will receive in Slot Cash. Free T-shirts: Mondays in June, exclusive Hot Summer Fun t-shirts will be given to Star Card members who earn 10 Tier Points on Mondays, subject to availability.

Mondays in June, exclusive Hot Summer Fun t-shirts will be given to members who earn 10 Tier Points on Mondays, subject to availability. Gift Series: Guests who earn 20 Tier Points on Tuesdays and Wednesdays can participate in a special Gift Series from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on both days at the Promotions Booth. A mystery Tier Point multiplier is applied every Wednesday from 8:00 p.m. to midnight .

Guests who earn 20 Tier Points on Tuesdays and Wednesdays can participate in a special Gift Series from on both days at the Promotions Booth. A mystery Tier Point multiplier is applied every Wednesday from . Cash Dash: Each Thursday, one lucky guest found actively playing a slot machine will be selected to spend 30 seconds inside the money machine.

Each Thursday, one lucky guest found actively playing a slot machine will be selected to spend 30 seconds inside the money machine. Mystery Money Game: Star Card members who earn 10 Tier Points on Thursdays can visit a Promotional Kiosk, select the lucky summer activity and win up to $10,000 in Slot Cash!

members who earn 10 Tier Points on Thursdays can visit a Promotional Kiosk, select the lucky summer activity and win up to in Slot Cash! Multiplier Madness: Every Friday night from June 7 through Aug. 30 , there will be a surprise multiplier for all Star Card members. Multipliers include 10X Tier Points, 7X comp, 5X cash back and more!

To learn more, please visit mohegangaming.com/hsf.

