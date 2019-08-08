Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Operating Results

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment ("MGE" or the "Company"), a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls, Ontario and Inspire Korea in Incheon, South Korea, announced today operating results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"The June quarter was an important one in the evolution of MGE, as we closed on the acquisition of the Niagara casino bundle on June 11th, including the impressive Fallsview Casino Resort – representing MGE's latest international expansion and further earnings diversification," said Mario Kontomerkos, President & Chief Executive Officer. "Continuing the trend, construction activity continues in Incheon, South Korea, setting ourselves up for our next landmark integrated resort opening in early 2022. Both markets will transform the earnings profile of the Company. Domestically, volume trends across our portfolio remain inline to better than expected as overall gaming volumes at our flagship property, Mohegan Sun, remain robust despite the increased competitive pressure in the Northeast. Adjusting for unusually low table hold, overall MGE EBITDA would have been largely in line with our expectations, slightly up from last year's comparable period, and well ahead of recent fiscal year 1Q19 and 2Q19 performance. Outside of Connecticut, EBITDA from Pocono grew, while Corporate EBITDA turned positive given continued growth from our managed portfolio, including the first contribution from the Niagara assets and continued strong financial performance from ilani."

Selected consolidated operating results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2019, and prior year period (unaudited):

Net revenues of $347.6 million vs. $344.9 million in the prior year period, a 0.8% increase;

vs. in the prior year period, a 0.8% increase; Income from operations of $55.2 million vs. $63.9 million in the prior year period, a 13.6% decrease; and

vs. in the prior year period, a 13.6% decrease; and Adjusted EBITDA of $81.6 million vs. $88.2 million in the prior year period, a 7.5% decrease.

Consolidated net revenues were generally flat and Adjusted EBITDA declined during the quarter, largely driven by temporary unfavorable hold in the quarter at Mohegan Sun. These declines were partially offset by improved non-gaming revenue growth, including entertainment and hotel revenues at Mohegan Sun, as well as stronger Corporate Adjusted EBITDA, driven by the inclusion of Niagara in the period, tighter expense management and improved financial performance at ilani Casino Resort.

On October 1, 2018, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), on a modified retrospective basis. As such, results for the three months and nine months ended June 30, 2019 in this release are presented under this new guidance, while results for the three months and nine months ended June 30, 2018 remain presented under prior guidance. For comparative results for all periods as reported under the new guidance, please see our supplemental earnings deck, available on our website (https://mohegangaming.com/financial-information/).

Mohegan Sun Operating results (in thousands, unaudited):





For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,





Percentage

2019

2018

Variance

Variance Net revenues $ 251,045

$ 270,434

$ (19,389)

(7.2%) Income from operations $ 48,812

$ 61,778

$ (12,966)

(21.0%) Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,297

$ 81,782

$ (14,485)

(17.7%)

Net revenues and Adjusted EBITDA declined during the quarter, driven by lower overall gaming revenues and unfavorable table hold during the period, which was partially offset by stronger non-gaming results. Slot volumes declined 7.2%, while table volumes increased 0.6%, remaining in line with internal expectations. Had table hold percentage fallen into the historically normal range, Net revenues and Adjusted EBITDA would have declined less than 2.7% and 6.9% respectively, on a 606 to 606 basis. Non-gaming revenues increased during the quarter, driven by improvement in nearly all segments of the business.



Mohegan Sun Pocono Operating results (in thousands, unaudited):





For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,





Percentage

2019

2018

Variance

Variance Net revenues $ 65,393

$ 68,290

$ (2,897)

(4.2%) Income from operations $ 10,604

$ 10,216

$ 388

3.8% Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,289

$ 13,983

$ 306

2.2%

Net revenues declined during the quarter driven by lower gaming revenues, reflecting lower table and slot revenues, offset marginally by better table hold in the period. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was due to a strong focus on expense management, including lower payroll costs and certain casino marketing and promotional expenses. Importantly, overall promotional trends in the market have continued to improve sequentially since the beginning of second quarter of 2019.

Corporate Operating results (in thousands, unaudited):





For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,





Percentage

2019

2018

Variance

Variance Net revenues $ 31,229

$ 6,239

$ 24,990

400.5% Loss from operations $ (4,206)

$ (8,090)

$ 3,884

48.0% Adjusted EBITDA $ 37

$ (7,525)

$ 7,562

100.5%

The increase in net revenues and Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to 20 days of operations from the recently acquired Niagara Bundle along with higher management fees from ilani Casino Resort driven by continued improvement in performance at the property.

MGE Property Information





















Net Revenues

Income (Loss) from Operations

Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018 Mohegan Sun



$ 251,045

$ 270,434

$ 48,812

$ 61,778

$ 67,297

$ 81,782 Mohegan Sun Pocono

65,393

68,290

10,604

10,216

14,289

13,983 Corporate



31,229

6,239

(4,206)

(8,090)

37

(7,525) Inter-segment revenues

(60)

(60)

-

-

-

- Total



$ 347,607

$ 344,903

$ 55,210

$ 63,904

$ 81,623

$ 88,240





























Other Information

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, MGE held cash and cash equivalents of $162.1 million and $103.9 million, respectively. As of June 30, 2019, $114.0 million was drawn on MGE's $250.0 million revolving credit facility, while no amounts were drawn on MGE's $25.0 million line of credit. Inclusive of letters of credit, which reduce borrowing availability under MGE's senior secured revolving facility, MGE had $133.7 million of borrowing capacity under its senior secured revolving facility and line of credit as of June 30, 2019. In addition, MGE Niagara had $118.1 million of borrowing capacity under the Niagara revolving facility as of June 30, 2019.

About Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

"Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls Ontario. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Northern Asia, and Niagara Falls, Canada. MGE is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA and New England Black Wolves, a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit www.mohegangaming.com."

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some information included in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements can sometimes be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect" or "intend" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking information may involve important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of MGE. Information concerning potential factors that could affect MGE's financial results is included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, as well as in MGE's other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. MGE does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. MGE cannot assure that projected results or events will be achieved or will occur.

MOHEGAN GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands) (unaudited)





















For the

For the

For the

For the





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Revenues:

















Gaming

$ 235,418

$ 295,417

$ 669,172

$ 871,158

Food and beverage

37,171

22,386

105,485

65,376

Hotel

23,794

15,711

68,776

45,575

Retail, entertainment and other

51,224

36,038

131,371

98,775

Gross revenues

347,607

369,552

974,804

1,080,884

Less - Promotional allowances

-

(24,649)

-

(72,480)

Net revenues

347,607

344,903

974,804

1,008,404

Operating costs and expenses:

















Gaming

135,238

164,108

389,872

490,224

Food and beverage

29,080

10,552

81,611

30,921

Hotel

12,052

6,945

31,881

20,597

Retail, entertainment and other

22,934

12,530

63,203

33,736

Advertising, general and administrative

53,534

49,093

149,664

149,065

Corporate

13,839

13,008

38,728

39,251

Depreciation and amortization

22,810

20,664

92,682

60,699

Other, net

2,910

4,099

6,357

8,935

Total operating costs and expenses

292,397

280,999

853,998

833,428

Income from operations

55,210

63,904

120,806

174,976

Other income (expense):

















Interest income

1,149

3,878

5,639

11,624

Interest expense

(35,690)

(33,106)

(106,832)

(92,248)

Other, net

(792)

139

(1,312)

(2,428)

Total other expense

(35,333)

(29,089)

(102,505)

(83,052)

Net income

19,877

34,815

18,301

91,924

(Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(38)

193

(198)

901

Net income attributable to Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

$ 19,839

$ 35,008

$ 18,103

$ 92,825



MOHEGAN GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION IMPACT OF ADOPTING ASC 606 (in thousands) (unaudited)



For the









Three Months Ended

Balance

Impact of Change

June 30, 2019

without ASC 606

Higher/ (Lower) Revenues:









Gaming (1), (2), (3) $ 235,418

$ 286,739

$ (51,321) Food and beverage (2), (3) 37,171

25,924

11,247 Hotel (2), (3) 23,794

17,488

6,306 Retail, entertainment and other (2), (3) 51,224

47,849

3,375 Gross revenues 347,607

378,000

(30,393) Less: Promotional allowances (2), (3) -

(27,709)

27,709 Net revenues 347,607

350,291

(2,684) Operating costs and expenses:









Gaming (1), (2), (3) 135,238

174,279

(39,041) Food and beverage (2), (3) 29,080

4,815

24,265 Hotel (2), (3) 12,052

8,980

3,072 Retail, entertainment and other (2), (3) 22,934

14,416

8,518 Advertising, general and administrative (3) 53,534

53,425

109 Corporate 13,839

13,839

- Depreciation and amortization 22,810

22,810

- Other, net 2,910

2,910

- Total operating costs and expenses 292,397

295,474

(3,077) Income from operations $ 55,210

$ 54,817

$ 393













For the









Nine Months Ended

Balance

Impact of Change

June 30, 2019

without ASC 606

Higher/ (Lower) Revenues:









Gaming (1), (2), (3) $ 669,172

$ 814,922

$ (145,750) Food and beverage (2), (3) 105,485

71,266

34,219 Hotel (2), (3) 68,776

50,064

18,712 Retail, entertainment and other (2), (3) 131,371

121,716

9,655 Gross revenues 974,804

1,057,968

(83,164) Less: Promotional allowances (2), (3) -

(73,793)

73,793 Net revenues 974,804

984,175

(9,371) Operating costs and expenses:









Gaming (1), (2), (3) 389,872

481,906

(92,034) Food and beverage (2), (3) 81,611

34,649

46,962 Hotel (2), (3) 31,881

23,495

8,386 Retail, entertainment and other (2), (3) 63,203

38,766

24,437 Advertising, general and administrative (3) 149,664

149,305

359 Corporate 38,728

38,728

- Depreciation and amortization 92,682

92,682

- Other, net 6,357

6,357

- Total operating costs and expenses 853,998

865,888

(11,890) Income from operations $ 120,806

$ 118,287

$ 2,519 ______________________________________________









On October 1, 2018, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606) ("ASC 606"), on a modified retrospective basis. (1) ASC 606 modified the accounting related to loyalty points. The Company is now required to reduce gaming revenues by the estimated fair value of loyalty points earned by patrons and recognize the related revenues when such loyalty points are redeemed. (2) ASC 606 modified the accounting related to promotional allowances. The Company no longer recognizes revenues for complimentary items provided to patrons, as well as for goods and services provided to patrons in connection with loyalty point redemptions, as gross revenues with a corresponding offset to promotional allowances to arrive at net revenues. The majority of such amounts previously included within promotional allowances now offset gaming revenues based on an allocation of revenues to performance obligations utilizing stand-alone selling prices. These changes resulted in the elimination of promotional allowances and the reclassification of revenues between the various revenue line items. (3) ASC 606 modified gross versus net presentation. The Company now records mandatory service charges on food and beverage items and wide area progressive operator fees on a gross basis, with amounts received from patrons recorded as revenues with the corresponding amounts paid recorded as expenses. This change resulted in an increase in revenues with a corresponding increase in expenses.

MOHEGAN GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS





















Reconciliations of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:































Reconciliations of net income, a financial measure determined in accordance with accounting principles generally

accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA are shown below (in thousands, unaudited):















































For the Three Months Ended











June 30,

June 30,











2019

2018



















Net income





$ 19,877

$ 34,815

Other, net







792

(139)

Interest expense





35,690

33,106

Interest income





(1,149)

(3,878)

Income from operations





55,210

63,904

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests





(144)

(427)

Other, net





3,747

4,099

Depreciation and amortization





22,810

20,664

Adjusted EBITDA





$ 81,623

$ 88,240



















Reconciliations of Income (Loss) from Operations to Adjusted EBITDA:





























Reconciliations of income (loss) from operations, a financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, are shown below (in thousands, unaudited):

























For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

















Adjusted EBITDA









Income (Loss)

Depreciation





Attributable to









from

and





Non-Controlling

Adjusted





Operations

Amortization

Other, net

Interests

EBITDA Mohegan Sun

$ 48,812

$ 18,335

$ 150

$ -

$ 67,297 Mohegan Sun Pocono

10,604

3,728

(43)

-

14,289 Corporate

(4,206)

747

3,640

(144)

37

Total

$ 55,210

$ 22,810

$ 3,747

$ (144)

$ 81,623





























For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

















Adjusted EBITDA









Income (Loss)

Depreciation





Attributable to









from

and





Non-Controlling

Adjusted





Operations

Amortization

Other, net

Interests

EBITDA Mohegan Sun

$ 61,778

$ 17,163

$ 2,572

$ 269

$ 81,782 Mohegan Sun Pocono

10,216

3,463

304

-

13,983 Corporate

(8,090)

38

1,223

(696)

(7,525)

Total

$ 63,904

$ 20,664

$ 4,099

$ (427)

$ 88,240

Adjusted EBITDA Explanation:

Net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, is a commonly used measure of performance in the casino and hospitality industry. EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. MGE historically has evaluated its operating performance with the non-GAAP measure, Adjusted EBITDA, which as used in this press release, represents net income before interest, depreciation and amortization, acquisition related costs, gain and loss on disposition of assets, workforce reduction severance, pre-opening costs and expenses, accretion of discounts, income from unconsolidated affiliates, other non-operating income and expense and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests.

Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional way to evaluate MGE's operations and, when viewed with both MGE's GAAP results and the reconciliations provided, MGE believes that it provides a more complete understanding of its business than could be otherwise obtained absent this disclosure. Adjusted EBITDA is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure because: (1) MGE believes it enhances an overall understanding of MGE's past and current financial performance; (2) MGE believes it is a useful tool for investors to assess the operating performance of the business in comparison to other operators within the casino and hospitality industry since Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that may not be indicative of MGE's operating results; (3) measures that are comparable to Adjusted EBITDA are often used as an important basis for the valuation of casino and hospitality companies; and (4) MGE uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to evaluate the performance of its operating personnel and management and as a benchmark to evaluate its operating performance in comparison to its competitors.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, any GAAP financial measure including net income (as an indicator of MGE's performance) or cash flows provided by operating activities (as an indicator of MGE's liquidity), nor should it be considered as an indicator of MGE's overall financial performance. MGE's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is likely to be different from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA or other similarly titled measurements used by other casino and hospitality companies, and therefore, comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates certain items from net income, such as interest and depreciation and amortization. Each of these items has been incurred in the past, will continue to be incurred in the future and should be considered in the overall evaluation of MGE's results. MGE compensates for these limitations by providing relevant disclosures of items excluded in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, both in its reconciliations to the GAAP financial measure of net income and in its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating its results. MGE strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

