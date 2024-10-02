Mohegan Partners with Gaming Analytics to Optimize Operations and Enhance the Guest Experience

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan, a global leader in casino and entertainment destinations, has entered into a multi-year partnership with Gaming Analytics (GA) to integrate AI solutions across its properties. This strategic collaboration encompasses Mohegan properties, including Mohegan Sun (Uncasville, CT) and Mohegan, Pennsylvania (Wilkes-Barre, PA) pending all regulatory approvals, with additional expansion to other locations planned.

Mohegan will implement a full suite of GA's AI-driven modules across slots, marketing and player development, as well as a host module designed to streamline operations, improve decision-making and boost guest experience.

The partnership marks a step forward in transforming the gaming landscape built on a shared vision, "Spirit of Aquai"

"Our partnership with Gaming Analytics was driven by their robust platform that integrates player development, campaign management and enterprise alignment tools into one comprehensive suite," said Ray Pineault, President and CEO of Mohegan. "This integration will streamline our operations, enhance efficiency and support our strategic business goals."

Focus on Enhancing Guest Experience and Operational Efficiency

Mohegan is centered on delivering personalized guest services across its properties as part of its enterprise-wide approach. Mohegan will optimize player engagement and streamline marketing efforts by integrating GA's platforms, creating consistency among all locations.

"We are focused on developing a unified enterprise strategy that augments player development and campaign management," said David Martinelli, Chief Marketing Officer of Mohegan. "The partnership with Gaming Analytics helps us reach our goal of delivering personalized offers that increase the guest experience across all our properties."

Leveraging A.I. for Innovation and Growth

Mohegan plans to leverage GA's AI to gain deeper insights into player preferences and behavior, enabling targeted and tailored services. Collaborating with GA gives Mohegan a unique advantage in using advanced AI tools to increase reactivation rates, which enhances the efficiency of campaign processes.

Looking Ahead

Mohegan envisions GA playing a significant role in the long term as the partnership progresses. Both companies are committed to continuous innovation and improvement. This commitment aligns with Mohegan's "Spirit of Aquai" values, a centuries-old guiding philosophy that infuses four key principles—welcoming, mutual respect, cooperation and building relationships— into everyday lives.

With this partnership, Mohegan continues its commitment to embracing advanced technology to enhance operations and deliver superior guest experiences, positioning itself at the forefront of the gaming industry.

"Our partnership with Mohegan marks a pivotal step in transforming the gaming landscape built on a shared vision of Mohegan's "Spirit of Aquai," said Kiran Brahmandam, CEO and Founder of Gaming Analytics. "We are excited to work together and move the industry forward with the power of A.I."

