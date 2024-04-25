MOHELA Awarded Top Workplace by USA Today for its Culture, Care, and Commitment to Borrowers

ST. LOUIS, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MOHELA, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping the student loan borrowers it serves, has been awarded a 2024 Top Workplace by USA Today.

The prestigious award from USA Today recognizes MOHELA's commitment to fostering an inclusive work culture, making a positive impact in the communities they serve, and fulfilling its mission of care for their employees and borrowers.

"We are proud to be recognized as one of the nation's Top Workplaces," said Scott Giles, MOHELA's Executive Director and CEO. "This award is a testament to the core values we deliver every day of service excellence, teamwork, agility, integrity, respect, and stewardship. Our employees take great pride in making a positive impact on lives by providing support to borrowers while they are navigating their loan repayment process. Our employees care about each other, and they care about the borrowers we serve."

The Top Workplaces USA awards recognize organizations with 150 or more employees for fostering strong workplace cultures. Winners are selected based on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey.

MOHELA's employees across teams are actively engaged and connected with one another outside of work. They participate in a variety of recreational activities — including a staff soccer team, book club, and bowling league. Activities span from local activities to cross-country for virtual events like the book club and a cooking demonstration.

Leadership and peers recognize employees for their accomplishments – big and small. The PROPS Recognition Committee launched employee recognition software in 2023 that encourages staff members to show their appreciation for each other. In the first year alone, there were more than 6,000 messages of recognition and praise shared among employees.

MOHELA is a nonprofit loan servicer with 40 years of experience and a track record of providing exceptional customer service to the borrowers it serves. As a loan servicer, MOHELA helps student loan borrowers manage and navigate repayment of their loans.

Through its Foundation, MOHELA provides grants, scholarships, and zero-interest loans to support students, families, local institutions, high schools, and nonprofit organizations in Missouri to help make higher education accessible for all students. During the 2023-2024 academic year, the Foundation contributed $6 million in total to Access Missouri, Missouri's A+ Program, and Bright Flight, which support student scholarships and grants. The Foundation also contributed over $12 million in student scholarships, grants, and interest-free loans.

Learn more about MOHELA's award as a Top Workplaces USA 2024.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE MOHELA