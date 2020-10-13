Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Awarded Casino Operating License By The Hellenic Gaming Commission

INSPIRE Athens, the first Integrated Resort and Casino, will help launch a new era of tourism growth and economic prosperity for Greece

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hellenic Gaming Commission ("HGC") has selected Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE), master developer of integrated entertainment resorts (IER) worldwide, to develop the first Integrated Resort and Casino ("IRC") in Greece. The winning bid from MGE, submitted in partnership with GEK TERNA, proposes a state-of-the-art development plan, INSPIRE Athens, that includes a luxury hotel, premier entertainment venues, convention center, shopping, dining, casino, and a comprehensive mix of premium amenities.

The landmark INSPIRE Athens IRC is expected to attract an influx of international tourists and provide a significant contribution to the pioneering Hellinikon Project that will redefine the modern identity of Greece.

"We are honored to have been chosen by the Hellenic Gaming Commission and believe that as the first Integrated Resort and Casino experience in Greece, INSPIRE Athens will further solidify the City of Athens as one of Europe's most enticing and iconic destinations," said Mario Kontomerkos, Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment's President and CEO. "We recognize the importance of this transformative effort for Greece and are looking forward to leading the charge for one of the most ambitious development projects ever undertaken in the country."

MGE's involvement in the Hellinikon Project will support Greece's local economy through the creation of more than 7,000 jobs in the region during and after construction, including direct, indirect, and induced employment. The project is expected to contribute millions of euros annually to both the government and the people of Greece in the form of taxes, infrastructure improvement, and public services. Additionally, international tourism in the Attica region is expected to grow by at least 10 percent, further emphasizing MGE's dedication to enhancing the communities in which it operates worldwide.

With state-of-the-art meeting facilities that will reposition Athens as the preferred MICE destination, a multi-purpose indoor event space, and sprawling resort pools, INSPIRE Athens intends to marry world-class luxury hospitality and ceaseless entertainment in a way that's never before been seen in the south of Europe. The development project is taking place at the site of the former Hellinikon International Airport in Athens and will follow the schedule set forth in the IRC proposal.

The iconic design of the building was created by Steelman Partners, an international architectural firm specializing in IRC design and development. Much of the resort was designed to capitalize on the Greek affinity for the outdoors where virtually all the resort's restaurants, bars, lounges, and nightclubs offer both indoor and outdoor experiences. The collection of food, beverage, and retail outlets includes internationally recognized brands as well as domestic favorites that accentuate traditional Greek dining, drinking, and shopping. INSPIRE Athens intends to be southern Europe's center for A-list music concerts, theatrical performances, major sporting events, and other arts and cultural activities on a weekly basis.

ABOUT MOHEGAN GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Niagara Casinos in Niagara, Canada. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, as well as Northern Asia and Niagara Falls, Canada, and coming soon pending regulatory approval, Las Vegas, Nevada. MGE is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA and New England Black Wolves, a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit www.mohegangaming.com.

About GEK TERNA

GEK TERNA Group is one of the leading business Groups in Greece with operations also in Central and Southeastern Europe, the USA, and the Middle East. The Group's expertise spans from construction, energy production and supply, concessions, waste management and mining activities to real estate development & management. With a total number of 4,000 employees around the world, the Group has invested more than €2.5 billion in the last years. Currently, GEK TERNA is implementing projects and investments of over 5 billion Euros, while the total capacity of the energy plants that the Group owns or participates in exceeds 2,500 MW. GEK TERNA (www.gekterna.com) is listed in the Athens Stock Exchange (FTSE / Athex Large Cap).

About Steelman Partners

Steelman Partners, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an international architectural firm specializing in the multi-disciplinary facets of entertainment architecture, interior design, graphic design, planning, theater design, purchasing, 3D design, and lighting. The company has offices in Santa Monica, Zhuhai, Macau, Manila and Ho Chi Minh City, and a new European location opening in 2011. Established in 1987, Steelman Partners has positioned itself as the premier touchstone in entertainment architecture. The firm is well known within the gaming industry with a client list that includes, MGM, Harrah's, Wynn, Venetian, Lady Luck, Swiss Casinos, Sheraton, Hyatt, Plaza/El-Ad, Crown SDJM, Melco, Caesars plus many others. The company has grown in size from $155,000 in revenue with 4 employees in 1987, to now $42,000,000 USD in revenue with approximately 200 employees to date.

Contact:

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment PR,

[email protected]

SOURCE Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Related Links

https://www.mohegangaming.com

