Mohegan Digital launches Online Sportsbook in Pennsylvania

Mohegan PA Online Sportsbook is now Live, Operated by Mohegan Digital in partnership with Boyd Interactive and Kambi

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Digital, the iGaming division for Mohegan, is thrilled to launch a new online sportsbook within the Mohegan Pennsylvania Online Casino app and website. Residents of Pennsylvania and visitors to the state who are 21+ can navigate to the Sports tab with the app or desktop site, and view Mohegan PA Online Sportsbook wagering options and promos for Football, Baseball, Basketball, Hockey, MMA and Boxing, Golf, Soccer and much more. New users navigating to the join now tab will also be able to score a $100 bonus bet with their first $5 wager. Mohegan PA Online Casino is available both on the App Store for iPhone and Google Play for Android.

"Mohegan Digital continues to expand and we're really excited about this latest roll out of online Sports betting as part of the Mohegan PA Online Casino platform," -said Rich Roberts, President of Mohegan Digital. "This additional offering in the great state of PA reflects our commitment to innovation, unmatched guest service and delivering trusted high-quality entertainment & gaming wherever players are."

Play.MoheganPAcasino.com and mobile apps on IOS and Android, offer no shortage of the latest and most popular iGaming options across slots, table games and live dealer games to a loyal Pennsylvania fanbase. With the launch of online sports betting within this one platform, this fanbase can now take advantage of Live Betting on everything from Pro and College Football to Pro Basketball and Hockey. College Basketball futures are also live on the new Mohegan PA Online Sportsbook, with Purdue being the odds-on favorite to win it all, at +900.

Spread, Moneyline, Player Props, SGPs, Teasers and other popular sports betting styles are all featured on the new online sportsbook. In addition to the most popular sports, players can bet on Cycling, Darts, Motorsports, Lacrosse, Winter Olympic Games, Rugby and much more. Guests visiting the website for Mohegan Pennsylvania, one of the premier entertainment, gaming and dining destinations in the state, can also access more information on iGaming and online sports betting via the Casino tab.

Mohegan Pennsylvania in Wilkes Barre, PA is also home to an exclusive sportsbook on-site, the Mohegan Pennsylvania Sportsbook, located near the entrance of the resort. It's home to a high-definition video wall, comfortable seating for the big games, state-of-the-art betting kiosks and food & drink options.

In celebration of the new Mohegan PA Online Sportsbook is a special welcome bonus where new sign-ups will be awarded a $100 bonus bet with any wager (odds of -250 or greater) of $5 or more! For all Mohegan PA Online Casino promotions, visit: play.moheganpacasino.com/c/promotions-pa

Boyd Interactive supports platform integration for the Mohegan PA online sportsbook experience, and Kambi powers the sportsbook's backend with its industry-leading odds compilation and trading technology.

*Only players 21 and over are permitted to play on Mohegan Pennsylvania Online Casino and Mohegan PA Online Sportsbook.

ABOUT MOHEGAN

Mohegan is the owner, developer, and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States and Canada. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut and Pennsylvania and Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls, Ontario. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of North American customers. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit mohegangaming.com.

