Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Announces Mohegan Digital, the Brand's Exciting Expansion into the iGaming Industry

"We've consistently seen strong growth in digital gaming across our properties, especially in this past year, and as legal sports betting continues to expand in the U.S., the timing was right for us to launch Mohegan Digital," said Ray Pineault, President and CEO of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment. "Over the years, Mohegan has made great technological advancements in the digital space, working with industry-leading partners to provide state-of-the-art advancements to casino and sportsbook online operations. With Mohegan Digital, we are looking to expand and enhance these efforts to elevate the experience and deliver on our promise to provide world-class entertainment for our guests on a digital scale. With Rich Roberts and Aviram Alroy at the helm, we are excited for what's to come for Mohegan Digital."

Newly Appointed President of Mohegan Digital to Lead MGE Brand in the iGaming Market

Rich Roberts brings a wealth of experience to his newly appointed role as President of Mohegan Digital. Roberts will oversee the successful operations of a best-in-class iGaming and sports betting digital experience for Mohegan, taking the brand to new heights. In his role, Roberts will work closely with the executive team to create and bring industry leading and premium IP into the digital world to Mohegan's passionate audience of current gaming and future iGaming customers around the globe.

Rich joins MGE from his most recent position as executive business consultant for RSD Consulting, a consulting firm focused on helping organizations enter the U.S. sports digital media, regulated digital gaming, and eSports markets. Prior, Rich was the CEO of FaceOff, a peer-to-peer social/skill sports gaming platform in the U.S.

"I am honored to lead Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment's expansion efforts in the digital gaming and sports betting frontier," said Rich Roberts, President of Mohegan Digital. "This is an exciting new chapter in Mohegan's history, as we continue to innovate to meet the growing consumer demands in this space. I am looking forward to working closely with the Mohegan Tribe as well as Mohegan executive leadership teams to successfully grow the brand's digital presence."

Get to Know the Vice President Product of Mohegan Digital

Aviram Alroy has been a part of the Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment team since 2014 as the Vice President of Interactive Gaming, a division that Mohegan Digital now absorbs. As the driving force behind the company's iGaming efforts, Alroy's contributions and leadership helped set the foundation for what is sure to become an incredible opportunity across many states and jurisdictions.

In his new role as Vice President Product, Alroy will be accountable for product strategy and developing and launching online sports betting, iGaming solutions, websites, and mobile apps on behalf of MGE and its branded partners.

"It's an exciting time to be working in the iGaming industry, especially now that more states including Connecticut are going live with both sport betting and iGaming together," said Aviram Alroy, Vice President Product, Mohegan Digital. "My years leading Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment Interactive Gaming division have equipped me with the necessary skills and vision to help usher in a new era for the brand now that we plan to enter not only Connecticut, but also Washington, Pennsylvania, the province of Ontario and more states in the future.

To learn more about Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, please visit: www.mohegangaming.com.

About Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Niagara Casinos in Niagara, Canada. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, as well as Northern Asia and Niagara Falls, Canada, and Las Vegas, Nevada. MGE is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit www.mohegangaming.com.

Contact: Kayla Frauenheim, [email protected]

SOURCE Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

