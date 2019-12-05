Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Operating Results

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment ("MGE" or the "Company"), a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls, Ontario, and Inspire Korea in Incheon, South Korea, announced today operating results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"MGE had a remarkable fiscal fourth quarter given the inclusion of two new competitors in our primary northeast market in the last 15 months, and we are off to a good start thus far in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 as well," said Mario Kontomerkos, President & Chief Executive Officer. "These strong results can be attributed to a commendable management effort by our property leadership as well as our first full quarter of operations from our Niagara resorts. Outside of North America, project Inspire in South Korea continues under construction and remains on track for a 2022 opening. In connection with Inspire, we are pleased to announce our partnership with Hanwha Corporation, one of the country's largest conglomerates, who will serve as our primary general contractor and will also provide the project with important local operational expertise and credit enhancement. These domestic and international efforts, which also include the September announcement of our venture with Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, have placed MGE on solid ground for success for generations to come."

Selected consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2019, and prior year period (unaudited):

Net revenues of $414.0 million vs. $347.2 million in the prior year period, a 19.2% increase;

vs. in the prior year period, a 19.2% increase; Income from operations of $15.7 million vs. $69.6 million in the prior year period, a 77.4% decrease; primarily driven by an impairment charge at Mohegan Sun Pocono;

vs. in the prior year period, a 77.4% decrease; primarily driven by an impairment charge at Mohegan Sun Pocono; Adjusted EBITDA of $89.4 million vs. $94.5 million in the prior year period, a 5.4% decrease.

Consolidated net revenues were up 19.2%, driven by positive contribution of the Niagara resorts and continued outperformance from non-gaming revenue growth, including entertainment and hotel revenues at Mohegan Sun. These were partially offset by lower gaming volumes at both Mohegan Sun and Mohegan Sun Pocono. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5.4% during the quarter, reflecting the contributions noted above as well as stronger Corporate Adjusted EBITDA.

On October 1, 2018, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), on a modified retrospective basis. As such, results for the three months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 in this release are presented under this new guidance, while results for the three months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 remain presented under prior guidance. For comparative results for all periods as reported under the new guidance, please see our supplemental earnings deck, available on our website (https://mohegangaming.com/financial-information/).

Mohegan Sun Operating results (in thousands, unaudited):



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,





Percentage

2019

2018

Variance

Variance Net revenues $ 249,928

$ 275,167

$ (25,239)

(9.2%) Income from operations $ 43,488

$ 54,940

$ (11,452)

(20.8%) Adjusted EBITDA $ 64,811

$ 75,171

$ (10,360)

(13.8%)

Net revenues and Adjusted EBITDA declined during the quarter, driven by lower overall gaming revenues which were partially offset by stronger non-gaming results. Slot volumes declined 9.6%, while table volumes only decreased 3.3%. Had table hold percentage fallen into the historically normal range, Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA would have declined less than 5.7% and 5.4%, respectively, on a 606 to 606 basis. Non-gaming revenues increased during the quarter, driven by improvement in nearly all segments of the Mohegan Sun's non-gaming business.

Mohegan Sun Pocono Operating results (in thousands, unaudited):



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,





Percentage

2019

2018

Variance

Variance Net revenues $ 63,629

$ 65,467

$ (1,838)

(2.8%) Income (loss) from operations (1) $ (31,263)

$ 10,778

$ (42,041)

N.M. Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,759

$ 14,265

$ (2,506)

(17.6%) _______________













(1) Income from operations for the three months ended September 30, 2019, includes a $39.5 million impairment charge related to Mohegan Sun Pocono's goodwill. N.M. - Not Meaningful.









Net revenues declined modestly during the quarter driven by lower gaming revenues, reflecting lower table revenues and modestly lower table hold in the period. Declines in gaming revenues were partially offset by improvements in non-gaming revenues. The year-over-year decline in Adjusted EBITDA was largely driven by a $2.0 million benefit in the prior year fourth quarter, due to a gaming tax credit received from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board along with modestly higher marketing expenses. Adjusting fiscal 4Q18 results for the impact of the gaming tax credit, fiscal 4Q19 EBITDA declined $526,000, or 4.3%, compared to the prior year period. During the recent quarter, the property also took an impairment charge of $39.5 million related to goodwill attributable to the acquisition of the property in 2005, the result of lower projected operating income growth rates going forward, in part due to a changing regulatory and competitive environment in the state of Pennsylvania.

MGE Niagara Resorts Operating results (in thousands, unaudited):



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,





Percentage

2019

2018

Variance

Variance Net revenues $ 91,237

$ -

$ 91,237

100.0% Income from operations $ 4,784

$ -

$ 4,784

100.0% Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,191

$ -

$ 10,191

100.0%

Topline performance at the recently acquired MGE Niagara Resorts is performing largely in line with expectations with higher slot volume offset by lower table volumes, which are largely the result of the ongoing impact from recent Toronto-area competition. Non-gaming performance is improving, specifically within the food & beverage and hotel segments, a trend that we expect to continue as upgrades are made to the overall non-gaming and entertainment offerings.

Management, Development and Other Operating results (in thousands, unaudited):



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,





Percentage

2019

2018

Variance

Variance Net revenues $ 9,961

$ 6,290

$ 3,671

58.4% Income from operations $ 820

$ 8,410

$ (7,590)

(90.2%) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,806

$ 9,632

$ (4,826)

(50.1%)

Net revenues increased due to continued growth in management fees at ilani, driven by continued EBITDA growth at the property. EBITDA for the period declined on a year-over-year basis, due to a $10 million benefit related to the reversal of a bad debt provision at ilani in the prior year period, following the completion of a successful refinancing of the property's construction financing. EBITDA performance also reflects higher expenses associated with ongoing domestic and international development efforts.

Corporate Operating results (in thousands, unaudited):



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,





Percentage

2019

2018

Variance

Variance Net revenues $ 20

$ 364

$ (344)

(94.5%) Loss from operations $ (1,468)

$ (4,570)

$ 3,102

67.9% Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,450)

$ (4,546)

$ 3,096

68.1%

Improvements within adjusted EBITDA were driven by a reduced employee incentive accrual for the year along with lower overall consulting fees. These improvements were partially offset by higher compensation costs in preparation for expanded operations outside of North America.

MGE Property Information







Net Revenues

Income (Loss) from Operations

Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018 Mohegan Sun



$ 249,928

$ 275,167

$ 43,488

$ 54,940

$ 64,811

$ 75,171 Mohegan Sun Pocono

63,629

65,467

(31,263)

10,778

11,759

14,265 MGE Niagara Resorts

91,237

-

4,784

-

10,191

- Management, development and other

9,961

6,290

820

8,410

4,806

9,632 Corporate



20

364

(1,468)

(4,570)

(1,450)

(4,546) Inter-segment



(769)

(60)

(705)

-

(705)

- Total



$ 414,006

$ 347,228

$ 15,656

$ 69,558

$ 89,412

$ 94,522





























Other Information

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2019 and 2018, MGE held cash and cash equivalents of $130.1 million and $103.9 million, respectively. As of September 30, 2019, $102.0 million was drawn on MGE's $250.0 million revolving credit facility, while no amounts were drawn on MGE's $25.0 million line of credit. Inclusive of letters of credit, which reduce borrowing availability under MGE's senior secured revolving facility, MGE had $145.7 million of borrowing capacity under its senior secured revolving facility and line of credit as of September 30, 2019. Inclusive of letters of credit, which reduce borrowing availability under MGE Niagara's revolving facility, MGE Niagara had $124.6 million of borrowing capacity under its revolving facility and line of credit as of September 30, 2019.

About Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea, and Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls, Ontario. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Northern Asia, and Niagara Falls, Canada. MGE is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA and New England Black Wolves, a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit www.mohegangaming.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some information included in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements can sometimes be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect" or "intend" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking information may involve important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of MGE. Information concerning potential factors that could affect MGE's financial results is included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, as well as in MGE's other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. MGE does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. MGE cannot assure that projected results or events will be achieved or will occur.

MOHEGAN GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands) (unaudited)





















For the

For the

For the

For the





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ended





September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

Revenues:

















Gaming

$ 267,240

$ 291,142

$ 936,412

$ 1,162,300

Food and beverage

52,059

22,871

157,544

88,247

Hotel

28,459

16,803

97,235

62,378

Retail, entertainment and other

66,248

45,280

197,619

144,055

Gross revenues

414,006

376,096

1,388,810

1,456,980

Less - Promotional allowances

-

(28,868)

-

(101,348)

Net revenues

414,006

347,228

1,388,810

1,355,632

Operating costs and expenses:

















Gaming

161,866

165,732

551,738

655,956

Food and beverage

42,203

10,181

123,814

41,102

Hotel

10,595

7,159

42,476

27,756

Retail, entertainment and other

30,132

16,666

93,335

50,402

Advertising, general and administrative

74,052

51,721

223,716

200,786

Corporate

7,152

836

45,880

40,087

Depreciation and amortization

29,975

21,090

122,657

81,789

Impairment of Mohegan Sun Pocono's goodwill

39,459

-

39,459

-

Other, net

2,916

4,285

9,273

13,220

Total operating costs and expenses

398,350

277,670

1,252,348

1,111,098

Income from operations

15,656

69,558

136,462

244,534

Other income (expense):

















Interest income

1,164

3,844

6,803

15,468

Interest expense

(37,298)

(34,405)

(144,130)

(126,653)

Other, net

830

751

(482)

(1,266)

Total other expense

(35,304)

(29,810)

(137,809)

(112,451)

Income (loss) before tax provision

(19,648)

39,748

(1,347)

132,083

Income tax provision

(1,029)

(64)

(1,029)

(475)

Net income (loss)

(20,677)

39,684

(2,376)

131,608

(Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

29

(1,955)

(169)

(1,054)

Net income (loss) attributable to Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

$ (20,648)

$ 37,729

$ (2,545)

$ 130,554























MOHEGAN GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION IMPACT OF ADOPTING ASC 606 (in thousands) (unaudited)



For the









Three Months Ended

Balance

Impact of Change

September 30, 2019

without ASC 606

Higher/ (Lower) Revenues:









Gaming (1), (2), (3) $ 267,240

$ 345,553

$ (78,313) Food and beverage (2), (3) 52,059

40,544

11,515 Hotel (2), (3) 28,459

22,101

6,358 Retail, entertainment and other (2), (3) 66,248

56,282

9,966 Gross revenues 414,006

464,480

(50,474) Less: Promotional allowances (2), (3) -

(49,364)

49,364 Net revenues 414,006

415,116

(1,110) Operating costs and expenses:









Gaming (1), (2), (3) 161,866

208,532

(46,666) Food and beverage (2), (3) 42,203

16,893

25,310 Hotel (2), (3) 10,595

6,207

4,388 Retail, entertainment and other (2), (3) 30,132

15,022

15,110 Advertising, general and administrative (3) 74,052

73,920

132 Corporate 7,152

7,152

- Depreciation and amortization 29,975

29,975

- Impairment of Mohegan Sun Pocono's goodwill 39,459

39,459

- Other, net 2,916

2,916

- Total operating costs and expenses 398,350

400,076

(1,726) Income from operations $ 15,656

$ 15,040

$ 616













For the









Fiscal Year Ended

Balance

Impact of Change

September 30, 2019

without ASC 606

Higher/ (Lower) Revenues:









Gaming (1), (2), (3) $ 936,412

$ 1,160,475

$ (224,063) Food and beverage (2), (3) 157,544

111,810

45,734 Hotel (2), (3) 97,235

72,165

25,070 Retail, entertainment and other (2), (3) 197,619

177,998

19,621 Gross revenues 1,388,810

1,522,448

(133,638) Less: Promotional allowances (2), (3) -

(123,157)

123,157 Net revenues 1,388,810

1,399,291

(10,481) Operating costs and expenses:









Gaming (1), (2), (3) 551,738

690,438

(138,700) Food and beverage (2), (3) 123,814

51,542

72,272 Hotel (2), (3) 42,476

29,702

12,774 Retail, entertainment and other (2), (3) 93,335

53,788

39,547 Advertising, general and administrative (3) 223,716

223,225

491 Corporate 45,880

45,880

- Depreciation and amortization 122,657

122,657

- Impairment of Mohegan Sun Pocono's goodwill 39,459

39,459

- Other, net 9,273

9,273

- Total operating costs and expenses 1,252,348

1,265,964

(13,616) Income from operations $ 136,462

$ 133,327

$ 3,135 ______________________________________________









On October 1, 2018, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606) ("ASC 606"), on a modified retrospective basis. (1) ASC 606 modified the accounting related to loyalty points. The Company is now required to reduce gaming revenues by the estimated fair value of loyalty points earned by patrons and recognize the related revenues when such loyalty points are redeemed.

(2) ASC 606 modified the accounting related to promotional allowances. The Company no longer recognizes revenues for complimentary items provided to patrons, as well as for goods and services provided to patrons in connection with loyalty point redemptions, as gross revenues with a corresponding offset to promotional allowances to arrive at net revenues. The majority of such amounts previously included within promotional allowances now offset gaming revenues based on an allocation of revenues to performance obligations utilizing stand-alone selling prices. These changes resulted in the elimination of promotional allowances and the reclassification of revenues between the various revenue line items. (3) ASC 606 modified gross versus net presentation. The Company now records mandatory service charges on food and beverage items and wide area progressive operator fees on a gross basis, with amounts received from patrons recorded as revenues with the corresponding amounts paid recorded as expenses. This change resulted in an increase in revenues with a corresponding increase in expenses.

MOHEGAN GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS





















Reconciliations of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:































Reconciliations of net income (loss), a financial measure determined in accordance with accounting principles generally

accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA are shown below (in thousands, unaudited):















































For the Three Months Ended











September 30,

September 30,











2019

2018



















Net income (loss)





$ (20,677)

$ 39,684

Income tax provision







1,029

64

Interest expense





37,298

34,405

Interest income





(1,164)

(3,844)

Other, net







(830)

(751)

Income from operations





15,656

69,558

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests





(122)

(2,411)

Depreciation and amortization





29,975

21,090

Impairment of Mohegan Sun Pocono's goodwill





39,459

-

Other, net





4,444

6,285

Adjusted EBITDA





$ 89,412

$ 94,522



















Reconciliations of Income (Loss) from Operations to Adjusted EBITDA:















































Reconciliations of income (loss) from operations, a financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, are shown below (in thousands, unaudited):





































For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019





















Adjusted EBITDA









Income (Loss)

Depreciation

Impairment of





Attributable to









from

and

Mohegan Sun Pocono's





Non-Controlling

Adjusted





Operations

Amortization

Goodwill

Other, net

Interests

EBITDA Mohegan Sun

$ 43,488

$ 21,065

$ -

$ 258

$ -

$ 64,811 Mohegan Sun Pocono

(31,263)

3,473

39,459

90

-

11,759 MGE Niagara Resorts

4,784

5,407

-

-

-

10,191 Management, development and other

820

12

-

4,096

(122)

4,806 Corporate

(1,468)

18

-

-

-

(1,450) Inter-segment

(705)

-

-

-

-

(705) Total

$ 15,656

$ 29,975

$ 39,459

$ 4,444

$ (122)

$ 89,412

































For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018





















Adjusted EBITDA









Income (Loss)

Depreciation

Impairment of





Attributable to









from

and

Mohegan Sun Pocono's





Non-Controlling

Adjusted





Operations

Amortization

Goodwill

Other, net

Interests

EBITDA Mohegan Sun

$ 54,940

$ 17,566

$ -

$ 2,404

$ 261

$ 75,171 Mohegan Sun Pocono

10,778

3,486

-

1

-

14,265 Management, development and other

8,410

14

-

3,880

(2,672)

9,632 Corporate

(4,570)

24

-

-

-

(4,546) Total

$ 69,558

$ 21,090

$ -

$ 6,285

$ (2,411)

$ 94,522





























Adjusted EBITDA Explanation:

Net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, is a commonly used measure of performance in the casino and hospitality industry. EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. MGE historically has evaluated its operating performance with the non-GAAP measure, Adjusted EBITDA, which as used in this press release, primarily represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment charges and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests.

Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional way to evaluate MGE's operations and, when viewed with both MGE's GAAP results and the reconciliations provided, MGE believes that it provides a more complete understanding of its business than could be otherwise obtained absent this disclosure. Adjusted EBITDA is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure because: (1) MGE believes it enhances an overall understanding of MGE's past and current financial performance; (2) MGE believes it is a useful tool for investors to assess the operating performance of the business in comparison to other operators within the casino and hospitality industry since Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that may not be indicative of MGE's operating results; (3) measures that are comparable to Adjusted EBITDA are often used as an important basis for the valuation of casino and hospitality companies; and (4) MGE uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to evaluate the performance of its operating personnel and management and as a benchmark to evaluate its operating performance in comparison to its competitors.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, any GAAP financial measure including net income (as an indicator of MGE's performance) or cash flows provided by operating activities (as an indicator of MGE's liquidity), nor should it be considered as an indicator of MGE's overall financial performance. MGE's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is likely to be different from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA or other similarly titled measurements used by other casino and hospitality companies, and therefore, comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates certain items from net income, such as interest and depreciation and amortization. Each of these items has been incurred in the past, will continue to be incurred in the future and should be considered in the overall evaluation of MGE's results. MGE compensates for these limitations by providing relevant disclosures of items excluded in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, both in its reconciliations to the GAAP financial measure of net income and in its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating its results. MGE strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

