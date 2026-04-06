Mohegan Sun Arena Marks 25th Anniversary with Two Metallica Performances

Highly Anticipated Special Anniversary Concerts come to Uncasville, CT this November

UNCASVILLE, Conn., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Mohegan Sun Arena's 25th Anniversary, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers and Nine‑time GRAMMY® Award–winners, Metallica, will perform two special concerts inside Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, November 19th, and Saturday, November 21st.

These shows will bring the band's No Repeat Weekend tradition to Mohegan Sun Arena, with each night featuring entirely different setlists and support acts. The Thursday, November 19th performance, beginning at 8:00pm will feature special guest Suicidal Tendencies, while the 8:00pm Saturday, November 21st show will include special guest Spiritbox. These special anniversary concerts are Metallica's first‑ever performances at Mohegan Sun Arena and their first in Connecticut since 1998.

Tickets for both performances will go on sale Friday, April 10th at 10:00am ET, through Ticketmaster. Tickets for November 19th will be available HERE and tickets for November 21st will be available HERE. A two-day package option will also be offered. Tickets will also be available beginning Saturday, April 11th, at the Mohegan Sun Box Office, subject to availability.

A Metallica Fan Club pre-sale also begins at 10:00am ET on Wednesday, April 8th. A Live Nation and Mohegan Sun pre-sale begins Thursday, April 9th at 10:00am ET.

"Metallica's first‑ever performance at Mohegan Sun Arena is a truly special moment as we celebrate the venue's 25th anniversary," said Jeff Hamilton, President & GM of Mohegan Sun. "The 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena has been home to so many unforgettable moments, hosting more than 3,000 events and welcoming over 15 million guests in its history. We couldn't be more excited to honor that legacy by welcoming one of the most iconic Rock bands ever and celebrating this milestone with fans."

Formed in 1981 by vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, alongside guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo, Metallica has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history. With nearly 125 million albums sold worldwide and more than 25 billion streams, the band has performed for millions of fans across all seven continents - more than 1.3 million of whom belong to the band's fiercely loyal and consistently growing Fifth Member fan club. Metallica's catalog of multi‑platinum albums includes Kill 'Em All; Ride the Lightning; Master of Puppets; …And Justice for All; Metallica (The Black Album), Load; ReLoad; St. Anger; Death Magnetic; Hardwired…To Self‑Destruct, and most recently, the GRAMMY® winning 72 Seasons, released April 14th, 2023, via the band's own Blackened Recordings label. Metallica's long list of achievements also includes two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards and Sweden's Polar Music Prize. Founded in 2017, Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation has also raised more than $29M, supporting career and technical education, food insecurity relief, and disaster response worldwide. Learn more at AllWithinMyHands.org.

Metallica has also just announced an incredible sold-out residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. The special Mohegan Sun Arena shows will also be the bands only Northeast dates in 2026.

Since opening in the fall of 2001 with a preseason game that featured Michael Jordan when Boston took on Washington, Mohegan Sun Arena has helped redefine live entertainment experiences at major casino destinations, setting the ultimate standard for concerts, comedy, and more. The Arena has hosted an extraordinary range of memorable performances, from Tim McGraw, Billy Joel, Kevin Hart, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Kenny Chesney, Jay‑Z, Fleetwood Mac, Prince, Bruno Mars, Ozzy Osbourne, Luke Combs, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé and countless more. Regularly hosting WWE, Division I college basketball, MMA, and boxing events, the Arena is one of the most versatile in the country. National recognitions also include multiple "Arena of the Year" awards by the Academy of Country Music (ACM), CMA "Arena of the Year" honors, Pollstar's #1 Indoor Arena ranking for its size, and Newsweek Readers' Choice wins for Best Casino with Live Entertainment in America.

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN ARENA

Mohegan Sun Arena, one of the busiest sports and entertainment venues in the world, was awarded the 2024 Newsweek Readers' Choice award for "Best Casino with Live Entertainment in America . " Mohegan Sun Arena was also named "Best Casino/Resort Venue of the Year" at the 35th Annual Pollstar Awards. In 2021, the 10,000-seat Arena also received its first worldwide "#1 Indoor Arena" ranking for its size from both Pollstar and VenuesNow. In recent years, the "Most Beloved Venue in America" has also been named the "World's Best Casino Venue," by Hartford Magazine, and is an eight-time national award winner for "Arena of the Year" by the Academy of Country Music Awards and one from G2E Las Vegas. For more information on concerts and other great events, visit the Mohegan Sun website. For this week's schedule, call the Entertainment and Special Events hotline at 1.888.226.7711. Complimentary self-parking is available in three convenient garages.

Media Contact:

Cody Chapman

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SOURCE Mohegan Sun