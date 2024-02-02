Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort to Open Premium International Visitor-Only Casino this February

News provided by

Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority

02 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

INCHEON, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort, a beacon of luxury and innovation in the heart of Yeongjong Island, announces the opening of the most advanced gaming facility in the country, INSPIRE Casino, on Feb. 3 at 8:08 a.m. (Korean time). 

Continue Reading
Interior of INSPIRE Casino exclusive for international visitors
Interior of INSPIRE Casino exclusive for international visitors

The Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism granted Mohegan INSPIRE the license for the international visitor-only casino business on Jan. 23, marking a significant milestone in Korea's gaming sector. This license, the first awarded in 19 years, highlights a progressive step under the Special Act on the Designation and Management of Free Economic Zones. Since being named the resort complex project operator in March 2016, Mohegan INSPIRE has invested approximately USD 1.6 billion to complete the first development phase in a venture that has been spearheaded by the Mohegan Tribe.

"I am thrilled that Mohegan INSPIRE has successfully carried out this phase of development over the past seven years and has obtained a permit for an international visitor-only casino business license," said Chen Si, President of Mohegan INSPIRE. "Since the soft opening, we have seen visitors from all over experience and enjoy memorable performances at our Arena, the fantastic digital show in Aurora and the serene and luxurious escape at our 3-tower hotel. We will continue to play a leading role in supporting and growing the local economy while offering diverse amenities and unparalleled experiences to first-time and returning guests, international tourists, K-pop and K-culture fans and casino visitors."

INSPIRE Casino is set to be the country's largest international visitor-only casino, boasting 150 gaming tables, 390 slot machines and a modern 160-seat electronic table games (ETG) stadium across two floors. The casino is constructed to accommodate various guests, from mass markets to VIPs, offering an exclusive environment including fine dining such as original Cantonese cuisine, INSPIRE Pavilion and a VIP floor. Strategically located beside Incheon International Airport, Mohegan INSPIRE benefits from this prime location that is not only adjacent to one of Asia's major air travel hubs but also within a convenient four-hour flight radius from key metropolitan cities, including Tokyo, Osaka, Taiwan, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia.

"As we unveil the INSPIRE Casino, we're continuing to pioneer a new era of international hospitality," said Ray Pineault, CEO of Mohegan. "This ambitious project is a testament to Mohegan's commitment to excellence, marking a major milestone in our growth as a preeminent owner and developer of integrated entertainment resorts. We take immense pride in enriching the vibrant landscape of Incheon, stimulating economic development and establishing new paradigms in the worldwide entertainment sector."

Following the grand opening, Mohegan INSPIRE plans to fast-track its growth by progressively opening the remainder of the resort facilities by mid-2024. This marks a significant step in solidifying its status as a new-generation resort, welcoming guests of all backgrounds to indulge in an inspiring world where unforgettable moments meet diverse cultures.

For more information, please visit inspirekorea.com.

Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort
Mohegan INSPIRE, located in the IBC-III area of Incheon International Airport in Yeongjong Island, is a large-scale entertainment integrated resort that combines various resort facilities, entertainment elements, and top-notch hospitality services. It launches its soft opening on November 30, 2023. INSPIRE features three premier hotel towers with different concepts each (totaling 1,275 rooms), Korea's first multi-purpose arena with 15,000 seats, a versatile indoor water park in the form of a glass dome, state-of-the-art MICE facilities with the largest hotel ballroom in Korea, an outdoor entertainment park where up to 30,000 people can enjoy various experiences, a casino exclusive for foreigners, a 150-meter-long digital entertainment street, and commercial facilities that blend shopping, dining, and entertainment. Website Address: inspirekorea.com.

INSPIRE Integrated Resort Co Ltd., the operator of Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort, is a special purpose corporation established in Korea, wholly owned by Mohegan, a global premier integrated entertainment resort operator. Mohegan owns, develops and operates a total of eight entertainment integrated resorts in North America and Northeast Asia (Korea).

SOURCE Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority

Also from this source

Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort Earns Prestigious Five-Star Hotel Rating

Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort Earns Prestigious Five-Star Hotel Rating

Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort, a beacon of luxury and innovation in the heart of Yeongjong Island, announces its recent achievement of a...
Mohegan Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024

Mohegan Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024

Recognizing its dedication to fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion, Mohegan has been named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.