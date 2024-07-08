MOHELA Awarded Top Workplace by St. Louis Post-Dispatch for its Commitment to Missouri Student Borrowers and Employees

ST. LOUIS, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MOHELA, a nonprofit, governmental entity dedicated to helping the student loan borrowers it serves, has been awarded a 2024 Top Workplace by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for its dedication to Missouri families. MOHELA was previously awarded a Top Workplace by USA Today in April 2024.

"We are honored to be awarded as a Top Workplace in St. Louis and recognized for our dedication to our employees and the student borrowers we serve," said Scott Giles, Executive Director and CEO of MOHELA. "This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to fostering a family-like workplace environment for our employees whose service helps families in Missouri and nationwide. We believe that when our employees are supported and cared for, they are best equipped to fulfill our mission of providing the highest level of service to our borrowers."

The Top Workplaces employer recognition award recognizes organizations with at least 50 employees in the Greater St. Louis area. Winners are selected by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch based on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey.

Based in St. Louis, MOHELA is a strong contributor to its state and employs 540 Missourians. MOHELA supports its employees with generous tuition reimbursement and private student loan payment reimbursement programs, along with flexible hybrid and remote work options to promote work-life balance. The organization fosters a positive workplace culture by organizing activities and recognition programs for its employees, including game days, charity drives, and virtual clubs for crafting, reading, and gaming.

In addition to its economic contributions to the state, MOHELA is also a vital partner to Missouri communities. MOHELA's Foundation provides grants, scholarships, and zero-interest loans to support local students, families, local institutions, high schools, and nonprofit organizations in Missouri. Over the last five years (2018-2023), the Missouri Scholarship and Loan Foundation has assisted over 8,500 Missouri students, distributing $17.5 million in scholarships and grants and $24.2 million in interest-free loans for Missouri students. You can learn more about MOHELA's contributions to the state here.

To read more about MOHELA's award as a Top St. Louis Workplace, click here.

About MOHELA

MOHELA is a non-profit, governmental entity with 40 years of experience and a track record of providing exceptional customer service to the borrowers it serves. MOHELA plays an essential role in the federal student loan ecosystem, providing support and assistance for around eight million federal borrowers on behalf of the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Federal Student Aid (FSA). The organization is frequently named a top servicer in FSA quarterly surveys due to its commitment to providing high-quality customer service to their borrowers.

In 2023, MOHELA was proud to assist more than six million federal borrowers in their return to repayment. MOHELA's customer service team facilitated over 3.1 million customer service calls and processed more than 2.36 million Income-Driven Repayment Plan applications and over 2.58 million payments to the federal government on behalf of borrowers throughout 2023.

During MOHELA's time as the interim Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) servicer (July 2022 through April 2024), MOHELA processed nearly $55 billion in PSLF forgiveness for nearly 737,000 borrowers at the direction of FSA - a record-high for the government-run program. In the five-year period prior to MOHELA becoming the interim PSLF servicer, only about 165,000 borrowers had received $10.5 billion in loan forgiveness.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE MOHELA