Mohegan Sun Toasts Miss America 2020 Competition With Specialty Cocktail Menu

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of NBC's "The 2020 Miss America Competition" coming to Mohegan Sun Arena, one of the largest entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States, Mohegan Sun is announcing a limited-time Miss America-themed cocktail menu to welcome each of the 51 contestants to the Connecticut flagship property.

From the Massachusetts' "Massopolitan" to Connecticut's "Nutmegger" and the "Rhode Island Red", to Kentucky's iconic "Mint Julep" and New York's "Nero Manhattan", each menu was carefully curated to toast the individual regions, while celebrating Miss America's big debut at Mohegan Sun. The all-encompassing Integrated Entertainment Resort boasts more than 45 bars and restaurants that will roll out select cocktails from this extensive and mouthwatering menu during the month of December to complement the Miss America 2020 Competition.

"This is a particularly exciting time for both Mohegan Sun and the Miss America Organization as they bring this iconic and empowering competition to one of the busiest arenas in the United States," said Jeff Hamilton, President and General Manager of Mohegan Sun. "Our property-wide Miss America-themed cocktail menu is just another fun way for our guests, contestants and visitors from around the world to celebrate The Miss America Competition coming to Mohegan Sun for the very first time."

Available through Tuesday, December 31st, Mohegan Sun's regional cocktail menus provide the ultimate opportunity for guests and Miss America fans alike to toast the 2020 Competition. Highlights of the regional menus available at Mohegan Sun include:

Northeast

Massachusetts – "Massopolitan," available at The Lansdowne Irish Pub & Music House

Cheers to the Bay State with a delicious Massopolitan at The Lansdowne Irish Pub & Music House: Ketel One Vodka, cranberry juice, triple sec & fresh lime juice topped with pinot grigio and cranberries served in a chilled, sugar-rimmed martini glass.

available at The Lansdowne Irish Pub & Music House Connecticut - "Nutmegger," available at GAME ON

Jim Beam Bourbon and apple cider paired together with a nutmeg and cinnamon rim in our tribute to the Constitution State, served only at GAME ON Mohegan Sun.

available at GAME ON Rhode Island - "The Rhode Island Red," available at VISTA Lounge at Wombi Rock

The Rhode Island Red may be an American breed of chicken, but this cocktail is far from farm fare. Toast to the East Coast with Sauza Tequila, Chambord, fresh lime juice, agave nectar and ginger beer, only at VISTA Lounge at Wombi Rock!

available at VISTA Lounge at Wombi Rock New York – "Nero Manhattan," available at BALLO

A Manhanttan made with Redemption Bourbon, Amaro Nonino and Angostura bitters.

Southeast

Tennessee – "Jack and Coke," available at Comix Roadhouse

Honoring the home of Jack Daniels, sip on a classic Jack Daniels and Coca-Cola.

available at Comix Roadhouse Florida – "Screwdriver," available at Comix Roadhouse

Sip on a refreshing Tito's Handmade Vodka cocktail made with Florida's state fruit, orange!

available at Comix Roadhouse Georgia – " The Farmer's Daughter," available at Comix Roadhouse

Stoli Razberi Vodka, fresh strawberries, basil leaves and simple sugar.

available at Comix Roadhouse Kentucky – "Mint Julep," available at Comix Roadhouse

Brought to the mainstage of cocktails through its association with the Kentucky Derby, this cocktail is made with Maker's Mark Bourbon , sugar syrup and fresh mint.

Southwest

Texas – " Paloma ," available at Tom's Urban

Tequila, lime juice and a grapefruit-flavored soda served on the rocks with a lime wedge.

" available at Tom's Urban New Mexico – "Margarita," available at Tom's Urban

Tequila, orange liqueur and lime juice.

available at Tom's Urban Oklahoma – " Whiskey Sour," available at Tom's Urban

Whiskey, lemon juice and sugar.

available at Tom's Urban Arizona – "Tequila Sunrise," available at Tom's Urban

A refreshing combination of tequila, orange juice and grenadine syrup, served unmixed to create a beautiful gradient effect.

Midwest

Illinois – " The Chicago Fizz ," available at Harvest Moon Bar

Dark rum, ruby port, lemon juice, sugar and club soda.

available at Harvest Moon Bar Minnesota – "Midwest Martini," available at Harvest Moon Bar and the Wolf Den

Michelob Golden Light Ultra with olives.

available at Harvest Moon Bar and the Wolf Den Nebraska – " The Kool-Aid Caddy"

Orange vodka and cranberry juice.

– " North Dakota – "The Howlin' Wolf," available at the Wolf Den

White Crème de Menthe, blue curaçao, vodka and Sprite.

West Coast

California – " Mimosa ," available at novelle

A brunch necessity, the Mimosa is created with champagne and a splash of orange juice.

," available at novelle Washington – " Espresso Martini ," available at novelle

Vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur and sugar syrup.

" ," available at novelle Oregon – " The Campfire Confessional ," available at novelle

Cognac, lemon juice, orange juice, honey drinking vinegar, Angostura bitters and a pinch of herbs.

," available at novelle Nevada – "Negroni," available at novelle

Gin, vermouth rosso and Campari garnished with an orange peel.

Guests raising a toast to Mohegan Sun and Miss America's new partnership and the 2020 event are encouraged to share the fun on social media by posting an image of their delicious cocktail with #ToastToMissAmerica and #MissAmerica2020.

For more information about Miss America 2020 coming to Mohegan Sun, click here. Tickets to "Miss America 2020" are still available for purchase through ticketmaster.com and the Mohegan Sun Box Office.

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN:

Owned by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, a golf course, over 80 shops, restaurants and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including a 10,000-seat Arena. Mohegan Sun is within easy access of New York, Boston, Hartford and Providence and located 15 minutes from the museums, antique shops and waterfront of Mystic Country. More information is available by calling 1.888.226.7711 or visiting mohegansun.com. Connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @mohegansun, view us on YouTube and find us on Snapchat at username MoheganSun.

Charisse Huff

Chuff@mohegansun.com

Coyne PR

MoheganSun@coynepr.com

SOURCE Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment