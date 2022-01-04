Mohegan Sun Pocono selects VizExplorer's marketing solution. Tweet this

"We are excited to add the 4th Mohegan Sun property to the VizExplorer family," said David Patent, CEO at VizExplorer. "We look forward to partnering with the Mohegan Sun Pocono team and enabling their team to advance their direct marketing capabilities."

About VizExplorer

VizExplorer's solutions transform your data into clear, actionable insights and revenue generating recommendations. You can choose automation and/or deep data exploration. Viz tools have been recognized as best in class for years and help maximize ROI for gaming operations, database marketing and player development. Learn more at www.vizexplorer.com.

About Mohegan Sun Pocono

Mohegan Sun Pocono is located on 400 acres in the hillside of Plains, Pennsylvania. It is within easy access of New York, Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware and just a short distance from other great northeastern Pennsylvania attractions such as Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club in Mountain Top and Claws 'N' Paws Wild Animal Park in Hamlin.

Owned by the Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut, it is one of the largest and most distinctive and spectacular entertainment, gaming, shopping and dining destinations in Pennsylvania. Since it was acquired in November 2005, Mohegan Sun Pocono has continued to evolve.

Mohegan Sun Pocono features a 238-room hotel with on-site spa and adjacent 20,000 square foot Convention Center. It is currently home to 82,000 square feet of gaming space including more than 50 table games, nearly 1,800 slot machines and electronic table games, a variety of dining and shopping options, nightlife, entertainment and live harness racing.

About Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Casinos in Niagara, Canada. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Nevada, Washington, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, as well as Northern Asia and Niagara Falls, Canada. MGE is also the owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA.

For more information on MGE and our properties, visit www.mohegangaming.com .

