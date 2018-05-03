Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Operating Results

"We are pleased with our fiscal second quarter revenues and earnings performance, as our properties performed admirably despite a combination of challenging comparisons, the imposition of additional gaming taxes in Pennsylvania and several weather disruptions at all of our Northeastern properties in the quarter," said Mario Kontomerkos, Chief Executive Officer of MGE. "Also during the quarter, we reached an amicable agreement to purchase our South Korean partner's stake in Project Inspire, thereby bringing MGE's ownership in the project to 100% and furthering our diversification efforts in Asia, the world's fastest-growing major gaming and entertainment market. Here in Connecticut, we look forward to the addition of the Mohegan Sun Exposition and Convention Center, slated to open this summer, which will continue to position Mohegan Sun as the premier gaming and entertainment destination in the Northeast for years to come."

Consolidated operating results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2018 (unaudited):

Net revenues of $332.0 million , a 1.4% decrease from the second quarter of fiscal 2017

, a 1.4% decrease from the second quarter of fiscal 2017 Gaming revenues of $288.7 million , a 1.7% decrease from the second quarter of fiscal 2017

, a 1.7% decrease from the second quarter of fiscal 2017 Gross slot revenues of $197.6 million , relatively flat compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2017

, relatively flat compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2017 Table game revenues of $92.3 million , a 2.5% decrease from the second quarter of fiscal 2017

, a 2.5% decrease from the second quarter of fiscal 2017 Non-gaming revenues of $66.0 million , relatively flat compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2017

, relatively flat compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2017 Income from operations of $56.1 million , a 5.6% decrease from the second quarter of fiscal 2017

, a 5.6% decrease from the second quarter of fiscal 2017 Net income attributable to MGE of $28.6 million , a 9.1% decrease from the second quarter of fiscal 2017

, a 9.1% decrease from the second quarter of fiscal 2017 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure described below, of $79.9 million , a 6.3% decrease from the second quarter of fiscal 2017

Lower gaming revenues at both Mohegan Sun and Mohegan Sun Pocono were driven principally by a combination of lower overall hold and more difficult hold comparisons to the prior period. Collectively, these were the primary contributors to the year-over-year declines in Adjusted EBITDA, net income attributable to MGE and income from operations. Results at Mohegan Sun Pocono were also negatively impacted by an increase in slot taxes assessed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Mohegan Sun Operating results (in thousands, unaudited):

















For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,





Percentage

2018

2017

Variance

Variance















Adjusted EBITDA $ 77,746

$ 81,988

$ (4,242)

(5.2%) Income from operations $ 57,779

$ 66,485

$ (8,706)

(13.1%) Operating costs and expenses $ 202,575

$ 198,509

$ 4,066

2.0% Net revenues $ 260,354

$ 264,994

$ (4,640)

(1.8%) Gaming revenues $ 226,131

$ 229,912

$ (3,781)

(1.6%) Non-gaming revenues $ 52,714

$ 53,467

$ (753)

(1.4%)

















Despite strong overall gaming volumes, Mohegan Sun experienced declines in Adjusted EBITDA and income from operations primarily due to lower gaming revenues resulting from decreases in year-over-year hold percentages for both slots and table games. The declines in Adjusted EBITDA and income from operations also reflected higher medical insurance costs, partially offset by lower casino marketing and promotional expenses. Overall results for the quarter were somewhat impacted by a difficult comparison to the prior period and a weaker entertainment calendar featuring fewer headliner shows. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined slightly to 29.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 from 30.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

Selected gaming data (in thousands, except where noted, unaudited):





For the Three Months Ended





March 31,

March 31,





Percentage

2018

2017

Variance

Variance















Slots:













Handle $ 1,823,811

$ 1,794,537

$ 29,274

1.6% Gross revenues $ 146,653

$ 147,464

$ (811)

(0.5%) Net revenues $ 140,205

$ 142,213

$ (2,008)

(1.4%) Free promotional slot plays (1) $ 14,961

$ 14,593

$ 368

2.5% Weighted average number of machines (in units) 4,830

5,009

(179)

(3.6%) Hold percentage (gross) 8.0%

8.2%

(0.2%)

(2.4%) Win per unit per day (gross) (in dollars) $ 337

$ 327

$ 10

3.1%















Table games:













Drop $ 475,461

$ 468,837

$ 6,624

1.4% Revenues $ 82,745

$ 84,516

$ (1,771)

(2.1%) Weighted average number of games (in units) 275

274

1

0.4% Hold percentage (2) 17.4%

18.0%

(0.6%)

(3.3%) Win per unit per day (in dollars) $ 3,348

$ 3,432

$ (84)

(2.4%)















Poker:













Revenues $ 2,266

$ 2,363

$ (97)

(4.1%) Weighted average number of tables (in units) 42

42

-

- Revenue per unit per day (in dollars) $ 600

$ 625

$ (25)

(4.0%) ___________________________________________













(1) Free promotional slot plays are included in slot handle, but not reflected in slot revenues.







(2) Table game hold percentage is relatively predictable over longer periods of time, but can significantly fluctuate over shorter periods.

Non-gaming data (in thousands, except where noted, unaudited):





For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,





Percentage

2018

2017

Variance

Variance















Food and beverage:













Revenues $ 15,643

$ 15,613

$ 30

0.2% Meals served 708

721

(13)

(1.8%) Average price per meal served (in dollars) $ 15.92

$ 15.62

$ 0.30

1.9%















Hotel:













Revenues $ 13,723

$ 13,794

$ (71)

(0.5%) Rooms occupied 133

135

(2)

(1.5%) Occupancy rate 94.4%

96.5%

(2.1%)

(2.2%) Average daily room rate (in dollars) $ 100

$ 99

$ 1

1.0% Revenue per available room (in dollars) $ 94

$ 95

$ (1)

(1.1%)















Retail, entertainment and other:













Revenues $ 23,348

$ 24,060

$ (712)

(3.0%) Arena events (in events) 30

30

-

- Arena tickets 178

184

(6)

(3.3%) Average price per Arena ticket (in dollars) $ 33.56

$ 38.84

$ (5.28)

(13.6%)

Mohegan Sun Pocono Operating results (in thousands, unaudited):





For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,





Percentage

2018

2017

Variance

Variance















Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,230

$ 12,657

$ (427)

(3.4%) Income from operations $ 8,872

$ 9,691

$ (819)

(8.5%) Operating costs and expenses $ 58,258

$ 58,612

$ (354)

(0.6%) Net revenues $ 67,130

$ 68,303

$ (1,173)

(1.7%) Gaming revenues $ 62,604

$ 63,824

$ (1,220)

(1.9%) Non-gaming revenues $ 8,698

$ 9,133

$ (435)

(4.8%)

The declines in Adjusted EBITDA and income from operations primarily resulted from higher slot taxes driven, in part, by a 1% increase in slot taxes assessed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania which went into effect on January 1, 2018. The declines in Adjusted EBITDA and income from operations were also driven by lower overall gaming revenues. In general, the decreases in gaming and non-gaming revenues reflected lower overall business volumes driven, in part, by a repositioning of our promotional offers. These results were partially offset by lower payroll costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined slightly to 18.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 from 18.5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

Selected gaming data (in thousands, except where noted, unaudited):





For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,





Percentage

2018

2017

Variance

Variance















Slots:













Handle $ 606,051

$ 626,828

$ (20,777)

(3.3%) Gross revenues $ 50,904

$ 51,091

$ (187)

(0.4%) Net revenues $ 50,831

$ 51,276

$ (445)

(0.9%) Free promotional slot plays (1) $ 9,653

$ 10,860

$ (1,207)

(11.1%) Weighted average number of machines (in units) 2,331

2,235

96

4.3% Hold percentage (gross) 8.4%

8.2%

0.2%

2.4% Win per unit per day (gross) (in dollars) $ 242

$ 255

$ (13)

(5.1%)















Table games:













Drop $ 48,342

$ 47,923

$ 419

0.9% Revenues $ 9,512

$ 10,129

$ (617)

(6.1%) Weighted average number of games (in units) 73

73

-

- Hold percentage (2) 19.7%

21.1%

(1.4%)

(6.6%) Win per unit per day (in dollars) $ 1,448

$ 1,542

$ (94)

(6.1%)















Poker:













Revenues $ 566

$ 655

$ (89)

(13.6%) Weighted average number of tables (in units) 18

18

-

- Revenue per unit per day (in dollars) $ 376

$ 404

$ (28)

(6.9%) ___________________________________________













(1) Free promotional slot plays are included in slot handle, but not reflected in slot revenues.











(2) Table game hold percentage is relatively predictable over longer periods of time, but can significantly fluctuate over shorter periods.

Non-gaming revenues (in thousands, except where noted, unaudited):





For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,





Percentage

2018

2017

Variance

Variance















Food and beverage:













Revenues $ 5,527

$ 6,118

$ (591)

(9.7%) Meals served 107

121

(14)

(11.6%) Average price per meal served (in dollars) $ 20.74

$ 21.42

$ (0.68)

(3.2%)















Hotel:













Revenues $ 1,234

$ 1,125

$ 109

9.7% Rooms occupied 18

19

(1)

(5.3%) Occupancy rate 82.6%

90.9%

(8.3%)

(9.1%) Average daily room rate (in dollars) $ 62

$ 55

$ 7

12.7% Revenue per available room (in dollars) $ 52

$ 50

$ 2

4.0%















Retail, entertainment and other:













Revenues $ 1,937

$ 1,890

$ 47

2.5%

Corporate Operating results (in thousands, unaudited):





For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,





Percentage

2018

2017

Variance

Variance















Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,122)

$ (9,439)

$ (683)

(7.2%) Loss from operations $ (10,579)

$ (16,752)

$ 6,173

36.8% Operating costs and expenses $ 15,172

$ 20,339

$ (5,167)

(25.4%) Net revenues $ 4,593

$ 3,587

$ 1,006

28.0%

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 reflect increased development costs associated with our various diversification initiatives, largely driven by Project Inspire and overall development efforts in Asia. The declines in loss from operations and operating costs and expenses primarily reflected the impact of share-based compensation that was recorded in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. The increase in net revenues was primarily driven by management fees earned in connection with our management contract with ilani Casino Resort, which opened in April 2017.

MGE Property Information





















Net Revenues

Income (Loss) from Operations

Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended





March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,





2018

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017 Mohegan Sun



$ 260,354

$ 264,994

$ 57,779

$ 66,485

$ 77,746

$ 81,988 Mohegan Sun Pocono

67,130

68,303

8,872

9,691

12,230

12,657 Corporate



4,593

3,587

(10,579)

(16,752)

(10,122)

(9,439) Inter-segment revenues

(60)

(60)

-

-

-

- Total



$ 332,017

$ 336,824

$ 56,072

$ 59,424

$ 79,854

$ 85,206





























































Net Revenues

Income (Loss) from Operations

Adjusted EBITDA





For the Six Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended





March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,





2018

2017

2018

2017

2018

2017 Mohegan Sun



$ 523,291

$ 524,197

$ 114,172

$ 115,834

$ 151,280

$ 147,162 Mohegan Sun Pocono

131,934

136,721

16,547

17,601

23,247

23,616 Corporate



8,396

7,018

(19,647)

(24,591)

(18,688)

(16,429) Inter-segment revenues

(120)

(120)

-

-

-

- Total



$ 663,501

$ 667,816

$ 111,072

$ 108,844

$ 155,839

$ 154,349





























Other Information

Liquidity As of March 31, 2018, MGE held cash and cash equivalents of $­101.1 million compared to $89.0 million as of September 30, 2017. As of March 31, 2018, $41.0 million was drawn on MGE's $170.0 million revolving credit facility, while $20.6 million was drawn on MGE's $25.0 million line of credit. As of March 31, 2018, letters of credit issued under the revolving credit facility totaled $2.3 million, of which no amounts were drawn. Inclusive of letters of credit, which reduce borrowing availability under the revolving credit facility, MGE had approximately $106.2 million of borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility and line of credit as of March 31, 2018.

Interest Expense

Interest expense increased by $2.2 million, or 7.7%, to $30.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to $28.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Weighted average interest rate was 6.8% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to 6.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Weighted average outstanding debt was $1.81 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to $1.77 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

Capital Expenditures

The following table presents data related to capital expenditures (in millions):



Capital Expenditures

Six Months Ended

Remaining Forecasted

Forecasted

March 31, 2018

Fiscal Year 2018

Fiscal Year 2018











Mohegan Sun:









Maintenance $ 13.7

$ 19.6

$ 33.3 Development 8.3

0.2

8.5 Expansion - Mohegan Sun Exposition Center 34.5

23.8

58.3 Subtotal 56.5

43.6

100.1 Mohegan Sun Pocono:









Maintenance 3.8

4.1

7.9 Subtotal 3.8

4.1

7.9 Corporate:









Maintenance -

0.5

0.5 Other - Project Inspire 12.2

88.8

101.0 Subtotal 12.2

89.3

101.5 Total $ 72.5

$ 137.0

$ 209.5













Distributions to the Mohegan Tribe

Distributions to the Mohegan Tribe totaled $12.0 million for each of the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2017. Distributions to the Mohegan Tribe are anticipated to total $60.0 million for fiscal 2018.

About MGE

MGE owns and operates Mohegan Sun, a gaming and entertainment complex located on an approximately 196-acre site on the Mohegan Tribe's reservation. Through its subsidiary, Downs Racing, L.P., MGE also owns and operates Mohegan Sun Pocono, a gaming and entertainment facility located on an approximately 400-acre site in Plains Township, Pennsylvania, and several off-track wagering facilities located elsewhere in Pennsylvania.

Mohegan Sun is one of only two legally authorized gaming operations in southern New England offering traditional slot machines and table games. Mohegan Sun currently operates in an approximately 5 million square-foot facility, which includes Casino of the Earth, Casino of the Sky, Casino of the Wind, 100,000 square feet of retail space, including The Shops at Mohegan Sun, a 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena, a 350-seat Cabaret Theatre, 100,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, the 1,200-room luxury Sky Hotel Tower and the 400-room Earth Hotel Tower. Mohegan Sun Pocono operates in an approximately 400,000 square-foot facility, offering traditional slot machines and table games, live harness racing and simulcast and off-track wagering, a 238-room hotel, 20,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, several dining and retail options and a bus passenger lounge.

MGE has expanded its business to several new markets across the country and internationally, including the management of Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the development and management of ilani Casino Resort in Clark County, Washington, and the development and management of Project Inspire, a first-of-its-kind, multi-billion dollar integrated resort and casino project to be built at Incheon International Airport in South Korea.

More information about MGE and its properties can be obtained by visiting www.mohegansun.com, www.mohegansunpocono.com or www.mohegangaming.com.

MOHEGAN GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands) (unaudited)







For the

For the

For the

For the





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended





March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017

Revenues:

















Gaming

$ 288,735

$ 293,736

$ 575,741

$ 578,811

Food and beverage

21,170

21,731

42,990

44,787

Hotel

14,957

14,919

29,864

29,622

Retail, entertainment and other

29,849

29,508

62,737

63,973

Gross revenues

354,711

359,894

711,332

717,193

Less - Promotional allowances

(22,694)

(23,070)

(47,831)

(49,377)

Net revenues

332,017

336,824

663,501

667,816

Operating costs and expenses:

















Gaming

161,801

160,200

326,116

329,582

Food and beverage

10,180

10,241

20,369

20,570

Hotel

6,647

6,971

13,652

13,174

Retail, entertainment and other

9,589

11,582

21,206

26,969

Advertising, general and administrative

49,595

50,193

99,972

100,589

Corporate

14,090

20,260

26,243

31,448

Depreciation and amortization

19,828

18,090

40,035

36,302

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets

410

(111)

331

(91)

Severance

2,792

-

2,792

-

Pre-opening

1,013

(26)

1,713

429

Total operating costs and expenses

275,945

277,400

552,429

558,972

Income from operations

56,072

59,424

111,072

108,844

Other income (expense):

















Accretion of discounts

(65)

-

(1,798)

-

Interest income

3,877

2,678

7,746

5,578

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

(30,806)

(28,594)

(59,142)

(58,629)

Loss on modification and early extinguishment of debt

-

-

-

(73,796)

Loss from unconsolidated affiliates

(596)

(2,114)

(421)

(2,845)

Other income (expense), net

(63)

2

(348)

3

Total other expense

(27,653)

(28,028)

(53,963)

(129,689)

Net income (loss)

28,419

31,396

57,109

(20,845)

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

189

74

708

693

Net income (loss) attributable to Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

$ 28,608

$ 31,470

$ 57,817

$ (20,152)























MOHEGAN GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands) (unaudited)



































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended











March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,











2018

2017

2018

2017



Operating Results:





















Gross revenues



$ 354,711

$ 359,894

$ 711,332

$ 717,193



Net revenues



$ 332,017

$ 336,824

$ 663,501

$ 667,816



Income from operations





$ 56,072

$ 59,424

$ 111,072

$ 108,844





























Other Data:





















Adjusted EBITDA



$ 79,854

$ 85,206

$ 155,839

$ 154,349



Capital expenditures



$ 24,778

$ 18,974

$ 72,535

$ 29,621



Cash interest paid



$ 17,093

$ 17,394

$ 53,119

$ 42,220



Distributions to the Tribe

$ 12,000

$ 12,000

$ 24,000

$ 24,000

































































































March 31,

September 30,



Balance Sheet Data:











2018

2017



Cash and cash equivalents









$ 101,060

$ 88,953



Long-term debt, including current portion









$ 1,657,941

$ 1,651,209



Redemption note payable









$ 76,607

$ -



MOHEGAN SUN SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited)



































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended











March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,











2018

2017

2018

2017



Operating results:





















Gross revenues (in thousands)

$ 278,845

$ 283,379

$ 562,727

$ 563,643



Net revenues (in thousands)

$ 260,354

$ 264,994

$ 523,291

$ 524,197



Income from operations (in thousands)

$ 57,779

$ 66,485

$ 114,172

$ 115,834



Operating margin



22.2%

25.1%

21.8%

22.1%





























Adjusted EBITDA:





















Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

$ 77,746

$ 81,988

$ 151,280

$ 147,162



Adjusted EBITDA margin

29.9%

30.9%

28.9%

28.1%





























Capital expenditures (in thousands)

$ 25,550

$ 12,949

$ 56,482

$ 19,843



Weighted average number of units:



















Slot machines



4,830

5,009

4,855

5,053



Table games



275

274

275

273



Poker tables



42

42

42

42



Win per unit per day:





















Slot machines (gross)



$ 337

$ 327

$ 330

$ 321



Table games



$ 3,348

$ 3,432

$ 3,327

$ 3,250



Poker tables



$ 600

$ 625

$ 590

$ 593





























Hold percentage:





















Slot machines (gross)



8.0%

8.2%

8.0%

8.2%



Table games



17.4%

18.0%

17.2%

16.4%





























Food and beverage statistics:



















Meals served (in thousands)

708

721

1,466

1,423



Average price per meal served

$ 15.92

$ 15.62

$ 15.84

$ 15.92





























Hotel statistics:





















Rooms occupied (in thousands)

133

135

266

257



Occupancy rate



94.4%

96.5%

93.5%

96.4%



Average daily room rate

$ 100

$ 99

$ 99

$ 102



Revenue per available room

$ 94

$ 95

$ 93

$ 98





























Entertainment statistics:





















Arena events (in events)

30

30

59

60



Arena tickets (in thousands)

178

184

344

393



Average price per Arena ticket

$ 33.56

$ 38.84

$ 46.52

$ 49.40





























MOHEGAN SUN POCONO SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited)





































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended











March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,











2018

2017

2018

2017

Operating results:





















Gross revenues (in thousands)





$ 71,302

$ 72,957

$ 140,258

$ 146,573

Net revenues (in thousands)





$ 67,130

$ 68,303

$ 131,934

$ 136,721

Income from operations (in thousands)





$ 8,872

$ 9,691

$ 16,547

$ 17,601

Operating margin





13.2%

14.2%

12.5%

12.9%



























Adjusted EBITDA:





















Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)





$ 12,230

$ 12,657

$ 23,247

$ 23,616

Adjusted EBITDA margin





18.2%

18.5%

17.6%

17.3%



























Capital expenditures (in thousands)





$ 1,176

$ 1,620

$ 3,786

$ 2,875



























Weighted average number of units:





















Slot machines





2,331

2,235

2,330

2,240

Table games





73

73

73

73

Poker tables





18

18

18

18



























Win per unit per day:





















Slot machines (gross)





$ 242

$ 255

$ 234

$ 248

Table games





$ 1,448

$ 1,542

$ 1,410

$ 1,558

Poker tables





$ 376

$ 404

$ 361

$ 407



























Hold percentage:





















Slot machines (gross)





8.4%

8.2%

8.3%

8.1%

Table games





19.7%

21.1%

19.2%

20.9%



























Food and beverage statistics:





















Meals served (in thousands)





107

121

214

265

Average price per meal served





$ 20.74

$ 21.42

$ 21.19

$ 22.00



























Hotel statistics:





















Rooms occupied (in thousands)





18

19

36

39

Occupancy rate





82.6%

90.9%

83.0%

91.7%

Average daily room rate





$ 62

$ 55

$ 63

$ 60

Revenue per available room





$ 52

$ 50

$ 53

$ 55

CORPORATE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited)





































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended











March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,











2018

2017

2018

2017

Operating results:





















Gross revenues (in thousands)





$ 4,624

$ 3,618

$ 8,467

$ 7,097

Net revenues (in thousands)





$ 4,593

$ 3,587

$ 8,396

$ 7,018

Loss from operations (in thousands)





$ (10,579)

$ (16,752)

$ (19,647)

$ (24,591)



























Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)





$ (10,122)

$ (9,439)

$ (18,688)

$ (16,429)



























Capital expenditures (in thousands)





$ (1,948)

$ 4,405

$ 12,267

$ 6,903



























MOHEGAN GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)



























Reconciliations of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:



























Reconciliations of net income (loss), a financial measure determined in accordance with accounting principles generally

accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA are shown below (in thousands):































































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended











March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,











2018

2017

2018

2017



























Net income (loss)





$ 28,419

$ 31,396

$ 57,109

$ (20,845)

Other (income) expense, net







63

(2)

348

(3)

Loss from unconsolidated affiliates





596

2,114

421

2,845

Loss on modification and early extinguishment of debt





-

-

-

73,796

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest





30,806

28,594

59,142

58,629

Interest income





(3,877)

(2,678)

(7,746)

(5,578)

Accretion of discounts





65

-

1,798

-

Income from operations





56,072

59,424

111,072

108,844

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests





(261)

260

(104)

1,296

Pre-opening





1,013

(26)

1,713

429

Severance





2,792

-

2,792

-

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets





410

(111)

331

(91)

Share-based compensation





-

7,569

-

7,569

Depreciation and amortization





19,828

18,090

40,035

36,302

Adjusted EBITDA





$ 79,854

$ 85,206

$ 155,839

$ 154,349

Reconciliations of Income (Loss) from Operations to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):











































Reconciliations of income (loss) from operations, a financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, are shown below (in thousands):

















































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018





























Adjusted EBITDA









Income (Loss)

Depreciation





(Gain) Loss









Attributable to









from

and

Share-Based

on Disposition of









Non-controlling

Adjusted





Operations

Amortization

Compensation

Assets

Severance

Pre-Opening

Interests

EBITDA Mohegan Sun

$ 57,779

$ 16,424

$ -

$ 418

$ 2,792

$ 29

$ 304

$ 77,746 Mohegan Sun Pocono

8,872

3,366

-

(8)

-

-

-

12,230 Corporate

(10,579)

38

-

-

-

984

(565)

(10,122)

Total

$ 56,072

$ 19,828

$ -

$ 410

$ 2,792

$ 1,013

$ (261)

$ 79,854









































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2017





























Adjusted EBITDA









Income (Loss)

Depreciation





(Gain) Loss









Attributable to









from

and

Share-Based

on Disposition of









Non-controlling

Adjusted





Operations

Amortization

Compensation

Assets

Severance

Pre-Opening

Interests

EBITDA Mohegan Sun

$ 66,485

$ 15,105

$ -

$ (111)

$ -

$ (26)

$ 535

$ 81,988 Mohegan Sun Pocono

9,691

2,966

-

-

-

-

-

12,657 Corporate

(16,752)

19

7,569

-

-

-

(275)

(9,439)

Total

$ 59,424

$ 18,090

$ 7,569

$ (111)

$ -

$ (26)

$ 260

$ 85,206













































































For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2018





























Adjusted EBITDA









Income (Loss)

Depreciation





(Gain) Loss









Attributable to









from

and

Share-Based

on Disposition of









Non-controlling

Adjusted





Operations

Amortization

Compensation

Assets

Severance

Pre-Opening

Interests

EBITDA Mohegan Sun

$ 114,172

$ 33,268

$ -

$ 322

$ 2,792

$ 109

$ 617

$ 151,280 Mohegan Sun Pocono

16,547

6,691

-

9

-

-

-

23,247 Corporate

(19,647)

76

-

-

-

1,604

(721)

(18,688)

Total

$ 111,072

$ 40,035

$ -

$ 331

$ 2,792

$ 1,713

$ (104)

$ 155,839









































For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2017





























Adjusted EBITDA









Income (Loss)

Depreciation





(Gain) Loss









Attributable to









from

and

Share-Based

on Disposition of









Non-controlling

Adjusted





Operations

Amortization

Compensation

Assets

Severance

Pre-Opening

Interests

EBITDA Mohegan Sun

$ 115,834

$ 30,246

$ -

$ (91)

$ -

$ 429

$ 744

$ 147,162 Mohegan Sun Pocono

17,601

6,015

-

-

-

-

-

23,616 Corporate

(24,591)

41

7,569

-

-

-

552

(16,429)

Total

$ 108,844

$ 36,302

$ 7,569

$ (91)

$ -

$ 429

$ 1,296

$ 154,349





































Adjusted EBITDA Explanation:

Net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, is a commonly used measure of performance in the casino and hospitality industry. EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. MGE historically has evaluated its operating performance with the non-GAAP measure, Adjusted EBITDA, which as used in this press release, represents net income before interest, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, gain or loss on disposition of assets, workforce reduction severance, pre-opening costs and expenses, accretion of discounts, loss on modification and early extinguishment of debt, loss from unconsolidated affiliates, other non-operating income and expense and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests.

Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional way to evaluate MGE's operations and, when viewed with both MGE's GAAP results and the reconciliations provided, MGE believes that it provides a more complete understanding of its business than could be otherwise obtained absent this disclosure. Adjusted EBITDA is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure because: (1) MGE believes it enhances an overall understanding of MGE's past and current financial performance; (2) MGE believes it is a useful tool for investors to assess the operating performance of the business in comparison to other operators within the casino and hospitality industry since Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that may not be indicative of MGE's operating results; (3) measures that are comparable to Adjusted EBITDA are often used as an important basis for the valuation of casino and hospitality companies; and (4) MGE uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to evaluate the performance of its operating personnel and management and as a benchmark to evaluate its operating performance in comparison to its competitors.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, any GAAP financial measure including net income (as an indicator of MGE's performance) or cash flows provided by operating activities (as an indicator of MGE's liquidity), nor should it be considered as an indicator of MGE's overall financial performance. MGE's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is likely to be different from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA or other similarly titled measurements used by other casino and hospitality companies, and therefore, comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates certain items from net income, such as interest and depreciation and amortization. Each of these items has been incurred in the past, will continue to be incurred in the future and should be considered in the overall evaluation of MGE's results. MGE compensates for these limitations by providing relevant disclosures of items excluded in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, both in its reconciliations to the GAAP financial measure of net income and in its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating its results. MGE strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

