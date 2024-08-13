MOHELA's Foundation Awards Over $1.4 Million in Scholarships to Missouri Students

Foundation's Purdy Emerging Leaders Scholarship Program to Support 320+ Students During the 2024-2025 Academic Year

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MOHELA, a non-profit, governmental corporation dedicated to helping the student loan borrowers it serves, announced the awarding of $1,493,300 in scholarships to over 320 Missouri students during the 2024-2025 academic year through its Foundation's Purdy Emerging Leaders Scholarship Program.

"We are proud to award this year's recipients of the Purdy Emerging Leaders Scholarship Program for their outstanding academic performance, commitment to leadership, and dedication to their communities," said Melissa Findley, Executive Director of the Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation. "By supporting these outstanding students in their higher education journey, we are investing in the future leaders of our communities."

The Purdy Emerging Leaders Scholarship Program was established by MOHELA's Foundation, the Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation, to provide scholarships to outstanding students on Missouri college campuses who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership, and character, and who require additional funding for higher education.

"Being non-profit, MOHELA is committed to supporting students including by helping to eliminate financial barriers to ensure that more young Missourians can fulfill their higher education dreams," said Scott Giles, Executive Director, and CEO of MOHELA. "By providing these scholarships to hundreds of deserving students, MOHELA's Foundation is helping to pave the way for their academic success and future contributions to Missouri's communities."

The recipients of the 2024-2025 Purdy Emerging Leaders Scholarship Program will be attending 39 colleges and universities across Missouri, including Drury University, Missouri State University, Missouri University of Science & Technology, Saint Louis University and University of Missouri- Columbia.

Janelle P. from Springfield, Missouri, expressed her gratitude: "This scholarship will significantly ease the financial burden of my education, allowing me to focus more on my academic and leadership pursuits. It provides motivation to excel and make the most of the opportunities ahead. I am committed to upholding the values and expectations associated with this scholarship, and I look forward to contributing positively to my community and future profession as I continue my educational journey. Thank you once again for your belief in my potential and for investing in my future. Your support makes a meaningful difference in my life, and I am truly grateful."

Warren B. from St. James, Missouri, conveyed his appreciation: "This scholarship will significantly reduce my financial burden and allow me to focus more on my studies. I am looking forward to the upcoming school year and the chance to continue to demonstrate the qualities that this scholarship recognizes. I am also eager to uphold the values of leadership and community service that the Purdy Emerging Leaders Scholarship represents. Once again, thank you for your generosity and support. I am determined to make you proud of your investment in my education."

The Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation was established by MOHELA in 2010 to enhance accessibility and affordability of higher education for Missouri families. Through its Foundation, MOHELA provides grants, scholarships, and zero-interest loans to support students, families, local institutions, high schools, and nonprofit organizations in Missouri. In the last five years, the Foundation has assisted more than 8,500 students in the local community, distributing a total of $17.5 million in scholarships and grants, and $24.2 million in interest-free loans for Missouri students during the 2018-2023 academic years. For more information on the Foundation, please visit: https://www.moslf.org/programs.aspx

About MOHELA

MOHELA is a non-profit, governmental corporation with 40 years of experience and a track record of providing exceptional customer service to the borrowers it serves. MOHELA plays an essential role in the federal student loan ecosystem, providing support and assistance for around 8 million federal borrowers on behalf of the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Federal Student Aid (FSA). The organization is frequently named a top servicer in FSA quarterly surveys due to its commitment to providing high-quality customer service to their borrowers.

In 2023, MOHELA, on behalf of FSA, helped 6 million borrowers enter repayment and facilitated over 3.1 million customer service calls. While serving as the interim PSLF servicer, MOHELA processed the largest amount of forgiveness—nearly $55 billion for 737,000 individual borrowers—by an FSA contractor in the history of the program.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE MOHELA