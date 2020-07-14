Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Selects Betfred USA Sports to Operate Sportsbook

"We're excited to work with Betfred, one of the leading Sportsbook operators in the UK and Europe," said Aviram Alroy, Vice President of Interactive Gaming at MGE. "Our affiliation will introduce new and attractive competition to the Las Vegas market. Betfred will create a seamless and best-in-class experience on our gaming floor, which will cater to both domestic and international visitors."

The Las Vegas-based Betfred USA Sports was created in 2019 by Betfred Group specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding U.S. sports betting market. The Betfred Sports branded Sportsbook inside Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vegas will include luxury seating, a state-of-the-art video wall, and over-the-counter wagering, as well as self-serve kiosks. This partnership marks the company's fourth U.S. Sportsbook, following properties in Iowa, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Online sports betting products will accompany each venue location, including in Nevada.

"Given our collaboration with two outstanding operators in Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, we are confident that our first foray into the Las Vegas Sportsbook market will be a great success," said Betfred Group's Chief Operating Officer, Mark Stebbings."Through our shared expertise, we will be offering a top class service for sports bettors in the entertainment capital of the world."

Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vegas' eight-month renovation is currently underway, and the re-imagined Las Vegas lifestyle casino resort is slated to open in Fall 2020, subject to all regulatory approvals.

About Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a state-of-the-art lifestyle casino operated by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE), master developer of awe-inspiring integrated entertainment resorts (IER) worldwide. Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vegas signifies the first tribal casino presence in the prestigious Las Vegas market, featuring a 60,000-square foot gaming venue located within Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, a Curio Collection by Hilton. For more information on Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vegas or MGE properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.

About Betfred USA Sports

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1500 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred USA Sports, a proud sportsbook sponsor of the Denver Broncos, is currently a licensed operator in Iowa, Pennsylvania and Colorado, with Nevada coming soon pending regulatory approval.

About Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Niagara Casinos in Niagara, Canada. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, as well as Northern Asia and Niagara Falls, Canada, and coming soon pending regulatory approval, Las Vegas, Nevada. MGE is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA and New England Black Wolves, a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit www.mohegangaming.com.

About Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a reimagined and re-conceptualized casino resort, slated to open in Fall 2020. The property will be a part of the Curio Collection by Hilton™. The integrated resort will intermix a passion for food and beverage with music and culture. The resort will feature three hotel towers totaling over 1,500 Chambers and suites; a 60,000 sq. ft. Mohegan Sun Casino operated by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment; a five-acre tropical paradise resort pool area; 117,000 sq. ft. of flexible indoor meeting and events space; live music and entertainment venue operated by AEG Presents with a capacity of 4,500+; and a portfolio of 12 dining venues including the iconic Nobu and luxury steakhouse MB Steak. The property is owned by JC Hospitality, LLC, in partnership with Juniper Capital Partners, Virgin Group, LiUNA, Fengate Asset Management, Dream and Orlando Development. The off-Strip playground, located at 4455 Paradise Road, is currently closed for renovations. For more information, visit https://virginhotels.com/las-vegas/.

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is an upper-upscale, global portfolio of more than 90 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts. Curio Collection properties offer travelers authentic, curated experiences through distinctly local offerings and elevated amenities, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Read the latest brand and hotel stories at newsroom.hilton.com/curio , and connect with Curio Collection on Facebook, Instagram , and Twitter.

