Mohegan Sun's Award-Winning "Back of House" is Back for More!

"We are committed to continue spotlighting our impressive staff and what it takes to operate a large, multi-faceted enterprise which is very much like running a small city," said George Galinsky, SVP of Marketing Communications at Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE). "We do enjoy peeling back the curtain like no one has ever done before to give fans an inside look at the operation and the people they would never get to see - all while displaying our family-friendly work environment and underscoring Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment as a global integrated entertainment resort leader."

Introducing new cast members and bringing back a few familiar faces, "Back of House" season three follows the professional lives of six Mohegan Sun employees, including the resort's Creative Events Manager, Executive Pastry Chef, Multimedia Designer, Director of Asian Communications, Public Events Planner and General Manager of novelle – Mohegan Sun's new ultra-lounge venue which opened this summer. From planning large-scale VIP events to preparing kitchen staff for a massive gathering, "Back of House" reveals how Mohegan Sun staff transform behind-the-scenes operations into fun and memorable experiences for every guest, while demonstrating their collaborative relationships and the "wow" factor that comes with working at one of the world leaders in resort entertainment.

"We produce high quality visuals that offer a unique perspective on teamwork in action at Mohegan Sun. Our approach to this style of storytelling ensures that audiences will be inspired to visit the destination and experience it firsthand," said Robert Conticelli, President of Primal-NY.

In 2019, "Back of House" received multiple accolades from the 25th Annual Communicator Awards, the leading international program recognizing big ideas in marketing. Mohegan Sun's popular digital TV series also won Telly and Vega Awards for groundbreaking Branded Content. "Back of House" is also used by the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International Foundation (HSMAIF) as part of a campaign to inspire future leaders in hospitality.

Tune-in and WIN

Every Thursday night, viewers will have the unique opportunity to win up to 6 awe-inspiring prize bundles centered around each corresponding episode. Prizes include a custom cake made by Chef Lynn himself, a table at the hottest BBQ Fest of the year, a taste of Southeast Asia and Mohegan Sun shopping spree, VIP access and bottle of bubbly at Mohegan's latest ultra-lounge, novelle, and a luxurious stay in Aspire with your very own butler. One lucky grand prize winner will be chosen for a behind-the-scenes tour of Mohegan Sun and experience "Back of House" with the stars themselves.

Don't miss the following highlights from "Back of House" season three:

Episode 1: Birthday Cake Showdown

Mohegan Sun makes over 7,000 cakes a year. Today, there's a training competition between five dedicated employees who come in on their day off. According to Chef Lynn, "we always do more than needed, and I want to see the best of the best." Erica a cake lover, and Jeff, a cake hater, are both recruited to help pick the winner! See how it all turns out.

Episode 2: Silent Panicker

It's that time of year when Sun BBQ Fest and Party on the Rooftop fall on the same weekend. Ouch! With so many moving parts, including outside vendors, and internal departments alike, Andre and his team are on a mission to make both events run as smooth as possible, and of course, create memorable experiences for the guests. Will his biggest problem be tight deadlines or his desire for perfection!? Tune in to find out.

Episode 3: Asian Beauty

One of the biggest events on Cindy's annual calendar is the Asian Beauty Pageant, which kicks-off late in the evening and runs over night. It's a large-scale production for the entertainment team and countless other employees, as well. Cindy's all-night balancing act juggles guests, co-workers, contestants, superstar performers, and even her own shoes. How will she survive?

Episode 4: The Final 48!?

48 Hours before novelle officially opens, and Joe is either sweating bullets or as cool as ice; it's hard to know for sure – Jeff can't even tell! New to Mohegan Sun, Joe is feeling the pressure of making a good first impression. His years of experience in nightlife have prepared him for this moment. Will he and his team come through?

Episode 5: Red Carpet Rollout

Celebrity handler Lindsay Cady is feistier than ever and attributes the temperament to the last stage of her pregnancy. How will this go down? Is she able to deliver a big-name celebrity for the opening of novelle, or will she be delivering something else?! How will it go with Joe, her "f#!%#g nuts" colleague who has "the patience of a flea"? It's Lindsay at her best.

Episode 6: Jack of All Trades

Peter's "real" job is in Human Resources, but he's willing to pitch in anywhere, anytime. This time, a request to help unveil a new casino game is diverting his attention away from the big slot tournament he volunteered to host. "Mr. ShowBiz" is desperate to find time for a moment of Zen before the big event. He eventually reveals himself and steals the show. See how it all goes down!

Don't miss a minute of these employees in action when Back of House season three airs on Thursday, October 10 at 8 p.m. EST. To tune-in and meet the new cast, visit BackofHouse.TV.

ABOUT BACK OF HOUSE

"Back of House" swings the doors of hospitality and entertainment wide open. It is a trailblazing all-access pass to the action behind the action at Mohegan Sun, one of the world's largest integrated casino resort destinations. Enjoy following fun, dedicated employees as they navigate occasional mishaps in their quests to make each guest's stay a perfect getaway experience. For more information, visit backofhouse.tv.

ABOUT PRIMAL NY

Primal NY is a full-service production studio specializing in brand discovery, digital strategy, content creation and distribution. Primal positions clients in ideal Digital, TV and Film scenarios. Based in New York City, the award-winning team of diverse filmmakers has experience across many industries including fashion, sports, music, hospitality, and motion pictures. For more information, visit primal-ny.com. Primal NY chose Fact & Friction Inc., a TV content consulting company, run by award-winning showrunner Ron Carroll for partnership on the series. The company is based in New York and Toronto, visit factandfriction.com.

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN

Owned by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE), Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, two pools, a golf course, over 80 shops, restaurants and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including the 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena. Mohegan Sun is within easy access of New York, Boston, Hartford, New Haven and Providence and located 15 minutes from the museums, antique shops and waterfront of Mystic Country. More information is available by calling 1.888.226.7711 or visiting mohegansun.com. Connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @mohegansun, view us on YouTube and find us on Snapchat at username MoheganSun.

