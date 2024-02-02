Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort to Open Premium International Visitor-Only Casino this February

INCHEON, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort, a beacon of luxury and innovation in the heart of Yeongjong Island, announces the opening of the most advanced gaming facility in the country, INSPIRE Casino, on Feb. 3 at 8:08 a.m. (Korean time).

Interior of INSPIRE Casino exclusive for international visitors

The Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism granted Mohegan INSPIRE the license for the international visitor-only casino business on Jan. 23, marking a significant milestone in Korea's gaming sector. This license, the first awarded in 19 years, highlights a progressive step under the Special Act on the Designation and Management of Free Economic Zones. Since being named the resort complex project operator in March 2016, Mohegan INSPIRE has invested approximately USD 1.6 billion to complete the first development phase in a venture that has been spearheaded by the Mohegan Tribe.

"I am thrilled that Mohegan INSPIRE has successfully carried out this phase of development over the past seven years and has obtained a permit for an international visitor-only casino business license," said Chen Si, President of Mohegan INSPIRE. "Since the soft opening, we have seen visitors from all over experience and enjoy memorable performances at our Arena, the fantastic digital show in Aurora and the serene and luxurious escape at our 3-tower hotel. We will continue to play a leading role in supporting and growing the local economy while offering diverse amenities and unparalleled experiences to first-time and returning guests, international tourists, K-pop and K-culture fans and casino visitors."

INSPIRE Casino is set to be the country's largest international visitor-only casino, boasting 150 gaming tables, 390 slot machines and a modern 160-seat electronic table games (ETG) stadium across two floors. The casino is constructed to accommodate various guests, from mass markets to VIPs, offering an exclusive environment including fine dining such as original Cantonese cuisine, INSPIRE Pavilion and a VIP floor. Strategically located beside Incheon International Airport, Mohegan INSPIRE benefits from this prime location that is not only adjacent to one of Asia's major air travel hubs but also within a convenient four-hour flight radius from key metropolitan cities, including Tokyo, Osaka, Taiwan, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia.

"As we unveil the INSPIRE Casino, we're continuing to pioneer a new era of international hospitality," said Ray Pineault, CEO of Mohegan. "This ambitious project is a testament to Mohegan's commitment to excellence, marking a major milestone in our growth as a preeminent owner and developer of integrated entertainment resorts. We take immense pride in enriching the vibrant landscape of Incheon, stimulating economic development and establishing new paradigms in the worldwide entertainment sector."

Following the grand opening, Mohegan INSPIRE plans to fast-track its growth by progressively opening the remainder of the resort facilities by mid-2024. This marks a significant step in solidifying its status as a new-generation resort, welcoming guests of all backgrounds to indulge in an inspiring world where unforgettable moments meet diverse cultures.

For more information, please visit inspirekorea.com.

Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort

Mohegan INSPIRE, located in the IBC-III area of Incheon International Airport in Yeongjong Island, is a large-scale entertainment integrated resort that combines various resort facilities, entertainment elements, and top-notch hospitality services. It launches its soft opening on November 30, 2023. INSPIRE features three premier hotel towers with different concepts each (totaling 1,275 rooms), Korea's first multi-purpose arena with 15,000 seats, a versatile indoor water park in the form of a glass dome, state-of-the-art MICE facilities with the largest hotel ballroom in Korea, an outdoor entertainment park where up to 30,000 people can enjoy various experiences, a casino exclusive for foreigners, a 150-meter-long digital entertainment street, and commercial facilities that blend shopping, dining, and entertainment. Website Address: inspirekorea.com.

INSPIRE Integrated Resort Co Ltd., the operator of Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort, is a special purpose corporation established in Korea, wholly owned by Mohegan, a global premier integrated entertainment resort operator. Mohegan owns, develops and operates a total of eight entertainment integrated resorts in North America and Northeast Asia (Korea).

