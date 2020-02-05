Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment's (MGE) Flagship Property, Mohegan Sun, Recognized Among the Top 10 Best Workplaces for Diversity

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joining leading brands and organizations such as Cisco, Progressive Insurance and Adobe, Mohegan Sun, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment's (MGE) leading, integrated entertainment resort property in Connecticut, lands among the top 10 on the recently announced "100 Best Workplaces for Diversity" by Fortune magazine. As a company guided by its commitment to have a welcoming and mutual respect for all its guests, employees and partners, Mohegan Sun team members with disabilities make up approximately 13 percent of the Mohegan Sun workforce, which is one of the highest marks on Fortune's list of 100 U.S. companies. The report also shows Mohegan Sun's workforce at 48% women.

"We're honored to see Mohegan Sun named among the top 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity because it demonstrates the power of our rich Mohegan heritage as the foundation for how we operate and grow the business," said Mario Kontomerkos, President & CEO of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment. "The work culture present at Mohegan Sun and all MGE properties is vigilantly guided by the Spirit of Aquai, which represents our way of being welcoming, cooperative, building relationships and having a mutual respect for others. The upshot is an organization that operates with fairness and integrity towards an inclusive and inspiring work culture that transpires globally."

At number six in the overall listing of Best Workplaces for Diversity, Mohegan Sun is comprised of 49 percent minorities, 48 percent women, 29 percent from the baby boomer generation or older and four percent LGBTQ. Within the category of people with the disabilities, Mohegan Sun benefits by working with the local community and one of the leading disability inclusion programs in the industry to ensure career advancement. Project SEARCH, an organization that provides those with significant disabilities with on-the-job training, as well as the Waterford, CT. based United Cerebral Palsy of Eastern Connecticut and Norwich Transition Academy, are just a few of the community partners that Mohegan Sun works with for career transition, development and advancement for disabled people.

To determine the Best Workplaces for Diversity, Fortune partnered with Great Place to Work® to analyze anonymous survey feedback representing more than 4.8 million U.S. employees. The Best Workplaces for Diversity list focuses on the experiences of women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are boomers or older, and people who have disabilities. The ranking is based on what these employees themselves report in a 60-question Trust Index© survey about the trust, pride and camaraderie they experience in their workplace, and how those experiences compare to their colleagues' reports of the same workplaces. Great Place to Work also consider employees' daily experiences of innovation, the company's values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they're consistently experienced, as well. The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on the diversity of the company's overall workforce and its management, senior leadership and board, while considering industry trends.

To be considered in the annual rank, companies need to employ at least 1,000 people. To ensure survey results truly represent all employees, Great Place to Work requires that Trust Index© survey results are accurate to a 95 percent confidence level with a five percent margin of error or better.

