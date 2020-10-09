Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) Announces Major Expansion of Premier Northwestern U.S. Property

The expansion is an extension of MGE's global growth strategy and the Cowlitz Tribe's long-term vision for its reservation, following the completion of ilani's Meeting & Entertainment Center, parking garage and convenience store.

"On the heels of combatting many challenges this year, we are thrilled to announce the expansion and growth of ilani, bringing a wealth of new amenities and entertainment options for future guests," said Mario Kontomerkos, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment. "As we continue on this path of strategic development, we recognize this expansion will bring growth, prosperity and excitement to the Pacific Northwest and further position ilani as the premier gaming, dining, entertainment and meeting destination in the region."

Starting on October 15, 2020, construction for two new dining venues and additional gaming space will commence; upon completion, the expansion will bring ilani's total property size to over 400,000 square feet. In as early as 2021, construction will commence on ilani's 14-story, 300-room hotel glass tower, which will feature large suites and amenities such as a spa, fitness center, top-floor restaurant and more.

"We have been steadfast in our efforts to bring forward a business model that complements our region and provides an unmatched experience for our guests," said Kara Fox-LaRose, general manager and president of ilani. "Our business has grown incrementally since opening just over three years ago, and our new parking garage, expanded gaming space and additional restaurants provide increased opportunities to ensure the sustainability of our business and will continue to contribute to the economic vitality of our tribe and the area. The addition of a hotel will allow us to bring more visitation to our region, and we are looking forward to the stabilization of our economy so we can begin construction. In the meantime, we will advance the design with the Cowlitz Tribe to ensure its elements properly represent the tribe's heritage and meet the needs of our guests."

The Cowlitz and Mohegan Tribes will work together to master plan the reservation while continuing to invest in economic development that complements their existing businesses and the surrounding community.

ABOUT MOHEGAN GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Niagara Casinos in Niagara, Canada. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, as well as Northern Asia and Niagara Falls, Canada, and coming soon pending regulatory approval, Las Vegas, Nevada. MGE is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA and New England Black Wolves, a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit www.mohegangaming.com.

ABOUT ILANI

Located on a 159-acre site in Ridgefield, Washington, ilani, developed by the Cowlitz Tribe and Salishan-Mohegan, a partnership that includes Mohegan Sun, one of the world's foremost gaming and entertainment developers and operators, is the Pacific Northwest's premier gaming, dining, entertainment and meeting destination. With nearly 400,000 total square feet, ilani includes 100,000 square feet of gaming space with more than 2,500 slots and 75 gaming tables; 15 different restaurants, bars and retail outlets; and a 2,500-seat meeting and entertainment venue hosting nationally recognized performances. For more information, visit ilaniresort.com and follow ilani on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

