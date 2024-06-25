MOHEGAN NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S LIST OF THE TOP 100 GLOBAL MOST LOVED WORKPLACES FOR 2024

Mohegan Ranked 77 Among 100 Global Companies Recognized for Team Member Sentiment and Satisfaction

UNCASVILLE, Conn., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek published its annual rankings for the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list, with Mohegan ranked 77. This is the second annual Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

Newsweek Most Loved Workplaces 2024

The results were determined after surveying more than two million team members from businesses with workforces varying in size from 30 to over 10,000. The list recognizes companies that center respect, caring and appreciation for their employees in their business models and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty of their employees.

"At Mohegan, we relentlessly focus on creating a dynamic and inclusive environment where our team members feel valued and motivated," said Patricia Smith, Mohegan's Chief People Officer. "This accolade highlights the unwavering commitment and passion our team members bring every day. Following the successful opening of the INSPIRE Entertainment Resort in Korea, we're excited to expand our global family. This award is a testament to our ongoing efforts to build a supportive and thriving workplace culture."

The five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment were how positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels and the level of collaboration at the firm. In addition, areas such as inclusion, employee wellness, diversity, career development and company leadership were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

"It is a great privilege for Mohegan to be recognized in Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces, now ranked at 77," said Ray Pineault, President and CEO of Mohegan. "This recognition underscores our dedication to fostering a positive and engaging workplace. At Mohegan, the Spirit of Aquai drives our approach to creating an empowering environment for all team members, and I am proud of our journey and the culture of excellence and innovation we've cultivated. Being included among the top companies globally reinforces our commitment to our values and our vision for the future."

"As workplaces continue to shift, it's clearer than ever that fostering collaboration, embracing a positive outlook, and aligning values are essential," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. "The companies celebrated on the 2024 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list truly embody these principles. They show us that by championing respect and team-oriented outcomes, they're not just building great workplaces, they're shaping a brighter future for all."

"I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model," said Louis Carter, Founder and CEO of BPI and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur and author.

Carter's book, "In Great Company: How to Spark Peak Performance by Creating an Emotionally Connected Workplace," identifies the specific areas needed to become a highly respected, reputable organization where people love to work with each other – a Most Loved Workplace.

For the full Newsweek list of 2024's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/global-most-loved-workplaces-2024.

Methodology

BPI measures five primary areas to determine how employees feel about where they work to create the Most Loved Workplaces® list: the level of collaboration at the workplace, how positive workers are about their future at the company, how much employer values align with employee values; respect at all levels and career achievement. In consultation with Newsweek editors, BPI also considered employee wellness, diversity, inclusion, career advancement, and other workplace and talent development initiatives.

To identify the top 100 companies ranked in this Newsweek publication, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 50 percent of the initial score was based on direct employee responses to BPI's proprietary Love of Workplace Index® assessment. Another 15 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed, and Google. The final 35 percent came from BPI's direct interviews and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then researched every company on the list to determine the final list of 100 companies and their rankings.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer, and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.

Media Contact: Cody Chapman, [email protected]

SOURCE Mohegan