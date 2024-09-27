MOHIT RAMCHANDANI'S "CITY OF DREAMS" PLEDGES 25% OF PROFITS TO ANTI-TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATIONS AS ACCLAIMED FILM LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO AND APPLE TV ON FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 27th

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its theatrical release where the film received an A Cinema Score and a 90% Popcorn Meter Rating on Rotten Tomatoes along with an outpouring of support from icons of Media, Music, Sports and Culture, the producers of City of Dreams have pledged 25% of the film's profits to A21 and other anti-trafficking organizations as the film makes its streaming debut on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV on Friday September 27th.

Inspired by true events, City of Dreams follows Jesús, a young Mexican boy whose dreams of becoming a soccer star are shattered when he's trafficked across the border and sold to a sweatshop making fast fashion in downtown Los Angeles. Forced to adhere to the grueling work schedule dictated by El Jefe, Jesús finds solace in Elena, a girl who was similarly betrayed and sold into slavery. When she goes missing and another coworker is severely beaten, Jesús realizes that the only way to save himself and the others is to fight back, even if it costs him his life. The film stars newcomer Ari Lopez in a tour de force performance and is accompanied by Golden Globe® Nominee Diego Calva (Babylon), Paulina Gaitán ("Narcos"), Jason Patric (The Lost Boys), and Renata Vaca (Saw X).

The film has been propelled by word of mouth led by a high profile group of Ambassadors including NY Times Best Selling Author and Speaker Tony Robbins, 5-Time Latin Grammy Winner Luis Fonsi, Ex-Republican Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Academy Award Winning Actress Mira Sorvino, Academy Award Nominated Actor Sylvester Stallone, Emmy Winning Actor Martin Sheen, Former Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson, Songwriter's Hall of Famer Linda Perry, Academy Award Winning Producer Michael Phillips, Academy Award Nominated Actress Yalitza Aparicio, Surfing legend Garrett McNamara, Inter Miami Soccer Star Leo Campana, Miami Heat President Pat Riley, Former Sony Pictures Chairman Peter Guber, World Series winner Jeremy Affeldt, TV Presenters Maria Menonous and Kathy Lee Gifford.

Director Mohit Ramchandani and his producing partners have partnered with A21, one of the largest ant-trafficking organizations that educates consumers, provides aftercare services for survivors and teaches the public how to identify trafficking victims. In addition, the producers are organizing a screening for Congress that will be hosted by Executive Producer Tony Robbins and introduce ideas for new legislation that will help protect children and have higher compliance standards' for corporations and brands that sub-contract to 3rd parties; the key driver in the exploitation of human slave labor.

"This powerful film exposes the devastating reality of human trafficking in the United States and beyond — a crisis that A21 has been on a mission to end for more than 16 years. By raising awareness for stories like Jesús's, we can mobilize a global community to take a stand against human trafficking," said A21.

Contact for Tony Robbins:

Jennifer Connelly

(646) 922-7755

[email protected]

SOURCE City of Dreams