UNCASVILLE, Conn., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan, the parent company of Mohegan Sun, today announced it has been recognized by Forbes on two prestigious 2026 lists: America's Best Large Employers and America's Best-in-State Companies. Together, the honors reinforce Mohegan's reputation as both an employer of choice and a leading resort and entertainment destination across Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Niagara Falls.

Mohegan Named to Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers & Best-in-State Companies Lists for 2026

Mohegan has been named to Forbes' America's Best Large Employers list on multiple occasions, and this honor recognizes organizations that foster strong workplace cultures and empower employees to grow and succeed. Now in its eleventh year, the ranking is based on an independent survey conducted by Forbes and Statista of more than 217,000 U.S. employees working at companies with at least 1,000 team members nationwide. Companies are evaluated across key dimensions including workplace environment, culture, compensation, development opportunities, and overall company image.

"These recognitions affirm what we believe to be paramount to our success, which is our team members," said Jeff Hamilton, President & GM of Mohegan Sun. "Guided by the Mohegan Tribe's principles and the core values of the Spirit of Aquai, we have built a culture that provides a strong foundation for the future. It's a culture designed not only to support today's achievements, but to fuel tomorrow's growth, and it comes to life in every interaction our team members have with one another and with our guests."

Mohegan was also named to Forbes' America's Best-in-State Companies list for 2026, a distinction that highlights standout organizations making a meaningful impact at the state level. Forbes evaluated more than 50,000 companies nationwide, assessing financial performance, customer satisfaction, employee engagement, and growth, to identify 750 leading businesses across all 50 states.

The dual honors underscore Mohegan's long-standing commitment to creating a supportive workplace where team members are valued and inspired—and taking a dedicated approach that directly translates into the unmatched guest experiences Mohegan's world-class destinations have become known for.

"Mohegan leadership is very proud of the recent accomplishments our organization and our team continue to achieve," said Joe Hasson, Chief Operating Officer of Mohegan. "Being recognized by Forbes on both national and state levels reinforces the strength of our culture, the dedication of our team members, and the vision that guides us forward."

ABOUT MOHEGAN

Mohegan is the owner, developer, and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States and Canada. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut and Pennsylvania, and Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls, Ontario. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of North American customers. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit mohegangaming.com.

