MOHR CAPITAL AND STANDARD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TO DEVELOP SPECULATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROJECT IN RENO, NEVADA

The partnership will result in the delivery of a 180K SF building in Reno's North Valleys submarket in summer of 2025

RENO, Nev., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Capital has partnered with Standard Real Estate Investments to develop a 180,000-square-foot industrial facility in Reno, NV. The 11-acre site, located at 9865 North Virginia Street in the North Valleys submarket, will be developed as a multi-tenant industrial building.

The project is helmed by Mohr Capital, with Standard REI serving as the equity JV partner, FCL Construction as the general contractor, Techtonics Design Group as the civil engineer and architect, and Stearns Bank as the construction loan lender.

Rendering provided by Mohr Capital.

The property will consist of a single-story building, designed with future logistics and distribution tenants in mind. Other features will include the following:

Large grade-level, drive-in doors (14 x 16 ft)

32-foot clear height

Options to build office spaces on the end caps and in-line

25 dock positions outfitted with 40,000-lb. levelers and seals

Motion-sensing LED light fixtures

ESFR fire protection sprinkler system

Roof-mounted, gas-fired make-up air units

This industrial building is slated for completion in the summer of 2025.

Reno's emergence as a key strategic distribution hub has catalyzed significant growth across manufacturing, logistics, and data center sectors.

"Reno's emergence as a key distribution hub has not only diversified the city's industrial base, but has also created a robust economic environment," said Tom Theobald, senior vice president of development at Mohr Capital. "This project capitalizes on Reno's pivotal role and attractive position as a destination for forward-looking logistics and distribution partners."

This is Mohr Capital's second industrial project in Reno, and their first with Standard REI. Mohr Capital has developed other logistics complexes in prime industrial markets throughout the country, including Indianapolis, IN and Phoenix, AZ.

About Mohr Capital

Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value exchange of office, industrial, healthcare, hospitality and retail assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $2.5 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued and underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns.

To learn more about Mohr Capital, visit: www.mohrcap.com.

About Standard Real Estate Investments

Standard Real Estate Investments (Standard) is a minority-owned real estate investment firm that operates real estate directly and allocates LP joint venture equity to developers. The company executes strategies across property sectors with a current focus on workforce housing and industrial parks. Standard invests nationwide and maintains offices in Los Angeles, California and Washington, D.C. The leadership team at Standard has invested in assets valued at $8 billion in total.

For more information visit www.standardrei.com.

SOURCE Mohr Capital