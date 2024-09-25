Mohegan Sun Unveils a New Chapter of Behind-the-Scenes Entertainment with "Back of House" Season 8

This Award-Winning Digital Series Returns with Fresh Episodes and a Chance for Viewers to Win a Luxurious Two-Night Getaway

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Sun, one of the world's top entertainment destinations, has announced the launch of Season 8 of its original digital series, Back of House (BOH). Starting Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. EDT, weekly episodes will reveal the magic behind making Mohegan Sun an ideal weekday or weekend getaway suitable for all kinds of guests.

Back of House Cast

"Back of House continues to demonstrate Mohegan Sun's serious commitment to delivering unforgettable hospitality and entertainment experiences for everyone," said George Galinsky, senior vice president of marketing communications at Mohegan. "This season takes viewers on a journey to see how our team members always try to create lasting memories for every guest, whether it's a large-scale party or an intimate family vacation."

Produced by Primal-NY, the multi-award-winning series offers an exclusive look at how Mohegan Sun's team pulls off its one-of-a-kind events and guest experiences. "Capturing the essence and spirit of Mohegan Sun's world-class hospitality is always a creative opportunity," said Robert Conticelli, president of Primal-NY. "This season, we delved deeper into the stories that unfold both behind the scenes and out-front with guests, providing viewers with all new perspectives. It is the most immersive season yet."

"Back of House Season 8 – All New, All Fun and All In" invites viewers to see Mohegan Sun through the lens of its kitchens, stages and executive offices. From beautiful brunches to unbridled girls' night celebrations to new kinds of outdoor parties and amusing family vacations, season eight celebrates Mohegan Sun's blend of excitement and its authentic commitment to guests.

Episode 1: "Oh Yes, It's Ladies' Night, and the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun!"

Lefty and Dashann roll out the red carpet for a group of girlfriends looking to have an unforgettable girls' night out. From great food to an exciting night of dancing and fun, Mohegan Sun delivers an epic experience for this group of friends.

A fun-filled family vacation kicks off as children and parents alike enjoy Mohegan Sun's top amenities with the help of Mary and Krista. From the Cyber Quest arcade to indoor pool time to a courtside experience at a Connecticut Sun basketball game, this episode has something for everyone.

Geena and Kevin take viewers through a new initiative to reward Mohegan Sun's dedicated team members. With surprise gifts, yoga sessions and delicious chocolates from Chocolux, it's all about making employees feel appreciated.

Chef Lynn leads a tour of Mohegan Sun's exciting new brunch offerings, with Todd English and his signature dishes at Tuscany to fresh a la carte items with Chef Abraham at Michael Jordan's Steak House. Join the chefs as they showcase how to start a getaway right.

Jeff and the entire team are preparing for a large charity event to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. It's a high-energy Country Western gala, and Erin and the team's efforts are focused on creating an incredible night of giving back.

Lauren and many other departments are working tirelessly to launch Mohegan Sun's new Sun Patio Bar, creating a space for exciting outdoor summer events. The action continues at Mohegan Pennsylvania, where Jennifer and the crew help prepare for the 15th anniversary of Party on the Patio.

In honor of the season premiere on backofhouse.tv, Mohegan Sun is hosting a contest where viewers can enter to win a two-night stay for two in a Riverview Suite, including a choice of brunch at Todd English's Tuscany or Michael Jordan's Steak House and a $150 Mohegan Sun gift card. The contest will run throughout the season, with one grand prize winner selected on Nov. 13, 2024. For more information, visit backofhouse.tv.

Since the premiere of its first season, BOH has been viewed in more than 19 countries and 625 cities and continues to showcase the property's dynamic and award-winning work culture. Digital marketing and video awards, both platinum and gold, include HSMAI, Telly, Vega, Marcom and Communicator honors.

ABOUT BACK OF HOUSE:

"Back of House" swings the doors of hospitality and entertainment wide open. It is a trailblazing all-access pass to the action behind the action at one of the world's largest integrated casino resort destinations, Mohegan Sun. Enjoy following fun, dedicated resort employees as they navigate obstacles and challenges in their quests to make each guest's stay a perfect getaway experience. For more information, visit backofhouse.tv where you can also book a room, buy show tickets, gift cards, Mohegan Sun merchandise, and even check out careers with Mohegan Sun.

ABOUT PRIMAL NY:

Primal NY is a full-service production studio specializing in brand discovery, digital strategy, content creation and distribution. Primal positions clients in ideal Digital, TV and Film scenarios. Based in New York City, the award-winning team of diverse filmmakers has experience across many industries including fashion, sports, music, hospitality, and motion pictures. Primal seeks relationships where opportunities exist to develop original content that enhances a client's brand identity by finding unique ways to tell their stories. For more information, visit primal-ny.com.

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN:

Owned by Mohegan, Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, a golf course, more than 70 shops and luxury retail, world-class restaurants and bars, as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including the 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena. With industry-leading digital gaming offerings, including Mohegan Sun Beyond and the Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook, the flagship property offers cutting-edge gaming solutions to global customers both online and in-person. Mohegan Sun is within easy access of New York, Boston, Hartford and Providence and located 15 minutes from the museums, antique shops and waterfront of Mystic Country. More information is available by calling 1.888.226.7711 or visiting mohegansun.com. Connect with us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter and Instagram @mohegansun; view us on YouTube; and find us on Snapchat at username MoheganSun.

SOURCE Mohegan