Mohr Capital Acquires Three Industrial Buildings in Sale-Leaseback Transaction

News provided by

Mohr Capital

29 Aug, 2023, 09:53 ET

Off-market transaction highlights Mohr's strategic growth

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Capital has acquired three mission-critical facilities from Crothall Laundry Services, an H.I.G. Capital company and one of the leading providers of medical laundry services to the hospital industry. The transaction includes facilities in Phoenix, Arizona, Winston Salem, North Carolina and Birmingham, Alabama.

Continue Reading
Crothall Laundry Facilities Building
Crothall Laundry Facilities Building

"Despite the recent slowdown in transactions nationwide, Mohr Capital continues to expand by acquiring strategic industrial facilities across the country," said Bob Mohr, Mohr Capital CEO. "These facilities are strong additions to our portfolio, and we're happy to partner with Crothall in this mutually beneficial long-term lease agreement."

Rodrigo Godoi, Managing Director of Investments at Mohr Capital, and Michael Barner, Crothall Laundry CEO worked together to execute this transaction.

"We have worked closely with Crothall Laundry on this off-market transaction to achieve a great solution for their long-term occupancy of these facilities," said Godoi. "We have a great relationship with Crothall that started years ago as their landlord on a different facility in Northern California and look forward to continuing our partnership with them."

About Mohr Capital
Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value exchange of office, industrial, healthcare, hospitality and retail assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $2.5 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued and underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns.

To learn more about Mohr Capital, visit: https://www.mohrcap.com.

SOURCE Mohr Capital

Also from this source

Mohr Capital Adds More Than 800,000 Square Feet to Mohr Logistics Park

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.