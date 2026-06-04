Season-long celebration delivers major giveaways, headline entertainment, casino promotions and signature experiences across premier destinations

UNCASVILLE, Conn., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan's annual Hot Summer Fun campaign returns from June 22 through September 6, 2026, bringing a summer packed with headline entertainment, major casino promotions, immersive guest experiences and exclusive giveaways across four premier resort destinations: Mohegan Sun (CT), Mohegan Pennsylvania (PA), Fallsview Casino Resort (ON) and Casino Niagara (ON). From luxury vehicle giveaways and outdoor concert series to online gaming prize pools and live sporting events, Hot Summer Fun 2026 showcases the breadth of Mohegan's entertainment offerings both on property and online.

Mohegan resorts across North America heat up summer 2026 with Hot Summer Fun.

Mohegan Sun | Uncasville, Conn.

Mohegan Sun kicks off its biggest Hot Summer Fun campaign to date with $2 million in giveaways, prize pools, gaming promos and tournaments. Guests can enjoy 11 weeks of daily casino activations, outdoor concerts, online gaming promotions and one-of-a-kind resort experiences anchored by the award-winning destination's signature energy.

Among this summer's biggest highlights is the Future in Motion Giveaway, where Momentum members can earn entries for the chance to win their choice of a Tesla Model Y or Model 3. Mohegan Sun Online Casino also introduces the Connecticut Adventure Collection, featuring a $500,000 Casino Bonus Prize Pool, an Ineos Grenadier Station Wagon giveaway, and the "Sky's the Limit" Mohegan Sun Escape, offering a two-night stay in Mohegan Sun's award-winning Sky Tower, dining and spa credits, limousine transportation and a grand-prize helicopter arrival experience directly to Mohegan Sun's helipad.

A robust lineup of weekday promotions returns throughout Hot Summer Fun:

More Money Mondays (June 22–August 31) : 10 Momentum members will have the chance to win $1,000 in cash every hour from 10:00am to 7:00pm each week across slots, table games and Poker play.

: 10 Momentum members will have the chance to win $1,000 in cash every hour from 10:00am to 7:00pm each week across slots, table games and Poker play. Catchin' Rays Tuesdays (June 23–September 1): Guests step inside the Cash Cube for the chance to grab up to $5,000 in cash. Grab the $2 bill and double up winnings!

Guests step inside the Cash Cube for the chance to grab up to $5,000 in cash. Grab the $2 bill and double up winnings! Wild Winning Wednesdays (June 24–September 2): Momentum members compete in both slot and blackjack tournaments for a share of weekly prize pools.

Momentum members compete in both slot and blackjack tournaments for a share of weekly prize pools. Thrills & Chills Thursdays (June 25–September 3): Triple Status Points across slots, table games, poker, stadium gaming and the Race Book from 6:00am to midnight.

Triple Status Points across slots, table games, poker, stadium gaming and the Race Book from 6:00am to midnight. Fun in the Sun Fridays (June 26–September 4): Weekly giveaways, collectible T-shirts and Party on the Sun Patio free outdoor concerts featuring tribute bands, food trucks and drink specials.

Additional seasonal highlights include the return of the tropical Tiki Bar pop-up in the Sky Tower Lobby, a 10-ton sand sculpture honoring Mohegan Medicine Woman Dr. Gladys Tantaquidgeon anchoring The Shops at Mohegan Sun, and the $100,000 Hot Summer Fun Jackpot Celebration giving jackpot winners the chance to win even more throughout the summer.

Entertainment across the resort is also set to deliver one of the destination's strongest summer lineups yet. The first-ever Sun Country Fest arrives July 25 with Lauren Alaina headlining the outdoor festival, while Mohegan Sun Arena welcomes major acts including Brandi Carlile, Kesha, Goo Goo Dolls, Matt Rife, Billy Idol, TLC & Salt-N-Pepa featuring En Vogue, Shinedown and more.

The Sun Patio Concert Series returns with performances by Rick Ross, Home Free, Ying Yang Twins and additional national acts, while the Wolf Den hosts free live performances from Quiet Riot, Sister Hazel, Trixter and many others.

For more details, visit mohegansun.com.

Mohegan Pennsylvania | Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Mohegan Pennsylvania brings flair to Hot Summer Fun 2026 with a season filled with outdoor entertainment, weekly promotions and the Stars, Stripes & Jeeps Giveaway, where three Momentum members will drive away in red, white or blue Jeep Wrangler Sport vehicles from MotorWorld in celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

Party on the Patio, NEPA's favorite outdoor concert series, returns every Thursday night through September 10 with high-energy tribute bands, food trucks, drink specials and free admission. Additional live entertainment takes place throughout the property at Breakers, Embers Terrace and across the Racetrack on select Sundays.

Weekly promotions offer guests new ways to win every day of the week:

Play & Eat Sundays: Momentum members who earn at least four Status Points receive a $15 dining voucher valid through the following Sunday. Sundays also feature the $100,000 Stinkin' Rich Slot Tournament Series.

Momentum members who earn at least four Status Points receive a $15 dining voucher valid through the following Sunday. Sundays also feature the $100,000 Stinkin' Rich Slot Tournament Series. Mondays: Guests 50 years and older who earn one Status Point receive a $10 food credit valid at participating dining locations.

Guests 50 years and older who earn one Status Point receive a $10 food credit valid at participating dining locations. Tuesdays: Momentum Members who earn two Status Points can receive limited-edition Hot Summer Fun T-shirts, along with a return opportunity on Thursday for Mystery Free Slot Play prizes.

Momentum Members who earn two Status Points can receive limited-edition Hot Summer Fun T-shirts, along with a return opportunity on Thursday for Mystery Free Slot Play prizes. Wednesdays: Dining specials are featured across participating restaurants throughout the property.

Dining specials are featured across participating restaurants throughout the property. Thursdays: T-shirt recipients can redeem Mystery Free Slot Play prizes, table games players receive 2X Status Points, and Party on the Patio delivers live outdoor entertainment.

T-shirt recipients can redeem Mystery Free Slot Play prizes, table games players receive 2X Status Points, and Party on the Patio delivers live outdoor entertainment. Fridays & Saturdays: Momentum members can multiply their Stars, Stripes & Jeeps Giveaway entries, including up to 25X multipliers and special July 4th bonus opportunities.

Adding to the summer fun, the Remix 80's Pop Up Bar takes over from June 25th through August 1st, delivering an immersive retro nightlife experience. Guests can enjoy throwback cocktails, classic arcade games and a nostalgic soundtrack of 80's hits from icons like Madonna, Prince and Bon Jovi, all set against a vibrant backdrop of neon lights, vintage décor and interactive photo moments.

Additional summer highlights include Sunstakes Saturday on August 22, featuring more than $2 million in harness racing purses, food trucks, activities and family-friendly entertainment.

Discover more at moheganpa.com.

Fallsview Casino Resort & Casino Niagara | Niagara Falls, Ontario

Set against the iconic backdrop of Niagara Falls, Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara deliver a vibrant summer lineup of live entertainment, outdoor experiences and more than $700,0001 in giveaways and promotions throughout Hot Summer Fun 2026. From luxury vehicle prizes and Momentum rewards to slot tournaments and live entertainment, guests can enjoy a season packed with opportunities to win and celebrate summer.

One of the season's biggest highlights is the Drive Into Summer – Hot Summer Fun Car Giveaway, offering Momentum members the chance to drive away in a brand-new 2026 Lexus RX 350 Hybrid. From July 12 through August 22, guests can earn entries by swiping their Momentum card daily for the opportunity to become one of 4 weekly qualifiers selected throughout the promotional period. On Saturday, August 29, guests will have one final chance to enter a Wild Card drawing by swiping their Momentum card between noon and 4:30pm, with one additional qualifier selected at 4:40pm. The qualifiers will then compete in the grand prize giveaway at 5:00pm, where one lucky winner will take home the luxury Lexus SUV.

Fallsview Casino's Backyard BBQ presented by Molson Canadian returns every Thursday through September 24 with live music, food, drinks and scenic views overlooking Niagara Falls, while Splash Bar Live Entertainment presented by Coors Light keeps the energy high on Friday and Saturday nights on the gaming floor.

Guests can also take advantage of a full schedule of casino promotions across both properties, including:

Momentum Multiplier Mondays (Fallsview Casino Resort & Casino Niagara): Guests earn Double Momentum Dollars from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.

Guests earn Double Momentum Dollars from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Top Tier Tuesdays (Fallsview Casino Resort & Casino Niagara): Momentum members can swipe at promotional kiosks for the chance to instantly win up to $250 in Momentum Dollars and additional Free Slot Play prizes.

Momentum members can swipe at promotional kiosks for the chance to instantly win up to $250 in Momentum Dollars and additional Free Slot Play prizes. Instant Win Wednesdays (Fallsview Casino Resort & Casino Niagara): Hundreds of prizes in Momentum Dollars are awarded weekly through kiosk activations.

Hundreds of prizes in Momentum Dollars are awarded weekly through kiosk activations. Cosmic Spin Thursdays at Fallsview Casino Resort: Complimentary slot tournaments for Momentum members with Free Play prizes.

Complimentary slot tournaments for Momentum members with Free Play prizes. Fiesta Fridays Instant Win at Casino Niagara: Every Friday from 6:00pm to 10:00pm, players can participate by swiping their Momentum card for their chance to instantly win up to $250 Momentum Dollars.

Every Friday from 6:00pm to 10:00pm, players can participate by swiping their Momentum card for their chance to instantly win up to $250 Momentum Dollars. Play n Go Slot Tournaments at Casino Niagara: Weekly free slot tournaments with top prizes of up to $500 Free Play.

Weekly free slot tournaments with top prizes of up to $500 Free Play. Hot Summer Fun Multiplier Weekends (Fallsview Casino Resort & Casino Niagara): Double Momentum Dollar opportunities every Saturday and Sunday throughout July and August.

Double Momentum Dollar opportunities every Saturday and Sunday throughout July and August. Jackpot Club (Fallsview Casino Resort & Casino Niagara): Hand-pay jackpot winners of $3,000 or above earn entries into a quarterly drawing awarding up to $95,000 in cash and prizes.

Hand-pay jackpot winners of $3,000 or above earn entries into a quarterly drawing awarding up to $95,000 in cash and prizes. After Party Free Slot Tournaments at Fallsview Casino : From 10:30pm to 12:30am after select OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino shows, Momentum cardholders can enjoy a free Slot Tournament for a chance to win a top prize of $100 and free Slot play.

: From 10:30pm to 12:30am after select OLG Stage at Fallsview shows, Momentum cardholders can enjoy a free Slot Tournament for a chance to win a top prize of $100 and free Slot play. Canada Day Holiday Momentum Multiplier (Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara): On July 1 from 12:00pm to 5:00pm, celebrate the holiday, guests can celebrate the holiday by earning double Momentum Dollars with a 2x multiplier for Ignite, Leap, Ascend and Soar cardholders and 3x multiplier for Soar Hawk and above cardholders.

Live entertainment across Niagara Falls remains a centerpiece of the summer campaign. OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino hosts major performers including Flo Rida, Rod Stewart, Keith Urban, Jerry Seinfeld, Nelly, Little Big Town, Cypress Hill, Parker McCollum and Nikki Glaser throughout the summer, while the Avalon Theatre welcomes Spirit of the Dance for a multi-night engagement in August.

To explore Hot Summer Fun at Fallsview and Casino Niagara, visit fallsviewcasinoresort.com and casinoniagara.com.

From outdoor concerts and luxury giveaways to casino tournaments and online rewards, Hot Summer Fun 2026 reinforces Mohegan's position as a leader in destination entertainment across North America. With distinct experiences at every property and Momentum-driven rewards throughout the season, guests have more ways than ever to celebrate summer at Mohegan destinations.

1Terms and conditions may apply, please visit FallsviewCasinoResort.com or CasinoNiagara.com for full details.

ABOUT MOHEGAN

Mohegan is the owner, developer, and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States and Canada. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut and Pennsylvania and Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls, Ontario. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of North American customers. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit mohegangaming.com.

Contact:

Liz Cloutier

[email protected]

SOURCE Mohegan