Mohegan Sun Documents Behind-the-Scenes Re-Opening Activities in Lighthearted Digital Series

"Back of House S4: A Fun and Revealing Digital Series" follows the professional lives of 10 employees as they adapt to the "new normal," taking viewers behind-the-scenes at Mohegan Sun to witness pre- and post-pandemic happenings. The series will provide an in-depth glimpse of Mohegan Sun's holiday festivities leading up to 2020, as well as the diligent steps and hard work taken by leadership and team members to safely reopen and operate one of the largest integrated entertainment resorts in the United States following its three-month closure due to COVID-19.

"Mohegan Sun has emerged from this unprecedented year as a hospitality industry leader at the forefront of health, safety and responsible entertainment delivery, for casino guests and employees," said George Galinsky, SVP of Marketing Communications at Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE). "We chose to film these notable moments in our history to document them for future generations and to show the critical role our dedicated team members served. Some fun moments pre-pandemic will keep the series light, while emotional moments upon closing and re-opening keep it real. The goal, as always, is to deliver best-in-class entertaining, memorable experiences in a safe, fun environment."

Primal-NY, an award-winning production studio, also returns for the fourth season to capture the latest and greatest happenings at Mohegan Sun. Robert Conticelli, President of Primal-NY said, "Compelling storytelling and innovative series production will ensure audiences connect with the resort and showcase Mohegan Sun's journey toward a successful reopening. We hope this authentic series will inspire viewers to visit and experience Mohegan's first-rate health, safety and entertainment offerings first-hand."

Enter to Win and Experience "Back in House" IRL*

To celebrate its fourth season premiere, backofhouse.tv and Mohegan Sun will host weekly contests following episode airings for viewers to visit Mohegan Sun and catch the "Back of House" cast in action. Viewers will be eligible to enter via backofhouse.tv for a chance to win a $100 gift card to Mohegan Sun, as well as a grand-prize giveaway choice of a $250 gift card or overnight stay at Mohegan Sun. Winners will be drawn on Fridays at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Season four will bring five brand-new episodes, showcasing the pre- and post-pandemic happenings at Mohegan Sun:

Episode 1: A New Beginning

Due to the pandemic, Mohegan Sun must close its doors for the first time ever. Watch as this 24/7, 365 day a year operation shifts gears to help its local community and its own employees, while they simultaneously attempt to understand life during quarantine. Given the greenlight to reopen, Jeff, Mary and Dan lead team members, working relentlessly to figure out how to reopen one of the largest travel destinations in the U.S. Ensuring the safety of both the guests and the staff is paramount. They must find a way.



As reopening day quickly approaches, the media floods Mohegan Sun. The health, safety and sanitation efforts are fastidious, fast, and furious as the clock ticks closer to guests returning to their favorite playground. The question on everyone's mind is: "How will this go?" The casino is spotless, the back hallways too, and the hotel rooms are treated with new stringent protocols. As the team leaders complete their final walkthroughs, the bright shine of a successful reopening lies just ahead on the horizon. See what happens next.



The holidays are back at Mohegan Sun! Chef Lynn and his team are building a life-size Gingerbread House. That includes teams from engineering, carpentry, security, EVS, marketing and more. The project requires notoriously long hours and can be quite stressful, but the team has some outside help too! Busloads of school children arrive at Mohegan Sun to put the finishing touches on this one-of-a-kind masterpiece. As a thank you, the Mohegan Sun team gives them a special surprise gift. Watch it all now!



What could be better than incredible holiday decorations and a Mariah Carey concert during the holidays? How about holiday decorating and a concert, followed by a drag queen holiday bash? Lindsay and Lauren work together to make sure that the event goes smoothly, but will these divas be too much to handle when they take over novelle? Be the first to find out. It is a night you won't soon forget, as the ladies vow to come back to Mohegan Sun again and again! Stay tuned.



It's New Year's Eve 2020 at Mohegan Sun. The range of festivities and parties is as massive as ever with well over 10,000 people in attendance. Lauren, Andre, and Tyler work as a team to ensure the evening goes off without a hitch. Will it? Can it? With Pyrotechnics scheduled for midnight over the waterfall in the Shops at Mohegan Sun, and a total ballroom makeover needed in under one hour in the convention center, anything can happen, and probably will. Will this team and all the other staff be able to ring in the New Year in style? Find out now.

*Giveaway Disclaimer

Must be 21 years or older to be eligible to win. By entering the promotion, you are opting in to receive email offers from Mohegan Sun and agree to sign a media release waiver. Media release waiver allows Mohegan Sun to use your likeness as a prize winner. Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply. No cash value. Offer is non-transferable. Offer valid at Mohegan Sun's Connecticut location only. Participants cannot be an employee of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment or one of its properties or a direct family member of an employee.

ABOUT BACK OF HOUSE

"Back of House" swings the doors of hospitality and entertainment wide open. It is a trailblazing all-access pass to the action behind the action at one of the world's largest integrated casino resort destinations, Mohegan Sun. Enjoy following fun, dedicated resort employees as they navigate occasional mishaps in their quests to make each guest's stay a perfect getaway experience. For more information, visit backofhouse.tv.

ABOUT PRIMAL NY

Primal NY is a full-service production studio specializing in brand discovery, digital strategy, content creation and distribution. Primal positions clients in ideal Digital, TV and Film scenarios. Based in New York City, the award-winning team of diverse filmmakers has experience across many industries including fashion, sports, music, hospitality, and motion pictures. Primal seeks relationships where opportunities exist to develop original content that enhances a client's brand identity by finding unique ways to tell their stories. For more information, visit primal-ny.com.

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN:

Owned by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, a golf course, over 80 shops, restaurants and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including a 10,000-seat Arena. Mohegan Sun is within easy access of New York, Boston, Hartford and Providence and located 15 minutes from the museums, antique shops and waterfront of Mystic Country. More information is available by calling 1.888.226.7711 or visiting mohegansun.com. Connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @mohegansun, view us on YouTube and find us on Snapchat at username MoheganSun.

