MOHEGAN NAMED TO THE 2026 TOP 100 GLOBAL MOST LOVED WORKPLACES®

Mohegan ranked No. 61 Among the Top 100 Global Companies Recognized for Exceptional Workplace Culture, Employee Engagement, and Growth

UNCASVILLE, Conn., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan, a renowned entertainment and gaming brand, has been named to the 2026 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list by Best Practice Institute (BPI). Published as a custom feature in The Economist, the rankings recognize 100 organizations across industries where employees feel respected, connected to their work, aligned with company values and empowered to succeed. Mohegan ranked number 61 on this year's list, joining a select group of global companies recognized for fostering workplace cultures that inspire loyalty, engagement and long-term career growth.

"Mohegan demonstrates what it means to be a Most Loved Workplace® because its employees at all levels feel respected, connected to the company's mission, and confident that their voices and contributions matter," said Louis Carter, Founder and CEO of Best Practice Institute and creator of the Most Loved Workplace® certification and rankings. "People at every level are empowered to contribute ideas, solve problems, and take action."

Why Mohegan Stands Out

At Mohegan, culture is rooted in the "Spirit of Aquai," a guiding philosophy centered on welcoming others, mutual respect, cooperation and building meaningful relationships. These values, also known as "The Mohegan Way," help shape the employee experience across the company's portfolio of integrated entertainment resorts and digital gaming platforms.

Over the years, Mohegan has evolved from a single destination into one of the world's leading entertainment and gaming companies, with properties spanning North America. Throughout that growth, the company has remained committed to creating opportunities for team members to develop professionally, contribute ideas and build rewarding careers.

"Being named one of the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® is a reflection of the incredible team members who bring our culture to life every day." said Joe Hasson, Chief Operating Officer of Mohegan. "Guided by the Spirit of Aquai, we are committed to fostering an environment where people feel valued, respected and empowered to grow. As Mohegan continues to evolve as a global entertainment leader, our team is at the heart of everything we do. A culture of action creates workplaces people love and results that benefit employees, customers, and the business."

The recognition highlights Mohegan's commitment to cultivating a workplace where employees are supported and connected to a shared purpose while helping drive the exceptional guest service and experiences that define the brand.

How the Rankings Were Determined

The 2026 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list is grounded in proof from employees themselves. Research was conducted by Best Practice Institute (BPI) using the proprietary Love of Workplace Index® and advanced sentiment analysis. This methodology captures how employees truly experience their workplace, measuring emotional connection, collaboration, respect, alignment of values, and achievement.

Millions of employees were surveyed across companies of all sizes and industries. Hundreds of executives were also interviewed to provide context on culture, leadership, and strategy. Companies represented industries from Financial Services to Healthcare, Technology, Construction, and more.

This independent validation ensures the rankings reflect both the lived experiences of employees and a rigorous external assessment of workplace practices. In an era where candidates and employees seek proof over promises, the 2026 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® provides credible recognition that employees themselves stand behind.

Explore the Full List

To see the complete 2026 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list and company profiles, visit: https://mostlovedworkplace.com/top-100-global-most-loved-workplaces-2026/

To view the feature in The Economist, visit: https://insights.economistenterprise.com/projects/2026-top-100-global-most-loved-workplaces.

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer, and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States and Canada. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut and Pennsylvania, and Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls, Ontario. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions. For more information, visit mohegangaming.com

About Most Loved Workplace®

Most Loved Workplace® is a global certification and recognition platform powered by Best Practice Institute. Organizations certified as Most Loved Workplaces® outperform peers in retention, productivity, and customer satisfaction. Based on the Love of Workplace Index®, the model is featured in the bestselling book In Great Company (McGraw-Hill, 2019). To learn more about certifying your company, visit https://certcheck.mostlovedworkplace.com/.

About Best Practice Institute (BPI)

Best Practice Institute (BPI) is a leadership development and benchmark research organization that partners with corporations worldwide to optimize culture, performance, and talent strategy. BPI is the exclusive certifier and research body behind Most Loved Workplace®.

Media Contact:

Liz Cloutier

[email protected]

SOURCE Mohegan